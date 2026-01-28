The Great and The Good

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 23

28 January 2026 70 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 23 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“It’s murder on the dance floor.”

Gameweek 23 was less Saturday Night Fever, more Saturday Morning Panic. The deadline disco alarm kicked off as rumours of Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and Phil Foden (£8.5m) being benched sent managers into a frantic shuffle, throwing out plans they’d rehearsed all week.

When the leaks landed, the music didn’t stop. It just got louder, along with the familiar grumbling about deadlines and dodgy sources.

Then came a record-scratch moment: the popular captain switch, Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m), was benched as well. Two moves, one dancefloor, zero points with timelines descending into flares and tears.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 23

Tom Freeman was all killer and no filler with his 63 points. He rolled out a bit of “Hammer Time” with Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) giving him nothing but green, as he soared with a 440,000 rank gain.

Mark Sutherns wasn’t far behind on 57 points as he rolled out the Bowen belter alongside top of the pops Harry Wilson (£6.0m).

Gameweek 23 captaincy turned into a full-on dance disaster after the Haaland news, with only Joe Lepper slow dancing with the big Norwegian while everyone else changed partners.

The mirrorball was spinning hard, resulting in seven different captain picks strutting their stuff. Ekitike, Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) and Igor Thiago (£7.2m) were the crowd-pleasing classics, but there were some real deep cuts too – an Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) captain sliding in like an unexpected remix, and even a retro Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) pulled straight from the archives. Truly, armbands were flying everywhere.

It does make you wonder if it would be this chaotic (and fun?) every week, were Haaland ever to leave the Premier League.

TRANSFERS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 23 1

The transfers among The Great and The Good turned into a full-on 70s disco inferno. Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) was the glitterball superstar, with about two-thirds doing the hustle straight to bring him in.

By contrast, Foden got booted off the dancefloor. Pep pulled him back, causing 16 of these 18 managers to cut ties.

But the real Dirty Dancing moment came from Martin Baker. He dropped a hit to bring back Salah, giving him the captaincy cha-cha.

Additionally, Lateriser’s move for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) caught my eye across the smoke-filled room.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

In Gameweek 23, the template had a seismic salsa in midfield. Foden, who boasted 100% ownership last time, got shown the exit, while Fernandes moonwalked into midfield, grabbing the spotlight for about two-thirds of the group.

Up front, Martin joined the non-Haaland club, busting a funky move alongside the FPL General and proving you don’t always need Manchester City’s superstar in order to steal the show.

Dubravka (94.4%), Raya (44.4%)
Gabriel (88.9%), Timber (55.6%), Andersen (44.4%), O’Reilly (38.9%), Dorgu (33.3%)
Saka (77.8%), Fernandes (72.2%), Enzo (50.0%), Rogers (33.3%), Szoboszlai (22.2%)
Haaland (88.9%), Ekitike (66.7%), Thiago (61.1%)

FASTEST FINGER

Next up is something different. Due to the Saturday morning frenzy, I’ve had a quick look at when The Great and The Good timed their transfers.

Az and Joe hit the dance floor a week early, chasing Fernandes’ price rise on 17th January.

Mark and Pras strolled over on Friday, the night before, with platform shoes on and a cocktail in hand. Totally relaxed, they made their moves and calmly watched the chaos unfold.

Meanwhile, 13 others did the frantic tango inside the final eight minutes, praying that FPL’s servers didn’t drop the beat. Zophar and Baker hit full-on Squeaky Bums Samba at 10:58, with the latter taking an adrenaline-fueled points hit like a Travolta daredevil.

And Tom Dollimore? He just leaned back, shades on, spinning vinyl, and let everyone else sweat it out.

CONCLUSION

We appear to be hitting a mid-season slump where FPL feels less predictable than ever. Although one thing I can guarantee is that Manchester United players will be hot property.

Their tendency to soar in price at any sign of form means that some will be tempted to press the transfer button early, although, as this weekend shows, that may not always be the wisest choice.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

  1. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Zesty article. Morning all.

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Twas all lemons for me last week :(.

  2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      best forward under or 7.7 for the next 10gws/forseable future?

      a bowen
      b pedro
      c delap
      d evanilson
      e mane
      f kroupi jr
      g thiago
      h woltemade
      i wissa
      j brobbey
      k Igor jesus

      1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          or someone else???

        • Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Thiago or Evanilson

        • FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Pedro with fixtures and form
          Thiago from gw27

        • Bavarian
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          b

        • jayzico
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          JP (for next 4 anyway)

      2. Sho-kun
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        I very much tend to A. But who is the best replacement?

        A) Ekitike + VDV > JP/Bowen/Evanilson + Munoz/Chalobah
        B) VDV > Senesi
        C) Raul + VDV > Kroupi + Chalobah

        2 FT, 0.0 ITB

        Raya
        Gabriel/VDV/Alderete
        Saka/Bruno F/Rogers/Ndiaye
        Haaland/Ekitike/Raul

        Dub/Anderson/Richards/Gudmundsson

        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          C with Mane

      3. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Favourite disco song?

        Everyone’s a Winner Baby by Hot Chocolate for me!

        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          i feel love ,donna summerand true faith,new order

          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Love both these songs, but not sure New Order would like being classified as disco!

            1. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              41 mins ago

              maybe not but dancing is all disco to me ,*fond memories*

        2. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          "Mullering aussie De Minaur" by Carlito

        3. Mayor of Flair
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Last Night A DJ Saved My Life

          Great 'walking to the dancefloor dance' tune

        4. snow pea in repose
          • 5 Years
          50 mins ago

          "If I Can't Have You" by Yvonne Elliman

        5. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          45 mins ago

          Been overplayed by an advert which has ruined it for me

        6. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          1. I Feel Love - Donna Summer
          2. Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough - Michael Jackson
          3. Slave To The Rhythm - Grace Jones
          4. Groove Is in the Heart - Deee-light
          5. Get Down Tonight - KC & The Sunshine Band

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            31 mins ago

            *Deee-Lite

          2. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            23 mins ago

            Yep, I’ve changed mine mind, Get Down Tonight is better!

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              RetroTV video version
              https://youtu.be/8VQuFXzQzDA?si=NwClMPd9oLlDiC6C

        7. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          Samba de Janeiro !

      4. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Hahahahahaha 😆 Djokovic & his punters are soo lucky FR. Old age clearly affecting him. Hats off to Musetti.

        1. OverTinker
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          What's less boring out of these
          1. Test Cricket
          2. Tennis match

          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Tough. What makes dart, cricket & golf boring to me is what makes Tennis langweilig to you.

            1. OverTinker
              • 7 Years
              14 mins ago

              All of them are in the same category alongside Formula 1 which isn't even a sports actually. But atleast cricket is a team game so it's slightly better

              1. Nightcrawler
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Putting tennis in the same category as F1 is pretty laughable. Tennis is extremely entertaining if U watch the right matches, just like most other sports

                In terms of actually playing the game Tennis is far above any of these games. You have players like Azam khan representing lam national team at times which makes a mockery of the sport

          2. Radulfo28773
            • 4 Years
            32 mins ago

            A cricket match by miles. A Sinner-Alcaraz is anything but boring

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          It's a miracle he's able to get to quarters at this age and also goes to show how weak the field is after alcaraz and sinner

          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Hahaha... He won today because Musetti retired. Musetti was 2 sets ahead - almost completed the BO5 but got injured. The field definitely isn't weak but yeah, Sincaraz are exceptional.

        3. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          57 mins ago

          Mussetti was all over him in the first two sets. Djoko himself was on the verge of calling the trainer at the beginning of the third. So, so lucky.

      5. George James
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Semenyo >> Rogers….. yes or no?

        1. Mayor of Flair
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          No way

        2. OverTinker
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Why are you considering this? Is Semenyo rotation risk?

        3. Sloopy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          22 mins ago

          Nope

        4. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          20 mins ago

          Wouldn't even do it on wildcard haha.

        5. Essem
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Wth

      6. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        2 hours ago

        My FPL season is in ruins. Just a casual player at this stage of the season. I see no resurgence of any kind. Poor me 🙁

        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          forget FPL then and get into MOBLAND,tom hardy is superb ,best series so far this year

          1. Ron_Swanson
            • 15 Years
            32 mins ago

            That came out almost a year ago!

            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              19 mins ago

              I’m watching Foundation, and perhaps interestingly only to mine self, am rocking a Ron Swanson moustache! Yes, I am the walrus! Maid Template said mine beard was going grey and making me look old. She made me shave it so I left the moustache to provide maximum annoyance!

            2. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              just now

              ah ,didnt know that mate,soz

          2. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Big fan of Tom Hardy. Haven't yet seen much of the series but I'll get into it.

