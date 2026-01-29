Scout Notes

FPL notes: Doku injury, Palmer’s fitness + could Pedro be rested?

29 January 2026 72 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
Our round-up of an all-action night of Champions League football continues.

Here, the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from a very different set of wins involving Manchester City and Chelsea.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
Man CityGalatasaray (h)2-0 winHaaland, CherkiDoku x2
ChelseaNapoli (a)2-3 winEnzo, J.Pedro x2James, Palmer x2

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW23Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Man City4Donnarumma (90), Nunes (90), Khusanov (90), O’Reilly (90), Bernardo Silva (90), Cherki (82), Marmoush (67)Ake (90), Ait-Nouri (90), Haaland (90), Foden (53), Doku (37), Reijnders (23), N.Gonzalez (8)
Chelsea2Sanchez (90), James (90), Cucurella (90), Caicedo (90), Enzo (90), J.Pedro (90), Estevao (74), Santos (59), Neto (45)Fofana (90), Gusto (59), Palmer (45), Gittens (31), Chalobah (31) Garnacho (26), Badiashile (1)

HAALAND BACK IN THE SIDE – AND ON THE SCORESHEET

Heading into Wednesday’s game, Erling Haaland (£15.0m) had scored just a single goal – a penalty – in his last eight matches in all competitions.

Having returned to the starting line-up after his Gameweek 23 benching, he now has two goals in nine matches!

After first missing a sitter from Rayan Ait-Nouri’s (£5.0m) cross, the Norwegian made amends by chipping the onrushing Ugurcan Cakir after a threaded ball from Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) split the visitors’ backline.

Those were Haaland’s only two efforts of the night, despite him lasting 90 minutes as City’s sole striker. Another chance came his way late on, but he couldn’t quite meet it with an outstretched boot.

The lack of efforts for Haaland in this game may not be too much of a worry for FPL managers. Pep Guardiola’s men had already done all they could to secure a guaranteed knockout spot (which was confirmed after Real Madrid’s shock defeat) and weren’t threatened much by their visitors:

injury Doku

What may be more of a concern is his full run-out, particularly when positional rival Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) – who scored when starting over Haaland last weekend – received an early rest. The Egyptian was given a 67-minute stint as a No. 10 on Wednesday.

Surely Pep can’t bench Haaland in successive Premier League games… right? The big man has three goals in his last two trips to Spurs, whose league struggles on home turf this season in particular are well-documented.

Here’s what City boss had to say on the changes he made, some of which were enforced (more on that below):

“It is better to rest. In the end, the margins have been [close]. It doesn’t matter if we play [the knockout] play-off[s] or don’t – it is [about] arriving in that moment [in] the best way with players fit and in the best condition.

Considering how many top, top teams are out of the eight, I know how difficult it is.” – Pep Guardiola

With all that talk of rest, which Haaland finally got almost a full afternoon of last weekend, is it possible that Pep was trying to play his main striker back into goal-scoring form?

FODEN A SUB, AGAIN… 

If the above is true, then the Spaniard must have a different approach to helping Phil Foden (£8.4m) snap his own dry spell. That now stands at 11 games in all competitions without a single goal or assist.

The highs of his early-season purple patch seem to have well and truly faded. The England international was benched for the second straight game here, having joined Haaland among the subs in Gameweek 23.

… BUT COULD DOKU INJURY BOOST HIS MINUTES?

injury Doku

Foden was called upon much earlier than Pep might have planned for, though, due to Doku hobbling off on 37 minutes with an apparent calf injury. The winger had supplied two assists in his brief outing.

That’s a blow for the tricky Belgian, who looks set to miss the next month – unless Guardiola was getting his dates muddled:

“I think [Doku will miss Sunday’s trip to Tottenham]. Not just tonight, all season he has these problems, muscular. We’re so demanding but hopefully in March he can be ready.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku’s latest injury

What his absence could do, though, is increase the minutes of Foden and/or Rayan Cherki (£6.6m), who bagged City’s second goal. Marmoush could get a boost as well, given his ability to play out on the left.

Whether or not that chance of renewed gametime again is enough to slow or reverse sales of Foden, whose price has plummeted in recent weeks, is another matter.

