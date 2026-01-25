FPL notes: £3.9m defender praise + why Slot benched Ekitike

From the benching of a big-money forward to praise for a £3.9m defender, our Scout Notes cover the talking points from the Vitality Stadium.

SLOT ON WHY HE BENCHED EKITIKE

No prizes for guessing why Arne Slot demoted Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) to substitute duty on Saturday: minute management.

“The thinking is quite simple. We have one number nine available for months to go. We’ve played very many games already, a lot of games to play, so we have to manage his minutes to keep him available also for the long term. That’s why Hugo is not starting today but Cody is.” – Arne Slot, speaking ahead of kick-off

The above quote pretty much confirms that Alexander Isak (£10.3m) isn’t going to be available any time soon.

But not even Isak’s absence, nor a two-striker set-up Liverpool have used this week, could save Ekitike from bench duty on the south coast. Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) instead were the pairing up top, and it’s maybe going to be two from those three on a biweekly basis going forward – if the 4-2-2-2 is here to stay.

It’s not going to be just up front where the rotation risk is. Slot confirmed that Milos Kerkez (£5.6m) was taken off at half-time because “it was not smart to play him another 90 [minutes]”, while Jeremie Frimpong (£5.8m) was running on fumes before his withdrawal.

“It’s mostly the same players who have to play. I think it’s safe to say that a few of them were very tired at the end. I saw Jeremie [Frimpong] just before I took him off, almost falling over his own feet because he was tired. Some others were in the end tired as well.” – Arne Slot

GOMEZ INJURY UPDATE

Already without Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) on compassionate grounds, Liverpool lost another centre-half on Saturday.

Joe Gomez (£4.9m) was injured as Liverpool conceded the opener, received treatment as Bournemouth scored their second, and then hobbled out of the game soon after. Wataru Endo (£4.9m) came on at centre-back.

It sounds more like a “knock”, at least, and Konate should be back for Gameweek 24.

“Joe got a knock from Ali [Alisson Becker]. His knee went into… I think it was bone on bone. He was just not able to continue and Ali had quite a swelling in his knee. I don’t know if Joe is going to train in two or three days, that is difficult for me to say, but it was clear he could not go on today.” – Arne Slot on Joe Gomez

Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) was at fault for the goal that led to Gomez’s injury, then played Alex Jimenez (£4.5m) onside for the second. Despite the stinker, he’s on course for his biggest FPL score of the season. The Dutchman nodded in a corner for his first league goal of 2025/26, while he also looks set to get DefCon points after the next refresh:

SZOBOSZLAI: GOOD THINGS COME TO THOSE WHO WAIT

Mid-December adopters of Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) have had little to shout about. He’d averaged 2.0 points per match between Gameweeks 16-22, also missing out in one of those weeks due to suspension.

Those who kept the faith were rewarded on Saturday. An assist for Virgil’s header was followed by another free-kick goal, giving him a 13-point haul.

Set pieces, long-range attempts and minutes are pretty much it with Szoboszlai. He again didn’t have a shot in the box (the 13th league match in 2025/26 that that’s happened), so you’re reliant on the dead eye from distance.

Elsewhere in the Liverpool attack, the form player, Florian Wirtz (£8.3m), was a little quieter but twice flashed efforts narrowly wide.

Salah saw plenty of the ball (he had a Liverpool-best eight penalty box touches and three shots) but, not for the first time this season, was wasteful with it. He at least bagged an assist for Szoboszlai’s free-kick.

PRAISE FOR £3.9M DEFENDER HILL

Bournemouth’s two centre-backs were at the heart of their three goals.

Marcos Senesi‘s (£4.8m) long ball set Alex Scott (£5.0m) away to tee up Evanilson (£7.0m) for the opener before James Hill (£3.9m) played an excellent through-ball for Jimenez to run onto. For the winner, it was Hill’s long throw that caused bedlam in the box, Amine Adli (£5.4m) eventually prodding in.

It sounds like budget defender Hill now has the monopoly on long throws.

“I think we have Antoine before, now we have James Hill. I don’t think we have anyone else. So, I think it’s good that Hilly can help us in those situations.” – Andoni Iraola on James Hill’s long throws

The question is: can Hill keep his place in the side for this excellent run of matches?

This was his fifth successive league start. While there’s not been a clean sheet in that time, the team performances have improved and he’s looked composed at the back. It sounds like it’s his place to lose.

“I think we’ve been defending very well lately. I think even the other day against Brighton, we concede a stoppage-time equaliser but defending a lot lower. I think we are conceding less chances. I know probably we have still the set-play thing that we have to improve but I think Hilly is very good on the ball, is also someone who has played for us centre-back, number six, right-back, and he has taken his opportunity. At the end, he trains very well and normally when you train very well and you are there ready for your chance, I’m very happy when you take it.” – Andoni Iraola on James Hill

Both Hill and Senesi (of course) banked DefCon points – that should have been five in a row for the £3.9m defender, but the Opta refresh of the data in Gameweek 22 came too late.

Jimenez, meanwhile, was – not for the first time – pushed forward ‘out of position’ to the right wing. A lack of fit natural wingers explained this decision.

“I think he has done a very good job as a winger. You know, I prefer him as a full-back, but I think he’s in this moment helping us a lot a little bit forward and he’s good.” – Andoni Iraola on Alex Jimenez

THREE IN FOUR FOR EVANILSON – BUT KROUPI PRAISED

Evanilson bagged his third goal in four games here.

He’s a possible target for the upcoming good fixture run (a cheaper replacement for Ekitike?), although anyone buying him will have to get used to a lack of ruthlessness – he missed another two good opportunities here.

The Brazilian’s shot-to-goal conversion rate is just 11.4% over 2025/26, even including the recent goal rush.

The much cheaper Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) is the more natural finisher. He started for the third match in a row, although he’s getting through a lot more defensive work in the ’10’. He’s had just two shots in the last three Gameweeks.

The graft has impressed Andoni Iraola, at least, and like Hill, it might be his shirt to lose. Versatile new boy Alex Toth (£5.0m) – either as a direct replacement in the ’10’ or used deeper to allow Scott to move forward – is waiting in the wings.