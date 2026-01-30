FPL Gameweek 24 Scout Picks: Three double-ups

After the Scout Squad submissions of Marc, Sam, Tom F and Neale, we have finalised our Scout Picks for Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 24 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Matz Sels (£4.6m) has kept three clean sheets and conceded only one goal in his last four matches in all competitions, which earns him a place in our Scout Picks XI. Notably, Nottingham Forest have allowed only 26 Opta-defined ‘big chances’ since the appointment of Sean Dyche, the third-fewest of any team. Up next is Crystal Palace, who have found the net just four times in their previous eight Premier League encounters, so the prospects for another shut-out appear favourable for last year’s co-winner of the Golden Glove award.

DEFENDERS

With five clean sheets and just nine goals conceded in 11 away matches in 2025/26, Gabriel Magalhaes’ (£6.9m) vast ownership will be confident of further defensive returns as Arsenal roll up to Elland Road on Saturday. Rested in midweek, the Brazilian’s eye for goal has already served up five attacking returns this season, while his 37.5% defensive contribution (DefCon) success rate on the road further strengthens his appeal.

Another player benched in midweek, Trevoh Chalobah (£5.7m) gets the nod as Chelsea welcome rivals West Ham United to Stamford Bridge. The centre-back has served up 12 points in his two matches under Liam Rosenior thus far, banking DefCon on both occasions. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are rock-bottom for headed chances allowed and 19th for efforts from set plays conceded (see image below), so Chalobah could get some joy from such situations.

Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m) has averaged 5.8 points per match over the last eight Gameweeks, and now faces relegation-threatened Burnley on Monday night. Sunderland are unbeaten at the Stadium of Light this season, with their home form the foundation for what looks like a stellar season in the top-flight. Mukiele’s offensive threat (one goal and four assists in 21 starts) and DefCon potential only add to the Frenchman’s appeal.

MIDFIELDERS