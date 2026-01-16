FFS Head-to-Head Leagues: Gameweek 21 round-up

It’s been a while, but here is the mid-season review of 2025/26’s Fantasy Football Scout Head-to-Head Leagues. This year, we have a record 10,540 participating teams, which is divisible by 20. Therefore, Mr Average gets a rest.

LEAGUE ONE

League Two promotees, Craig Johnson (46) and Ville Tuominen (45), have made a fast start to their top-flight campaigns, but last season’s runner-up, Alex Merchant (44), is still in touch. Adam Ferguson (39) and Liam McAllister (38) complete the top five.

LEAGUE TWO

Mat Gilbert (42) leads the way in Division 1, with Colm Doyle (40), EasyE and Magnar Nordtun (both 37) and John Davidson (36) completing the podium. Martin Felton (42) is the top dog in Division 2, but Terje Balteskard and Harry Vernon (both 39) are nearby, as are Marc B (36) and Michae∤ Dabrowski (34).

LEAGUE THREE

Brian Murphy (47) is laying down the law in Division 1, and Louie Kebakovski (42) already has work to do.

Mark Pearson (39) and Taymur Reza Hossain jointly lead Division 2, while Daniel Murray (46) is minting it over John Henson (43) in Division 3. Ryan Gallagher (39) is rolling with it in Division 4, but Rishi Sehgal (37) also charts.

LEAGUE FOUR

Graham Langley (51) has an eight-point margin over Iain McMahon in Division 1. It’s a four-way tie between Will Straw, Miguel Lemos, Adam Bell and Sal (all 42) in Division 2, while Aled Lewis (48) has opened up a nine-point chasm over the chasing Division 3 pack.

Rehan Amin (42) is two points clear of Casey Moore in Division 4, as Daniel Schallmayer (44) leads Pavle Ziman by five in Division 5.

Aki Ali and David Woods (both 42) jointly set the pace in Division 6, but Matthias Ammon (50) is slightly ahead of Peter Murphy (48) in Division 7. Sampras Lee (52) is a whopping nine points clear of the field in Division 8.

LEAGUE FIVE

Konstantinos Anastasiou (43) has a slim margin over Alan Russell and Tony Asabi in Division 1; as does Alan Robertson (41) over Daniel Cleghorn in Division 2 and Jeremy Linter (43) over Shrikant Verma and Tony Clark in Division 3.

Elsewhere, Dan Byrom (49) is five points clear of Muhammad Dali (44) in Division 4, and Joe Connolly (48) has a three-point advantage over Tin Nguyen in Division 5.

Chris Lord‘s (46) advantage over Fabian Broeker in Division 6 is a single point, but Nigel Hadley (42) is seven points clear of the Division 7 field. In Division 8, Ronan McGinley (46) leads Luke Jenkin and Ryan Paddock by four points, whereas it’s a nine-point advantage for Geoff Stewart (52) in Division 9.

Division 10 has John Quinn (43) being one point mightier than Chris Wilder, while Henrik Hammen (45) is six clear in Division 11 and Gareth Aspden (45) leads by five in Division 12.

Andrew Green and Rob Roche (both 45) are jointly at the summit of Division 13, Garry Murray (45) leads Paul Kaye and Graham Martindale by five points in Division 14, while B B (43) is getting an A grade in Division 15.

Finally, Olavi Oja (48) has an eight-point advantage over Mark Boland in Division 16.