In terms of his actions on the pitch against Galatasaray, Foden skied a first-timed effort in the box shortly after coming on, going for glory himself having perhaps not noticed Haaland to his right and Marmoush behind him. Later on, he floated in the aforementioned cross that Haaland wasn’t quite able to direct goalward.

O’REILLY IN MIDFIELD

Wednesday brought a latest return to central midfield for Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m), whose most notable contribution was a rocket of a long-range drive that needed to be tipped over.

The young Englishman started the campaign there before a lengthy stint at left-back amid Ait-Nouri’s injury issues, but the latter player was recalled to the backline against Galatasaray, as he had been in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg a few weeks ago, and exhibited plenty of advanced positioning, as we saw from him during his time at Wolves:

injury Doku

With Nathan Ake (£5.3m) – a left-sided centre-back on Wednesday, given Josko Gvardiol (£5.9m) remains out and January signing Marc Guehi (£5.2m) was not yet eligible to participate in this competition – another option on the left, O’Reilly’s minutes have inevitably taken a hit recently.

He played the full 90 last night, but so too did Ake and Ait-Nouri, so good luck guessing Pep’s chosen player for Sunday!

Part of the reasoning for O’Reilly’s full midweek run-out is the fact that Rodri (£6.3m) was suspended following his red card against Bodo/Glimt last week.

Either way, Matheus Nunes (£5.4m) – a right-back again here, but another man very much capable of playing in central midfield, his previous position – would appear to be the safer option out of City’s full-backs, having only been benched once in the Premier League since Gameweek 5. 

For the highest minute security, though, it’s hard to look past Guehi or Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m), who had four saves to make against the troops from Turkey.

CHALOBAH BENCHED AS DEFENSIVE ROTATION CONTINUES

There was more rotation in Chelsea’s backline during a topsy-turvy game in Naples, with Gameweek 23 starters Benoit Badiashile (£4.4m) and FPL favourite Trevoh Chalobah (£5.6m) benched. Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) came in alongside right-sided centre-half Reece James (£5.7m).

Behind them, Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) remained constant and made three saves, including a crucial stop of a shot belted straight at him in stoppage time by ex-Blues frontman Romelu Lukaku.

This marked Chalobah’s second straight Champions League benching but he was given the final 30 minutes as a replacement for Malo Gusto (£4.9m), allowing James to return to right-back. Chalobah has remained a 90-minute man in the Premier League under Liam Rosenior, but watch this space as the Blues continue to keep on four fronts.

THREE AT THE BACK?

Also of note is the fact that, in possession at least, Chelsea looked to be shaping up in a three-at-the-back formation, with James on the right, Fofana in the middle and Marc Cucurella (£6.0m) on the left.

That meant Gusto and Pedro Neto (£7.1m) started as wing-backs, as Rosenior reverted to the three-man defensive system that served him well at Strasbourg.

Rosenior explained post-match that he “wanted to go man-for-man all over the pitch” in an attempt to be “really aggressive” and win the game.

Could we see more of this? Possibly:

“I’m so proud of them, even in the first half, I’m asking them to press in a completely different way that they’ve never done before and hardly had any practice at. So, that time over the next few weeks will help us get better and improve, but we still need to win games in this moment.” – Liam Rosenior on Chelsea playing a back three

By the boss’s own admission, though, the Blues found themselves figured out as the first half ticked on, leading to 1-0 advantage turning into a 2-1 deficit at the interval. That resulted in one and then a few more changes…

“Napoli were very clever after 20-25 minutes. I felt we won the ball back very high in good areas in the first 20 minutes. When they started to miss our press out and went a little bit more direct, the distances were a little bit bigger. We corrected that. We were still man-to-man in the second half but we started a bit deeper with our press and I think that helped our compactness.” – Liam Rosenior

PALMER-PEDRO AT THE DOUBLE

The first of those changes was the introduction of Cole Palmer (£10.4m) at half-time, in place of Neto (in name, not necessarily direct position).

Having dealt with niggling injuries for so much of the season, Palmer showed what he’s still capable of by twice finding Pedro. The Brazilian flipped the game on its head again via two brilliant finishes, one with each boot.

Pedro played all 90 minutes on Wednesday after lasting 84 against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 23, casting some doubt on whether he’ll line up from the get-go at home to West Ham on Saturday evening as well. Remember that there’s an EFL Cup semi-final to come next Tuesday.

