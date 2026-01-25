Scout Notes

FPL notes: £3.9m defender praise + why Slot benched Ekitike

25 January 2026 208 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
From the benching of a big-money forward to praise for a £3.9m defender, our Scout Notes cover the talking points from the Vitality Stadium.

SLOT ON WHY HE BENCHED EKITIKE

No prizes for guessing why Arne Slot demoted Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) to substitute duty on Saturday: minute management.

“The thinking is quite simple. We have one number nine available for months to go. We’ve played very many games already, a lot of games to play, so we have to manage his minutes to keep him available also for the long term. That’s why Hugo is not starting today but Cody is.” – Arne Slot, speaking ahead of kick-off

The above quote pretty much confirms that Alexander Isak (£10.3m) isn’t going to be available any time soon.

But not even Isak’s absence, nor a two-striker set-up Liverpool have used this week, could save Ekitike from bench duty on the south coast. Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) instead were the pairing up top, and it’s maybe going to be two from those three on a biweekly basis going forward – if the 4-2-2-2 is here to stay.

It’s not going to be just up front where the rotation risk is. Slot confirmed that Milos Kerkez (£5.6m) was taken off at half-time because “it was not smart to play him another 90 [minutes]”, while Jeremie Frimpong (£5.8m) was running on fumes before his withdrawal.

“It’s mostly the same players who have to play. I think it’s safe to say that a few of them were very tired at the end. I saw Jeremie [Frimpong] just before I took him off, almost falling over his own feet because he was tired. Some others were in the end tired as well.” – Arne Slot

GOMEZ INJURY UPDATE

Already without Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) on compassionate grounds, Liverpool lost another centre-half on Saturday.

Joe Gomez (£4.9m) was injured as Liverpool conceded the opener, received treatment as Bournemouth scored their second, and then hobbled out of the game soon after. Wataru Endo (£4.9m) came on at centre-back.

It sounds more like a “knock”, at least, and Konate should be back for Gameweek 24.

“Joe got a knock from Ali [Alisson Becker]. His knee went into… I think it was bone on bone. He was just not able to continue and Ali had quite a swelling in his knee. I don’t know if Joe is going to train in two or three days, that is difficult for me to say, but it was clear he could not go on today.” – Arne Slot on Joe Gomez

Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) was at fault for the goal that led to Gomez’s injury, then played Alex Jimenez (£4.5m) onside for the second. Despite the stinker, he’s on course for his biggest FPL score of the season. The Dutchman nodded in a corner for his first league goal of 2025/26, while he also looks set to get DefCon points after the next refresh:

SZOBOSZLAI: GOOD THINGS COME TO THOSE WHO WAIT

Mid-December adopters of Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) have had little to shout about. He’d averaged 2.0 points per match between Gameweeks 16-22, also missing out in one of those weeks due to suspension.

Those who kept the faith were rewarded on Saturday. An assist for Virgil’s header was followed by another free-kick goal, giving him a 13-point haul.

Set pieces, long-range attempts and minutes are pretty much it with Szoboszlai. He again didn’t have a shot in the box (the 13th league match in 2025/26 that that’s happened), so you’re reliant on the dead eye from distance.

Elsewhere in the Liverpool attack, the form player, Florian Wirtz (£8.3m), was a little quieter but twice flashed efforts narrowly wide.

Salah saw plenty of the ball (he had a Liverpool-best eight penalty box touches and three shots) but, not for the first time this season, was wasteful with it. He at least bagged an assist for Szoboszlai’s free-kick.

PRAISE FOR £3.9M DEFENDER HILL

Bournemouth’s two centre-backs were at the heart of their three goals.

Marcos Senesi‘s (£4.8m) long ball set Alex Scott (£5.0m) away to tee up Evanilson (£7.0m) for the opener before James Hill (£3.9m) played an excellent through-ball for Jimenez to run onto. For the winner, it was Hill’s long throw that caused bedlam in the box, Amine Adli (£5.4m) eventually prodding in.

It sounds like budget defender Hill now has the monopoly on long throws.

“I think we have Antoine before, now we have James Hill. I don’t think we have anyone else. So, I think it’s good that Hilly can help us in those situations.” – Andoni Iraola on James Hill’s long throws

The question is: can Hill keep his place in the side for this excellent run of matches?

This was his fifth successive league start. While there’s not been a clean sheet in that time, the team performances have improved and he’s looked composed at the back. It sounds like it’s his place to lose.

“I think we’ve been defending very well lately. I think even the other day against Brighton, we concede a stoppage-time equaliser but defending a lot lower. I think we are conceding less chances. I know probably we have still the set-play thing that we have to improve but I think Hilly is very good on the ball, is also someone who has played for us centre-back, number six, right-back, and he has taken his opportunity. At the end, he trains very well and normally when you train very well and you are there ready for your chance, I’m very happy when you take it.” – Andoni Iraola on James Hill

Both Hill and Senesi (of course) banked DefCon points – that should have been five in a row for the £3.9m defender, but the Opta refresh of the data in Gameweek 22 came too late.

