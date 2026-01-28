Five Premier League teams avoid UCL play-offs – but Newcastle face two extra games

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur joined Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) round of 16 on Wednesday.

Those four clubs all tasted victory in their final league phase matches, securing places in the top eight. Arsenal, who beat Kairat Almaty, were already home and hosed.

That means automatic qualification for the knockout rounds for the five aforementioned teams.

But for Newcastle United, they’ll have to go through the play-offs.

The Magpies secured a creditable 1-1 draw in the Parc des Princes but it wasn’t enough for a top-eight finish, with Eddie Howe’s side instead ending up in 12th.

WHAT ARE THE FPL IMPLICATIONS?

Above image from Legomane. Click to expand.

From a Fantasy perspective, it means Newcastle have two extra fixtures to squeeze in on either side of Gameweek 27.

Expect plenty of rotation from Howe in the weeks ahead, especially with an EFL Cup semi-final second leg and an FA Cup fourth-round tie to contest.

The Magpies will be the only Premier League team playing twice a week, every week, till Gameweek 29 (and potentially beyond).

As for Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Spurs, great news. They have no European involvement on either side of Gameweek 27, surely lowering the risk of domestic rotation.

For City, it’s a double whammy. Not only do they get two welcome midweek breathers in February, but their Gameweek 27 opponents are Newcastle – who will be contesting a play-off on either side of that fixture.

Chelsea have a plum home fixture against Burnley in Gameweek 27, so what could have been a teamsheet minefield (had the Blues been in the play-offs) will likely not be so problematic.

It’s worth mentioning that Gameweek 26 or 27 could yet be a Double Gameweek for Arsenal (and Wolves) or Chelsea (and Everton). Whoever triumphs in the Arsenal v Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final – the Gunners are the big favourites given their first-leg advantage – will have their Gameweek 31 fixture postponed. That fixture could then shift to a midweek after Gameweek 26/27.

Newcastle (and Sunderland) and Man City (and Palace) can’t double in Gameweek 26/27, no matter what happens in their EFL Cup semi-final.

There’ll be more reaction to come from Wednesday’s fixtures in our Scout Notes.