Buy, keep, sell? Transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 23

19 January 2026 52 comments
avfc82 avfc82
A largely underwhelming Gameweek for many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers has sparked plenty of transfer activity since Saturday’s deadline.

Based on fixtures, form, injuries and bans, these players are being transferred in/out the most.

PlayerTransfers in (round)PlayerTransfers out (round)
Bruno Fernandes255,327Phil Foden242,360
Bryan Mbeumo121,441Marc Guehi113,814
Patrick Dorgu108,055Bukayo Saka90,770
Antoine Semenyo85,508Rayan Cherki73,517
Igor Thiago84,288Morgan Rogers68,891
Gabriel Magalhaes76,415Matheus Cunha67,370
Declan Rice74,794Nick Woltemade56,183
Trevoh Chalobah73,865Nico O’Reilly49,633
Florian Wirtz66,918Antoine Semenyo45,410
Enzo Fernandez59,172Hugo Ekitike45,148
Nodri Mukiele58,951Michael Keane35,887
Joao Pedro55,251Micky van de Ven35,619
Cole Palmer43,414Anthony Gordon35,006

Above: As of Monday afternoon, the most bought (left) and most sold (right) players heading into Gameweek 23

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Here, we share our thoughts on who to buy, keep and sell in Gameweek 23.

BRUNO FERNANDES

FPL notes: Bruno brilliant in the '10' + Foden injury confusion 4

Bruno Fernandes (£9.2m) made his return from injury in Gameweek 21.

Since then, he’s delivered two assists, two defensive contribution (DefCon) points and four bonus against Burnley and Manchester City, amassing 17 points.

It lifts his point per start average to 6.1, the third-highest of any FPL midfielder.

Michael Carrick’s return to the dugout at Manchester United on Saturday culminated in a 2-0 win against Man City, with Fernandes playing further forward as the No 10 in a 4-2-3-1.

He created six chances, one of which was converted by Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m), had a goal ruled out for offside and banked DefCon for a double-digit haul.

“I’ve spoken to Bruno, I’ve known him a long time now, and I thought he was fantastic today. The way he played the position, he’s so clever, and he takes up space. They had a big disciplined role, him and Bryan [Mbeumo] defensively as well, to protect the team from anything coming through the middle as much as possible, so it wasn’t all kind of playing and positivity to that point. He’s just got so much quality, Bruno can adapt and playing in that position he’s a real threat and he made the difference.” – Michael Carrick on Bruno Fernandes

On penalties, free-kicks and corners, the question is not whether we should buy Fernandes, but rather when we should do so.

With a trip to Arsenal up next, who have the best defensive record in the division, with the fewest goals conceded, the fewest shots faced and the most clean sheets, it’s not essential to buy Fernandes this week.

Indeed, the playmaker has produced just one assist in five away league matches against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

That said, Fernandes’ set-piece and penalty responsibilities, as well as his DefCon potential, mean that making a move now could work.

Either way, he really ought to be a priority from Gameweek 24, when United’s fixtures improve.

VERDICT: BUY, BUT FINE TO WAIT UNTIL GAMEWEEK 24

MARC GUEHI

Guehi injury latest after England withdrawal

Marc Guehi (£5.3m) has played a crucial role for Crystal Palace this season.

The centre-back has kept seven clean sheets, banked 16 DefCon points and claimed eight bonus in 20 matches, which has helped propel him to fifth in the FPL defender rankings.

Meanwhile, his aerial threat from corners and free-kicks, along with his ability to deliver precise passes beyond the opponent’s defensive line, has helped contribute to his six attacking returns.

However, Guehi is closing in on a move to Man City, with Pep Guardiola’s side having reportedly agreed a £20m fee for the England international.

With Ruben Dias (£5.6m), Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) and John Stones (£5.4m) injured, Guehi will likely be fast-tracked into the first XI and become a consistent starter.

Playing for a defence that is currently ranked second for goals conceded and joint-second for clean sheets obviously carries appeal, especially at a price of only £5.3m.