Jimenez, meanwhile, was – not for the first time – pushed forward ‘out of position’ to the right wing. A lack of fit natural wingers explained this decision.

“I think he has done a very good job as a winger. You know, I prefer him as a full-back, but I think he’s in this moment helping us a lot a little bit forward and he’s good.” – Andoni Iraola on Alex Jimenez

THREE IN FOUR FOR EVANILSON – BUT KROUPI PRAISED

Evanilson bagged his third goal in four games here.

He’s a possible target for the upcoming good fixture run (a cheaper replacement for Ekitike?), although anyone buying him will have to get used to a lack of ruthlessness – he missed another two good opportunities here.

The Brazilian’s shot-to-goal conversion rate is just 11.4% over 2025/26, even including the recent goal rush.

The much cheaper Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) is the more natural finisher. He started for the third match in a row, although he’s getting through a lot more defensive work in the ’10’. He’s had just two shots in the last three Gameweeks.

The graft has impressed Andoni Iraola, at least, and like Hill, it might be his shirt to lose. Versatile new boy Alex Toth (£5.0m) – either as a direct replacement in the ’10’ or used deeper to allow Scott to move forward – is waiting in the wings.

“I’m very happy with Jun, probably more happy than when he was scoring the goals because with his work rate and his understanding of the needs of the team, he’s allowing us to play basically with two number nines. I think he has had to change his game a lot because I think he’s a number nine and we are demanding a lot of work but I appreciate it a lot and I think he’s playing as many minutes and he’s getting so many starts because he’s really helping us to be better. As you say, probably he will not appear well the same way if you don’t score, but I think if we keep him on the pitch, it’s a matter of time before he finds way to score because he’s a great finisher.” – Andoni Iraola on Eli Kroupi

  1. terranullius
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    2 FT, 0.4 ITB
    Thoughts please...

    A) Bruno G -> Wilson
    B) Rogers -> Wilson
    C) Cherki -> Semenyo
    D) Nunes -> Chabolah

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      A and C

      Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      AC

      Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Saka Gabriel Evanilson Sanchez
    B) Saka Chalobah Semenyo Raya
    C) Rice Gabriel Ekitike Pickford

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    The extra Dubravka point was a bonus

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      I started Verbruggen over him rip

      Open Controls
    2. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      I think he was heading for 7 pts. before the late Romero. goal.

      Open Controls
  4. Boz
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Which bench update:

    A) Heaven to Chalobah
    B) King to Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. The Senate
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Who to SELL to get Bruno
    (A) Saka 3-4-3
    (B) Ekitike 3-5-2 (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      B imo

      Open Controls
  6. BR510
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Verbruggen Dub
      Gabriel Tark Thiaw Andersen Dorgu
      Saka Bruno F Rice Enzo Tav*
      Haalad Ekitike Barnes
      1FT 1.3 itb
      1. Verbrugen to Sanchez
      2. Ekitike to Evanilson/Thiago
      3. Ekitike/Tavernier to Mbeumo/Evanilson or Thiago -4

      Open Controls
      1. Boz
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        3 but with Semenyo

        Open Controls
    • ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Had to go early to avoid being priced out but think set up well for next few weeks anda for wildcard in 31 maybe. Thoughts?

      Sanchez
      Virgil / Gabriel / mukiele
      Ask / enzo / Fernandes / Roger’s / semenyo
      Haaand / Ekitike

      Dubravka / Kroupi / hill / Andersen

      Open Controls
      1. BR510
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Nice - maybe hop off Ekitike and or Van Dijk if any transfers but totally fine for New H. Nice setup - similar team. See above

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              Ask Enzo what?

              Open Controls
              1. ShaunGoater123
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 26 mins ago

                Ha ha, annoying autocorrect!

                Saka!

                Open Controls
          2. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            How would Enzo know who is pounding Semenyo?

            Open Controls
        • Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Do the above quotes make Kroupi a no go?

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              Prefer Mane for the double. Playing with a swagger

              Open Controls
              1. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                The double is 50% Arsenal if it happens and the other half Forest I think which Dyche could easily just stink up

                Open Controls
          2. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Ekitike Potts to Semenyo Brobbey and bench Thiago this week?
            Or waste to have so much money on bench?

            Open Controls
            1. BR510
                3 hours, 20 mins ago

                Yes if you can bench Brobbey down the line

                Open Controls
              • Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 14 mins ago

                I like those moves, both better options than the players they are replacing. Benching Thiago is always a risk because hes one of the few in the game capable of scoring multiple goals in a match but the odds will be against him doing that in his next 3.

