Five Premier League teams avoid UCL play-offs – but Newcastle face two extra games

28 January 2026 36 comments
Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur joined Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) round of 16 on Wednesday.

Those four clubs all tasted victory in their final league phase matches, securing places in the top eight. Arsenal, who beat Kairat Almaty, were already home and hosed.

That means automatic qualification for the knockout rounds for the five aforementioned teams.

But for Newcastle United, they’ll have to go through the play-offs.

The Magpies secured a creditable 1-1 draw in the Parc des Princes but it wasn’t enough for a top-eight finish, with Eddie Howe’s side instead ending up in 12th.

WHAT ARE THE FPL IMPLICATIONS?

Above image from Legomane. Click to expand.

From a Fantasy perspective, it means Newcastle have two extra fixtures to squeeze in on either side of Gameweek 27.

Expect plenty of rotation from Howe in the weeks ahead, especially with an EFL Cup semi-final second leg and an FA Cup fourth-round tie to contest.

The Magpies will be the only Premier League team playing twice a week, every week, till Gameweek 29 (and potentially beyond).

As for Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Spurs, great news. They have no European involvement on either side of Gameweek 27, surely lowering the risk of domestic rotation.

For City, it’s a double whammy. Not only do they get two welcome midweek breathers in February, but their Gameweek 27 opponents are Newcastle – who will be contesting a play-off on either side of that fixture.

Chelsea have a plum home fixture against Burnley in Gameweek 27, so what could have been a teamsheet minefield (had the Blues been in the play-offs) will likely not be so problematic.

It’s worth mentioning that Gameweek 26 or 27 could yet be a Double Gameweek for Arsenal (and Wolves) or Chelsea (and Everton). Whoever triumphs in the Arsenal v Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final – the Gunners are the big favourites given their first-leg advantage – will have their Gameweek 31 fixture postponed. That fixture could then shift to a midweek after Gameweek 26/27.

Newcastle (and Sunderland) and Man City (and Palace) can’t double in Gameweek 26/27, no matter what happens in their EFL Cup semi-final.

There’ll be more reaction to come from Wednesday’s fixtures in our Scout Notes.

36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Probably good results today for premier league, but bad for us fantasy managers as less chance of blanks and doubles 🙂

  2. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Chalobah not first choice or just rested tonight? Looking at a Chelsea defender to bring in.

    1. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Rested surely

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    May be worth noting Arsenal/Wolves or Chelsea/Everton have the possibility of a double in 26 (BGW31) depending on who progresses to the EFL Cup final.

  4. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Hall, Gakpo > Cash, Mbeumo 2FT’s?

    1. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Why Cash.

      Nay.

  5. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Arsenal and Bayern can only meet in the final.

    Top 2 seeds go either side.

  6. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Liverpool struggling in the league against low block teams.

    In the UCL they are better against ball playing teams who give them space to attack.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      just now

      The quality in the CL is absolutely pitiful, that’s why

  7. martynteresa
      33 mins ago

      Frimpong subbed off on 4 minutes. Anyone see it???

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        pulled his hammy

    • HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      31 mins ago

      Bruno, Watkins, Enzo or Haaland for C

      And don't say Haaland because I'm not picking him this week. But I'll place him there out of respect.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        I would expect an early sub for Enzo before Arsenal EFL cup SF

      2. The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Haaland

    • jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      For those telling j pedro will be rotated. Chelsea into round of 16 which dont start till beginning of March

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        He can haul even with limited minutes, Palmer was back with vengance

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Good chance he is rested at the weekend before Arsenal EFL cup SF. Delap likely starts against WHU

      3. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Do you think he's going to play 6 games in 16 days? Do you think he rests against Arsenal in the carabao cup 2nd leg? If your answer to either is no, he will be rotated in one of the PL games?

    • FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Is it worth taking a punt on Palmer for the next month on WC?
      Or stick to Enzo?

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Shhhh 😉

    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Enzo worth getting this week or could be with limited minutes?

    • Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Will u sell bowen for jpedro
      Or just sort out konate first to chalobah?
      I will need to start hall if i dont do the 2nd option

      1. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Chalobah

    • sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Saka to Rice or roll?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        just now

        roll

    • OffsidePenalty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      1 ft. Best option?
      A) Wilson to Mbeumo
      B) Thiago to J. Pedro
      C) Ekitike to J. Pedro

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        C

      2. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not keen on any of these. B if you intended to reverse it in 28

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        just now

        roll

    • chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      As a Palmer owner (don’t ask), is this the perfect outcome for the weekend in that he got some decent time off the bench and potentially ready for a start at the weekend?

      I was set to sell him for Enzo but would rather have 60mins of Palmer than 90mins of Enzo

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I don't see why Rosenior would risk starting Palmer v WHU before Arsenal EFL Cup SF.

    • The Mandalorian
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      For those interested

      UCL Knockout path to Final

      https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/standings/bracket/

    • The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I was waiting for the CL to have more information despite losing value because of it. I now have the following choices I think:
      1) Foden and Konsa to Chalobah and Enzo
      2) Konsa and Ekiteke to Chalobah and Pedro but lose the 0.1 on Foden (he will likely start at the weekend as Doku had to come off)

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Palmer rests or has limited minutes from the bench vs. WHU, starts against Arsenal.

      Rosenior on whether he held back Cole Palmer through fitness or for impact: "It is a combination of both. There was no way Cole could have started and played 60, 70, 80 minutes. I knew Napoli had injury problems and felt we would get stronger over time in the game. We need to look after him and the way he has managed himself in the last two weeks was magnificent and we hope we can see him fully fit."

      https://x.com/i/status/2016642141628379381

    • leo_messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gordon and Kelleher to Enzo and Sanchez for free and BB this 4:

      Verbruggen (EVE) Alderete (BUR) Nunes (tot) Kroupi (wol)

      Yes or no??

    • The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Are other Ekitike owners holding or selling? Any Liverpool fans out there with advice?

