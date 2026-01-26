Mbeumo, Pedro, Ekitike: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 24?

Gameweek 24 presents various transfer dilemmas for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Based on fixtures, form and injuries, these players are being transferred in (TI(R), below) and out (TO(R), below) the most.

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Here, we share our thoughts on who to buy, keep and sell in Gameweek 24.

We’ll try to avoid repetition with previous weeks. For example, Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) was a buy and Marc Guehi (£5.2m) a keep in our last piece, so we’ll not cover them again.

BRYAN MBEUMO

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) has impressed as a centre-forward in Michael Carrick’s first two matches as head coach.

The Cameroon international has scored in both games, amassing 19 points against league leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City.

With increased freedom in Carrick’s 4-2-3-1 formation, the underlying numbers further highlight Mbeumo’s goal threat, having recorded five shots in 138 minutes of football.

His 50% ‘big chance’ share while on the pitch under Carrick is also noteworthy.

That said, Mbeumo has been substituted off around the 70-minute mark in both matches, with Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) taking his place up front. If this becomes a regular occurrence, it undoubtedly dampens his appeal.

However, Carrick may end up adjusting his line-up based on the quality of opposition, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Mbeumo reverts to a more familiar role on the right flank against Fulham, which would enhance his assist potential.

But it remains purely speculative at this stage, and with confidence clearly on the up at Manchester United, Mbeumo still feels like a solid ‘buy’ for Gameweek 24.

Additionally, United rank third for fixture difficulty on our Season Ticker over the next five Gameweeks, so Mbeumo could well be worth the double-up with Fernandes.

VERDICT: BUY

JOAO PEDRO

Joao Pedro (£7.2m) was hot property in the early weeks of the 2025/26 season, having plundered five attacking returns and 33 points in his first four matches.

After that, his form plummeted, but his popularity in FPL is starting to rise again, following back-to-back goals (and an assist) against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Liam Rosenior had previously deployed Pedro in a No 10 role against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, but he’s since excelled as the centre-forward, with positional rival Liam Delap (£6.2m) benched.

In terms of his underlying numbers, the Brazilian has racked up four shots in his last two matches, with 0.65 expected goals (xG), as well as one key pass.

The real appeal, however, lies in Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures.

But the schedule is fraught with complications, with the Blues competing on multiple fronts. If Pedro starts again against Napoli in midweek, for example, he may not start in Gameweek 24. Likewise, there’s every chance he is a substitute for one of Gameweek 25 or 26, given the quick turnaround.

Wed 28 Jan: Napoli (a) – Champions League

Napoli (a) – Champions League Sat 31 Jan: West Ham (h) – Gameweek 24

West Ham (h) – Gameweek 24 Tue 3 Feb: Arsenal (a) – Carabao Cup

Arsenal (a) – Carabao Cup Sat 7 Feb: Wolves (a) – Gameweek 25

Wolves (a) – Gameweek 25 Tue 10 Feb: Leeds (h) – Gameweek 26

Leeds (h) – Gameweek 26 Fri 13 Feb: Hull (a) – FA Cup

Hull (a) – FA Cup Tue 17/Wed 18 Feb: Potential Champions League knockout phase play-off

Potential Champions League knockout phase play-off Sat 21 Feb: Burnley (h) – Gameweek 27

Burnley (h) – Gameweek 27 Tue 24 Feb/Wed 25 Feb: Potential Champions League knockout phase play-off

If you’re prepared to take the risk on his starts, Pedro is undoubtedly a high upside pick; however, given the week-to-week minutes uncertainty, he probably doesn’t need to be a priority purchase.

VERDICT: KEEP (ONLY BUY IF PREPARED TO TAKE THE RISK ON STARTS)

HUGO EKITIKE

As we welcomed in the New Year, Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m) was on a run of five goals and one assist in four matches, with his appeal clear to see in light of Alexander Isak’s (£10.3m) injury.

However, the Frenchman has failed to deliver any attacking returns since.

Coupled with bench duty at Bournemouth in Gameweek 23, sales have inevitably ensued.

“The thinking is quite simple. We have one number nine available for months to go, we’ve played many games already, a lot of games to play, so we have to manage his minutes to keep him available also for the long-term.” – Arne Slot on Hugo Ekitike’s benching against Bournemouth

The issue now for his 25.6% ownership is that if Arne Slot’s 4-2-2-2 formation is here to stay, it is likely that only two of Ekitike, Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) will be in the starting XI each week.

Given that Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures include Newcastle United and Manchester City, followed by potentially tricky away trips to Sunderland and Nottingham Forest, it could be a decent time to offload Ekitike.

However, many of the top alternatives, such as Igor Thiago (£7.2m), Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m), as well as the previously mentioned Joao Pedro, also come with caveats, so Ekitike doesn’t necessarily need to be a priority sell.

VERDICT: SELL, BUT NOT A PRIORITY

EVANILSON

But what about Evanilson (£7.0m) as a replacement for Ekitike?

The Bournemouth striker is potentially going under the radar, with Andoni Iraola’s side top of the ticker over the next eight Gameweeks.

He’s in good form, too, with three goals in his last four matches.

Throughout this period, Evanilson has taken 11 shots, the third-most of any forward.

The Brazilian’s shot-to-goal conversion rate admittedly stands at just 11.4% this season, so he’s been far from a clinical finisher thus far, but there is potential for him to step up and become Bournemouth’s main man in the coming weeks.

In spite of Antoine Semenyo’s (£7.8m) departure to Manchester City, as well as injuries to Justin Kluivert (£7.0m), Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) and David Brooks (£5.0m), Bournemouth have still managed to score more goals than any other team since Gameweek 16.

This proactive approach is a key factor behind Evanilson’s appeal.

He might even step up to take the next penalty, too.

VERDICT: BUY

HARRY WILSON

Harry Wilson (£6.0m) is the Premier League’s top expected goals overachiever, having scored eight goals from 3.35 xG.

His most recent strike, a late free-kick against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, marked his 11th attacking return in as many Gameweeks.

Current owners will surely continue rolling with Wilson until his form drops off, but for the rest of us, is the Welshman still worth buying, or have we missed the opportunity?

Firstly, Fulham are ranked 15th for xG in 2025/26, so they aren’t a free-flowing attack.

And whilst Wilson is undoubtedly a very good finisher, it’s important to note that he has only been presented with two big chances throughout the season, which obviously suggests we’ll see a bit of regression in his output soon.

The potential arrival of Oscar Bobb (£5.1m) from Manchester City would also heighten competition on the right flank. Considering Wilson’s current form, it probably wouldn’t impact him initially; however, any drop-off – especially with his contract expiring at the end of the season – could create a degree of uncertainty.

Throw in the upcoming fixtures against a rejuvenated Manchester United and Man City, as well as a potentially tricky trip to Sunderland in Gameweek 27, and Wilson appears to be a pretty straightforward ‘don’t buy, don’t sell’ candidate.

VERDICT: KEEP