                Open Controls
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 36 mins ago

              Good penalty from Bowen

              The slight slip might have helped.

              Roefs wasn't a million miles away.

              Tbf, all three goals were good. None on the goalkeeper.

              Open Controls
              1. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 29 mins ago

                I'm always a bit sceptical when a keeper gets beat from as far out as Matty Fernandes goal but it was a good hit to be fair and he nearly did it again later.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Yeah, he had half a hand to it but the angle and power was perfect

                  Looks an excellent player and only 21.

                  Open Controls
              2. Philosopher's Stones
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 26 mins ago

                Still gonn sell Bowen though. Was a nice farewell gift.

                Open Controls
            3. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 29 mins ago

              There's a new Fernandes on the scene.

              Man of the match display for West Ham.

              Why isn't he being discussed on here?

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 20 mins ago

                Plays for West Ham. Their options start and ends at Bowen.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Have you seen the highlights?

                  He's a definite star player of the future and will be in most midfields by Easter.

                  I might go early...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 12 Years
                    3 hours, 16 mins ago

                    I think we are getting over excited here. Might work next year, probably too early for now.

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      3 hours, 10 mins ago

                      I agree

                      I thought he was a new signing

                      Not paid West Ham or Southampton much attention!

                      Open Controls
                  2. Holmes
                    • 12 Years
                    3 hours, 14 mins ago

                    GW24-28 will be a good test

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      3 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Yeah

                      It's probably not worth the transfer with the way the fixtures fall

                      Open Controls
                2. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Maybe I'm getting carried away

                  If that was his best game, of all time!

                  Mateus Gonçalo Espanha Fernandes

                  Open Controls
              2. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 16 mins ago

                Exit route for H.Wilson

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 12 mins ago

                  He's only £5.5m

                  But the fixture sequence isn't great.

                  He could be the 8th attacker if there were better forwards to pick from.

                  Open Controls
              3. MVDP
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 12 mins ago

                Looked good for certain.

                Open Controls
            4. ball c
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 27 mins ago

              Which move would you make:
              (1 FT)

              A) Saka to Bruno F
              B) Wirtz to Bruno F

              I have Rice and Gabriel from Arsenal.
              It’ll leave me to do Virgil to Timber following week with plenty itb

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 21 mins ago

                B

                But the Liverpool fixtures are okay

                Other than in Gw25.

                Open Controls
            5. FDMS All Starz
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 25 mins ago

              Want to overhaul this team, which ones better?
              A) Saka,Tavernier,Devenny,Keane—> Rice, Enzo, Mbuemo,Hill (4FTs)
              Or
              B) Tavernier,Devenny,Keane,Ekitike—> Mbuemo,Enzo,Chalobah,Krupi (4FTs)

              Team:
              Verbruggen
              Timber Gabriel Andersen
              Saka Bruno Tavernier LeFee
              Haaland Ekitike Thiago

              Areola Devenny VanDenBerg Keane
              (4FTs & 2.6itb)

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 19 mins ago

                B.

                Open Controls
              2. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                3 hours ago

                B

                Open Controls
            6. Philosopher's Stones
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 19 mins ago

              Who would you pick as a Bowen replacement to enable Minteh -> Bruno?

              A: Kroupi
              B: Mane

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                Mane looking good, would be my choice

                Open Controls
              2. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Going Mane

                Open Controls
            7. Maddamotha
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 9 mins ago

              James or Chalobah?

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                3 hours ago

                Chalobah

                Open Controls
              2. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 57 mins ago

                Chalobah

                Open Controls
            8. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              3 hours ago

              Think I need to prioritise moving on one of my triple Fulham:

              A) Upgrade King to max 6.5 def
              B) upgrade Raul to max. 8.3 fwd
              C) Downgrade Raul to Mane to afford a more expensive replacement for King next gw

              1 FT, 2.1 in the bank

              Pope
              Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
              Rogers, Wilson, Rice, Bruno F
              Haaland, Raul, Ekitike

              Subs: Dub, Senesi, Rodon, King

              Open Controls
            9. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              NEW ARTICLE:

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/25/fpl-notes-bowen-on-pens-xhaka-injury-mukieles-run-goes-on

              Open Controls
            10. Kingy109
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              Wilson and Munoz or Senenyo and Hill?

              I can still get Munoz in option 1 but for Hall in GW26. Wilson is the exit for Enzo in GW28

              Can't decide if it's worth the extra transfers given I'll probably need to remove Munoz and Semenyo by GW31

              Open Controls
              1. z13
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Wilson Munoz

                  Open Controls
              2. Ignasi M
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 53 mins ago

                Eze is so poor. I wish Arteta bought Harry Wilson.

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.