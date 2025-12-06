FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 14

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 14, when many managers regretted their decision not to captain Erling Haaland (£15.0m).

We report on the latest news from the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) has increased his lead in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues to five points after defeating nearest rival Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) 84-70 and now has 36 points out of a possible 42.

Sean Manning (League 8 Division 108) and Simon Jones (League 9 Division 256) both have the maximum score of 42 after winning all fourteen of their matches.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 14 was round three of the 26th FFS Open Cup. Both of the previous winners were eliminated, with TFO losing 60-61 to Gargamel and sandgrounder losing 56-61 to HOCHOKI.

Berries was also defeated, going down 57-80 to Kekn.87, so the highest-ranked player through to round four is YNWA91 (Rolland Seik Viland, now 4,703rd).

Gameweek 14 was also round two of the 19th FFS Members Cup. The four previous winners were all defeated in this cup too, with rrcmc losing 66-78 to Struijk it lucky, Mayanyi losing 60-89 to Stooshermadness, Gazza2000 losing 40-72 to Emre Can Pie and Chabs losing 71-80 to Skonto Rigga).

Berries (Joe Kelleher, now 4,664th) scraped through 57-56 against CathyM, but the highest-ranked player through to round three is Wilkinson (Dan Wilkinson, now 3,573rd).

These are both old-school cup competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues and Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 14 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (league code skotto) was 52 after hits. 60 teams will be eliminated, and 620 will go through to Gameweek 15. New entries when it next re-opens must have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores after the deduction of hit points, and also the teams that were in the danger zone. Jamie MacQuilliam was the highest scorer of the Gameweek, thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Daniel Muñoz and Marc Guéhi.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Friday 5 December and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 14 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,338 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top ten (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, chips played this week and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) Ben Crellin (Free Hit, OR 452k).

(Free Hit, OR 452k). 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 145k).

(OR 145k). 3rd (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 52k).

(OR 52k). 4th (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 178k).

(OR 178k). 5th (4th) John Walsh (OR 222k).

(OR 222k). 6th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 347k).

(OR 347k). 7th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 18k).

(OR 18k). 8th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 164k).

(OR 164k). 9th (26th) Pro – (OR 24k).

(OR 24k). 10th (46th) Paulius Uziela (OR 10k).

Since the Gameweek 13 update, Ben Crellin has regained the top spot from Tom Dollimore. Rob Mayes and Abinav C are both up two places. Pro – is back in the top ten. And Paulius Uziela (who came 29th in 2012/13 and has had two more top 300 finishes plus another in the top 6k) is a new top ten entry. But Simon MacNair has dropped to 12th and Fábio Borges to 17th. All of the top ten are now in the top half million.

Four of the Career Hall of Fame top ten are no longer that high in the live version:

17th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 419k).

(OR 419k). 19th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 375k).

(OR 375k). 53rd (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 1.211m).

(OR 1.211m). 91st (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 2.402m).

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (283rd), Tom Johnson (948th), Gerardo López Lozada (452nd), Olavi Oja (1,000th), Milan Mihajlovic (111th), Rajko Gojkovic (285th) and Matthew Nuttall (79th) .

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mido Syd leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code ql9e6k) for a second week after playing his Wildcard and is now 36th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

BASIL AYYUB KHAN leads our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a second week and is now 152nd overall.

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the View League Codes link on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

MODS & CONS

Tom Johnson (FFScout Tom) is the new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada leads the FFScout Family mini-league for a third week and has risen to 7,233rd overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Andy_Social leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 6axmwm) for a second week and has risen to 271st overall.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja (ulafhai) leads my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code tm6cxk) for an eighth week and is now 2,107th overall.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Milan Mihajlovic is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code rcxj6b). He came 576th in 2014/15 and has also had another three top 8k finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rajko Gojkovic leads Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code abwcxs) for a second week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Gregor Marko Frim (Pariße) leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code 5xdeje) for a fourth week and has risen to 7,381st overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak has regained the lead in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, having previously led after weeks 1 to 5.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall is the new leader of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 2c2m2q) and has risen to 4,108th overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame. Matthew is 518th.

FPL VETS

Back to Milan Mihajlovic, who leads Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a second week.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

And back to Andy_Social, who is the new leader of my Opening Day League.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jack Neele is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league and has risen to 217th overall. He came 4,642nd in 2023/24.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Wilson HK N leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code adzbaa) for a second week after playing his Wildcard.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) scored 65 this week, slipping to 19th in the league and to 219k overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Sarah Edgar leads FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (league code vnwit5) for a fifth week and is now 184k overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Andy_Social again. He is also the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code vqc49y).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.