Liam Delap (£6.2m) was an unused sub in midweek and has started neither of Rosenior’s two Premier League games so far – and as good as Pedro was, there’s always a chance that changes in Gameweek 24.

WHY PALMER DIDN’T START

As for Palmer, there were semi-encouraging post-match comments from Rosenior regarding the England international, who apparently was partly kept on the bench to be used as an impact sub.

However, the quotes below also suggest that the minute management is far from over yet.

“There was no way Cole could have started and played 60, 70, 80 minutes, but I knew Napoli had injury problems and felt we would get stronger over time in the game.

We need to look after him and the way he has managed himself in the last two weeks was magnificent and we hope we can see him fully fit.

He is a world-class player, there has been a lot of talk around Cole but he was a very happy man in the dressing room. It was scary good.” – Liam Rosenior on Cole Palmer

ENZO IN THE ’10’ AGAIN – AND DEPUTING ON PENS AGAIN

This was another match starting at No. 10 for Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), then, albeit in a slightly different shape to the central attacking midfield role in the 4-2-3-1 that had been fielded by Rosenior prior to Wednesday.

He won’t keep spot-kick duties when Palmer is on the pitch, but from an FPL perspective, it’s nice to know that the box-crashing Argentine evidently remains second in the pecking order both for penalties and in this advanced position. He scored from 12 yards for the second time in as many games.

That successful conversion was one of Enzo’s three shots on the night.

As the attacking cavalry was introduced, Enzo slowly slipped back into a deeper role alongside Caicedo and “started to really dominate and control the game”, in Rosenior’s words.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport.

72 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Save?

    Roefs
    Gabriel Chalobah Mukiele
    Palmer (B)runo Semenyo Rice Enzo
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Tarkowski DCL Alderete
    1FT 1.7M

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  2. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Whisper whisper

    Strand Larsen is crap from what I've seen but Palace make a lot of chances for their striker under Glasner. DCL to Strand Larsen could be an easy move soon

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      DCL is quickly becoming a legacy asset!

      Open Controls
      1. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        You’ve gone big bang too soon!

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        Why have I got him…

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I agree. Palace are a big chance generating machine but Mateta misses so many of them.

      Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    sounds like donnarumma got a 10 pointer yesterday if it was fpl 😉

    Open Controls
  4. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    1ft, 1.2itb
    A) Dorgu to Hill
    B) Guiu to Kroupi
    C) Guiu to Mane
    D) Save play Stach / other move

    Raya
    Gab Richards Alderete
    Saka BrunoF Enzo Rogers Stach
    Haaland Ekitike

    B. Andersen, DORGU, GUIU

    Open Controls
  5. sentz05
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who do I lose to get Bruno?
    A Saka
    B Ekitike
    C Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      The legacy asset needs to go first.

      Open Controls
  6. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Dorgu’s injury is frustrating…was a potential perfect cheap defender for the run-in.

    Is James Hill (3.9) first choice? Decent option as a Dorgu replacement? Only have 4.2m…

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      He seems to be. Neale is backing him in his recent articles.

      Open Controls
    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Alderete?

      Open Controls
    3. cjhewitt92
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Depending on what price point you purchased him. There is doubt over how long he out. Could hold for a week or two

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Any reason why FPL Fatman Scoop has been remiss and hasn't researched how many consecutive 90 minutes Enzo has played? Especially with a two day turnaround between games.

    Open Controls
    1. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Have you?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        No. But I would if I was getting paid to write an FPL article.

        Open Controls
        1. Charlie Price
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Will they not have you on the payroll? We would all want to read your words of wisdom.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I've written dozens of well received community articles that are still on the website and available to read.

            Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      I don't understand the continual jibes at him and name calling. Why are you so jealous of him? It's not a good look.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        How in any walk of life is it name calling? FPL Fatman Scoop is affectionate. Be Faithful is a classic song.

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Has he said that he's okay with you continually calling him that?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            No because you are the only person who has ever brought it up.

            Open Controls
  8. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    Also got Xhaka, VdB & VdV to deal with…team in a bit of a pickle atm….WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      25 seems better week to do it. Transfer window will close and double gameweek will be confirmed

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ah yeah, good points…cheers Qaiss

        Open Controls
  9. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Based on tonights is cash & murillo the best villa/forest defs for gw24?

