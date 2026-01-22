After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Louis, Danny, Merlin and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 26 Scout Picks.

This week, all 24 League One and Two clubs play twice.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 26 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Jake Eastwood continues to stand out as one of the strongest goalkeeper options available. Cambridge United defend superbly at League Two level and consistently restrict both shots and big chances. That structure gives Eastwood excellent clean-sheet potential, especially with favourable fixtures on the slate. All four of our experts prioritised Eastwood as their top goalkeeper option this week.

DEFENDERS

Jack Sanders is another player who our entire panel picked as their favourite option in his position. The MK Dons man offers value through consistency and defensive reliability. Sanders has averaged a huge 8.6 points per game this season.

Adam Senior provides an appealing mix of minutes and attacking intent from defence. He pushes high when his side controls possession and frequently finds himself involved in advanced areas. Three of our four experts selected Senior for the new round.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing was a shoo-in for every one of our panel members. The Reading talisman remains one of the most influential midfielders in the division. He dictates play, takes penalties, and plays a central role in almost every attacking move. His popularity means he also takes the captaincy armband.

Oliver Norwood offers control, structure, and dependable points. While he lacks the explosive upside of others, his role creates a strong baseline of points through appearances, distribution, and bonus, making him a dependable selection in favourable fixtures.

Our experts also tipped Mk Dons midfielder Ben Wiles this week, who only just missed out.

FORWARDS

Yousef Salech arrives in excellent form and continues to operate as the focal point of Cardiff’s attack. He leads the line, takes penalties, and carries clear talisman status. A new contract highlights his importance and secures his minutes.

Daniel Udoh brings both reliability and upside. He plays 90 minutes, takes penalties, and remains heavily involved inside the box. Salford’s attack has improved significantly, placing them among the most dangerous sides in the division.

TEAM PICKS

MK Dons look extremely well placed this week. Although they haven’t been consistent as of late, matches against 20th-placed Shrewsbury Town and 21st-placed Bristol Rovers presents both defensive and offensive potential.

Cambridge United continue to impress, particularly on home soil. They rank among the strongest defensive sides in the league and concede very few goals at their own ground. That solidity combines well with favourable fixtures, giving them strong clean-sheet potential and making them one of the most reliable team picks available.