LEAGUE SIX

The highest-scoring League Six leaders are:

49 – Matt Thompson (Division 1) and Matthew Moore (Division 7)

(Division 1) and (Division 7) 48 – Dave Hartley (Division 5), Jason Chai (Division 14) and Simon Wong (Division 21)

(Division 5), (Division 14) and (Division 21) 47 – Miguel Galan (Division 23)

(Division 23) 46 – Samid A (Division 2), Brayden Dilley (Division 4), Joshua Riley (Division 8) and Waqas Zahid (Division 15)

(Division 2), (Division 4), (Division 8) and (Division 15) 45 – Mats Sturesson (Division 9), David Cosgrove (Division 10), Matt Studdert (Division 11), Calvin Waldron (Division 12), Andy Haig (Division 16), Ste Cummins (Division 17), Adam Cuttler and Marcin Ploskonski (Division 18), Sam Price (Division 19), Marcus Baptiste (Division 22), KianHwee Lim (Division 26), Todd Hellmann (Division 29) and Romeu Fernandes Junior (Division 31)

(Division 9), (Division 10), (Division 11), (Division 12), (Division 16), (Division 17), and (Division 18), (Division 19), (Division 22), (Division 26), (Division 29) and (Division 31) 43 – Rob Hartley (Division 20), Dawid Rapciak (Division 25), John Kounelis (Division 27) and David Hill (Division 32)

(Division 20), (Division 25), (Division 27) and (Division 32) 42 – Keith Ledger (Division 3), Edward Rooney and Chris Doran (both Division 6), Ski House (Nitish) and Gabriel Ghintuiala (both Division 28)

(Division 3), and (both Division 6), and (both Division 28) 41 – Jamie Gamble (Division 30)

(Division 30) 40 – Salvador Leong (Division 13) and Gareth Wynne (Division 24)

LEAGUE SEVEN

Jon Nash (54) is the top points scorer in this area, and has a 14-point advantage over his Division 64 opponents. Mo Elmelegy (52) has been almost as impressive, also boasting a double-digit margin over the Division 12 competition.

Four managers are leading their respective contests on 48 points: let’s raise a glass to George Beer’s 11-point margin in Division 38, Robert Jackson (Division 60), Gustaf Ekholm (Division 50) and David McAuliffe (Division 32).

It’s a seven-point gap for Rob Bed (49) in Division 48, and a further eight managers are leading on 48 points: Phil Longfellow (Division 10), Nige Fox (Division 17), Richard Moir (Division 24), Carlos Barros (Division 26), Gilles Wanlin (Division 37), The Special One (Division 55), David Maw (Division 56) and Ricky Popat (Division 61).

LEAGUE EIGHT

Samuel Swain (60) is the pick of this talent, and across all H2H Leagues. His nearest competition in Division 106 is 14 points adrift.

There are four managers on 54 points: Martin Voisey (Division 53) and Just In (Division 93) have nine-point leads, while Sean Manning has an eight-point margin in Division 108, and J D Pipe is three ahead in Division 14.

Bryant Ndongmo (52) has a 10-point margin in Division 117, as the same score is good for a seven-point advantage for Jimmy White (Division 118) and a four-point gap for Paul Mitchell (Division 13).

There are a further five leaders on 51 points: Søren Christian Mikkelson (Division 16), Andrew Murray (Division 64), Femi Alabi (Division 82), Hugh McWhinnie (Division 85) and Brian Hatton (Division 125).

LEAGUES NINE AND TEN

Simon Jones (57) is the top points scorer in League 9, owner of an astounding 17-point margin in Division 256. The next cab in the rank is 13-point leader Sam Edwards (56) in Division 149, closely followed by Yusuf Laher (Division 3) and Hassan Hridoy (Division 12) on 55.

There are 54-point tallies for Ravindra Kondejkar (Division 123), Oliver Attwater (Division 108) and Nawaf Otb (League 10, Division 12), plus a further five managers on 52 points: Michael Guntern (Division 124) and Javed Mohamed (League 10, Division 15) both have nine-point leads, with there being a seven-point margin for Ryan Goff (Division 60), four for David Hyde (Division 99), and a one for Fpl Gptvpro (Division 175).

As always, there’s lots more to explore via MIR’s Head-to-Head Leagues page and, gremlins permitting, I’ll be back with another round-up after Gameweek 26.

I’m off to book a holiday in Greenland. Stay safe.