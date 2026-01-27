FPL Gameweek 24 early Scout Picks: Chelsea triple-up

We have put together an early draft of our Scout Picks for Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

We will finalise our weekly selection nearer Saturday’s deadline.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our final Scout Picks.

But this ‘bus team’, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 24 FIXTURES

Gameweek 24 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

Fresh from impressive wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, Michael Carrick’s Manchester United have an easier-on-paper fixture in Gameweek 24.

Fulham have only one away clean sheet in 2025/26.

They’ve also lost every match when playing against teams in the top half of the table on the road.

Above: Fulham’s home and away results in 2025/26

Of course, the onus will be on United to create chances on Sunday, a task they often struggle with. That said, you’d back Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) against any team right now. The playmaker is the current leader of the Captain Poll. He’s also racked up 22 points since returning from injury in Gameweek 21 – that’s a better tally than anyone else mentioned in this article.

If we decide to add a second United attacker, we will consider Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.0m).

With attacking threat and defensive contribution (DefCon) potential, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.9m) and Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m) are obvious starting places at the back.

Leeds United aren’t pushovers, having impressed again against Everton on Monday, but Gabriel is surely a shoo-in.

As for Sunderland, a Burnley outfit ranked 20th for expected goals (xG) travel to the Stadium of Light in Gameweek 24.

IN CONTENTION

Attacking representation from Arsenal and Sunderland is also likely.

Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and Declan Rice (£7.4m) are leading the charge at Arsenal. While Saka boasts the superior attacking threat, both players have set-pieces in their locker. You’d think Rice will be in the mix for DefCons at Elland Road, too.

It’s also important to mention that no player in any position has racked up more points (Tot) than Rice on the road in 2025/26:

Above: Players sorted by FPL points – away matches only

At Sunderland, Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) and Brian Brobbey (£5.5m) both carry budget appeal.

Le Fee has averaged 5.4 points per start on home turf this season, and Burnley do concede a lot of key passes in the half-spaces. As for Brobbey, he’s in fine form, with three goals in four Gameweeks.

Elsewhere, you’d expect Chelsea to feature highly in G-Whizz’s clean sheet odds list, so they could feasibly supply us with a backline option. We have Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) in our ‘bus team’, with his nailed-on status an important factor.

Further forward, Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) and Joao Pedro’s (£7.2m) form is hard to ignore against a West Ham United side that have failed to keep a clean sheet under Nuno Espirito Santo. Enzo has produced 35 points over the last five Gameweeks, the most of any FPL midfielder, while Joao Pedro delivered a season-high 15-point haul in the previous encounter between these two teams.

Cole Palmer (£10.4m) and Liam Delap (£6.2m) could be under consideration later in the week, subject to their xMins.

In north London, Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) is again ineligible for Champions League duty this week, so will surely get a start.

The glaring omission from the ‘bus team’ is, of course, Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland (£15.1m). The Norwegian last hit the net against Brighton and Hove Albion from the penalty spot in Gameweek 21, but has not scored from open play since December. We’ll reassess the situation after tomorrow’s Champions League encounter with Galatasaray, but budget might play a part in the final call on Friday.

Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) have strong cases this week. Rogers now has six goals and three assists in his last 12 matches, while Watkins has returned in four of his previous five meetings with his former club, Brentford.

Bournemouth have scored more goals than any other team since Gameweek 16 and visit bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers, so DefCon magnet Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) and Evanilson (£7.0m) absolutely merit mentions.

If we do decide to look elsewhere in defence, there are plenty of other options, such as Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m), Matty Cash (£4.8m), Luke Shaw (£4.5m), Nikola Milenkovic (£5.1m) and Neco Williams (£4.7m).

THE LONGER SHOTS

Liverpool face Newcastle United in Gameweek 24, so it’s hard to make too much of a case for Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) or Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m). They’ve looked pretty blunt in front of goal anyway of late, with only five goals in as many matches.

Elsewhere, it’ll probably be a tough ask for any of Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m), Harry Wilson (£6.0m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) or Igor Thiago (£7.2m) to force their way past others.

Finally, Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) and Mateus Mane (£4.5m) may yet enter our thoughts at home to Bournemouth. Bench roles perhaps feel more likely, mind.

GAMEWEEK 24 EARLY SCOUT PICKS