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers torn between cash or murillo or even gusto?!

        Open Controls
  10. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Is KDH fit again? Or give it a week to see how ready he is?

    Open Controls
    1. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      He looked fine when he came on I thought.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cheers MJF…

        Open Controls
    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah...he might just also enable Palmer...

      Open Controls
      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        And also DCL to Pedro

        Open Controls
  11. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    This whole website is a legacy asset.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Unless Neale writes it, I don't read the articles anymore. No one else puts the effort in.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        I've had to ask Google's AI Mode if Rayan's arrival is likely to pose a significant threat to Kroupi Jr.'s place in the team because Marc didn't bother to include Rayan in the January transfer write up article.

        Open Controls
    2. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Harsh

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        With AI able to knock out an acceptable article about FPL for free in a matter of seconds and with BBC football publishing highly detailed weekly FPL analysis again for free, I think paying members have the right to demand quality FPL content with a certain je ne sais quoi.

        Open Controls
  12. Eze Come, Eze Go
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Have 0.4 in the bank. G2G or any improvements. All comments welcomed.

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel - Chalobah - Mukiele
    Rice - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Enzo - Fernandes
    Haaland (C) - Pedro

    Dubravka - Thiago - Munoz - Van Hecke

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like it. Double Manny could be nice. I've just got Bruno just now. I think G2G

      Open Controls
    2. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Query - is it worth Verbruggen > Raya, and Thiago > Barry?

      Open Controls
    3. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Does downgrading Van Hecke to a playing cheapie let you get from Verbruggen up Sanchez?

      Open Controls
  13. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    FPL Draft question, how would you rank these available forwards for the foreseeable? (slim pickings, I know):

    1) Barry
    2) Woltemade
    3) Mateta
    4) Solanke
    5) Strand Larsen

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      3
      5
      4
      1
      2

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      5 (at cpl)
      3 (at forest)
      1
      2
      4 (i dont know how long richy is out for though)

      Open Controls
  14. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    If Arsenal and Wolves double, triple Arsenal is a must obviously - are you getting any wolves in?

    Thiaw to Bueno?
    Kroupi to Mane?

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      not really tempted, dont have a wc though so maybe if its only 1FT you're using up

      Open Controls
    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mane and Sa if on WC. Wouldn’t waste FTs for them.

      Open Controls
  15. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Alderete or Maguire?

    Slab slightly better fixture cover

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      would get maguire if you have a solid enough defence that can cover if it backfires and he gets injured again or loses form but you can bench for a little while. his goal threat seems very good when playing this season

      Open Controls
    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Maguire

      Open Controls
  16. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves?

    Hall, Gakpo > Munoz, Rice 2FT’s.

    Open Controls
  17. F4L
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    is there any chance Anderson takes the next forest pen given the consequences of MGW's 2 misses in the Europa league?

    Open Controls
  18. Nespinha
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which trio would you pick?

    A) Chalobah + Rogers + Evanilson
    B) Senesi + Mbeumo + JP
    C) Chalobah + Mbeumo + Mane (play 451)

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      c

      Open Controls
  19. F4L
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    i cant work out whether to cap bruno or haaland this gw tbh. is there a real strong argument to cap one or the other? seems like city didnt play that particularly well yesterday. i dont think fulham will concede too many chances, maybe united get 3 goals if they're clinical enough. just flip a coin?

    Open Controls
  20. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    Minging

    Open Controls
  21. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    Looks like Watkins going off with hammy in first half.

    Open Controls
    1. Charlie Price
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why is Watkins even playing tonight? Dead rubber. Terrible management.

      Open Controls
  22. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is Chalo 100% nailed and only def option from Chelsea? Can’t decide if get him this week for VDV.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Under the old manager, yes.

      Under the new manager, no.

      Open Controls
    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Only Sanchez certain

      Open Controls
  23. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Watkins subbed off

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tammy Abraham bandwagon?

      Open Controls
      1. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        More JP transfers in

        Open Controls
  24. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gusto a good pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not really. James can play RB.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Ok.will avpid

        Open Controls
  25. cjhewitt92
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who to captain this weekend haaland or Saka. Spurs not looked great in the league recently. Arsenal could be nervous, Leeds unbeaten in while but there was gulf in class at the Emirates

    Open Controls