            Thanks!

        2. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Eliteserien is calling you

      7. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Was planning to roll here and replace Eki and Dorgu next week. If Timber misses out at Leeds I have no sub. Should I therefore get a 4.5 for Dorgu this week? If so who?

        Pickford
        Gabriel - Timber - Andersen
        BrunoF - Rice - Enzo - Szob - Cunha
        Haaland - Ekitike

        Dubravka - DCL - Dorgu - Guddy

        1. Sloopy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          I went Mukiele (but I don't need him the next 2 GW)

          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers. Love him this week and Andersen covers him next week. Will check of Xaka is back as SUN seemed to miss him

      8. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Best konate replacement here under 5.5m?

        sanchez dubravka
        gabriel konate vdv mukiele diouf

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Get a Defcon beast. Senesi.

      9. kysersosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Advice please:

        A) Wilson to Rice for a free
        B) Thiago and Stach to Rice and Krupi (possible Mane) -4
        C) B but next week and save a hit/see if BOU new signings effect Krupi

        Henderson
        Gabriel, Timber, OReilly, Dalot, Andersen
        Bruno F, Enzo, Semenyo, Wilson, Stach
        Thiago, Haaland, Watkins

        TIA

        1. Sloopy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          D. Save tranfers and see next week again.

        2. z13
            2 mins ago

            A

        3. Letsgo!
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Konate to chalobah or cash ?

          1. Sloopy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            6 mins ago

            If you don't need the cash, I would go for Chalobah.

        4. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          41 mins ago

          Damn, brought Timber in yesterday 🙁

        5. Do I Not Like Orange
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          40 mins ago

          Anything you'd change in this WC team?

          Pickford Dub
          Gab Timber Chalobah Mukiele Andersen
          Rice Bruno Boomo Rogers Enzo
          Haaland JP Mane

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            21 mins ago

            Not really. It's good.

            I personally prefer Sanchez + Evanilson over JP + Pickford but it's apples vs oranges. 10/10 draft. It's personal preference on a few of the fringe choices.

          2. TheBiffas
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Spot on

          3. TheBiffas
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Although timber is a doubt now apparently

          4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Would reshuffle Timber and Andersen

            1. Prinzhorn
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              On WC24 I am between Rice + Timber or Rogers + Saliba...

          5. Prinzhorn
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Really like what you did here! Mukiele feels like non-negotiable at the moment. Joao Pedro for me is an avoid.

          6. jayzico
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Personally, I like JP. Had Sanchez, Chalobah, Enzo.

            Swapped to:

            Chalobah, JP, Enzo.

            Good team, I'd just rather have BrunoF over Boomo - funds from Timber, Pickford if you can?

        6. jayzico
          • 15 Years
          13 mins ago

          Morning guys.

          Back up to 40K.

          One question: Best captain for week if not Haaland?

          Raya.
          Gabriele. Mukiele. Chalobah.
          BrunoF. Rogers. Rice. Enzo.
          Haaland. Thiago. JP.

          Kelleher. BrunoG. mNunes. vDv.

          Many thanks

        7. King H
          • 14 Years
          11 mins ago

          Man is slipping here guys. Dropped to 3rd in my ML. Really could do with a second opinion.
          Looking to take make at least 2 fts

          Raya
          Timber Guehi Frimpong O,Reilly
          Fernandes Rogers Rice
          Haaland Thiago Ekitike

          Dubravka Mainoo King Dorgu

          1. jayzico
            • 15 Years
            3 mins ago

            Don't like Frimpong, Ekiteke (who are both ironically in my FC26 game and performing outstandingly) Mainoo or O'Reilly

        8. Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          On w/c gab an timber

          Should I play safer ,gab raya as timber flagged, arteta tells you nothing!
          Cheers

        9. RedJive79
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          A) Saka and O'Reilly to Bruno F and Chalobah/Munoz
          or
          B) Keep both and do Xhaka to Bruno F, and Ekitike to Brobbey/Igor Jesus?

          Rest of team for context:

          Pickford
          Gabriel / Guehi / O'Reilly
          Saka / Rice / Wilson / Rogers
          Haaland / Thiago / Ekitike

          Dubs / Xhaka / Gudmundsson / Heaven

        10. Kane Train
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          On Wildcard.
          Who is the best striker to partner with Haaland?

          A) Thiago
          B) Watkins
          C) Joao Pedro