But given the tricky nature of City’s fixtures beyond Wolverhampton Wanderers, it may be prudent to assess Guehi’s impact on Pep’s backline, as well as his ability to adapt to a new playing style (i.e. seeing more of the ball in the build-up, playing higher up the pitch), before the schedule starts to improve in Gameweek 26.

VERDICT: KEEP

NICO O’REILLY

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 1

After five successive blanks, as well as failing to start at left-back in Gameweeks 21/22, Nico O’Reilly’s (£5.2m) FPL ownership is starting to decline.

However, with Wolves up next, is it really the best time to sell him?

The minutes uncertainty is far from ideal, especially with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) back from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Nathan Ake (£5.3m) also offering competition.

Longer-term, then, O’Reilly can easily be sold, but it may be best for his owners to retain his services for one more Gameweek, particularly in light of Wolves’ lack of goal threat.

Indeed, while they have improved defensively, Rob Edwards’ team rank 18th for expected goals (xG) during their recent four-match unbeaten streak.

Consequently, City will feature prominently in any clean sheet odds lists you encounter this week.

If Ait-Nouri plays in Europe on Tuesday, we could see a back four of Matheus Nunes (£5.5m), Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m), Guehi and O’Reilly against Wolves, which would obviously carry appeal for the young left-back.

O’Reilly could then be replaced by a defender from Chelsea or Bournemouth in Gameweek 24.

VERDICT: SELL IN GAMEWEEK 24

COLE PALMER

FPL Gameweek 22: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points 6

Cole Palmer (£10.4m) was far from his best against Brentford on Saturday; however, he made no mistake with his second-half penalty to claim nine points for his 12% ownership.

Encouragingly, Palmer played the entire 90 minutes in Gameweek 22.

He also banked DefCon for the first time and is now expected to be rested for the midweek home encounter with Pafos, making it likely that he will be back in the starting XI for Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

But Palmer is clearly trying to manage a groin issue, and didn’t look completely fit on Saturday.

According to The Athletic, he is “100% fine” from a medical point of view, but is still struggling to gain full match fitness/sharpness.

And given the intensity of Chelsea’s upcoming schedule, there is much uncertainty, particularly in Gameweeks 25 and 26.

  • Wed 21 Jan: Pafos (h) – Champions League
  • Sun 25 Jan: Crystal Palace (a) – Gameweek 23
  • Wed 28 Jan: Napoli (a) – Champions League
  • Sat 31 Jan: West Ham (h) – Gameweek 24
  • Tue 3 Feb: Arsenal (a) – Carabao Cup
  • Sat 7 Feb: Wolves (a) – Gameweek 25
  • Tue 10 Feb: Leeds (h) – Gameweek 26
  • Fri 13 Feb: Hull (a) – FA Cup

It now becomes a tricky balancing act for Liam Rosenior as he attempts to get his star man back to full fitness.

As a result, it’s probably best for Fantasy managers to remain patient before reassessing the situation in advance of Gameweek 24.

VERDICT: KEEP

BUKAYO SAKA

FPL notes: Saka hauls + Sunderland the real deal 3

At the turn of the year, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) was on a run of eight attacking returns in nine matches, with 58 points in that period, the third-most of any FPL midfielder.

Crucially, he started eight of those games, averaging 87.4 minutes per start.

But after successive blanks, as well as failing to start in Gameweeks 20 and 22, many of Saka’s owners are losing faith.

However, there is hope that Saka will now be rested for the next two largely inconsequential Champions League matches, which would enhance his minutes prospects for the upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Even in limited playing time against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Saka was Arsenal’s biggest attacking threat, forcing Matz Sels (£4.6m) into a fine second-half save. A considerable improvement on Noni Madueke’s (£6.8m) showing, you’d now expect Saka to start in Gameweek 23.

It is worth noting that there are several favourable fixtures ahead, too, so it may be wise to allow Saka a few more Gameweeks, rather than move off him prematurely before this series of matches.

VERDICT: KEEP

52 Comments
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Fans that are happy with their team's performance this season
    1 Aston Villa
    2 Sunderland
    3 Leeds
    4 Fulham
    5 Brentford

    75% of fans are disappointed with their squad

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Arsenal fans are unhappy?

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Everton fans not happy?

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      What's the source for this? Sounds like a load of rubbish

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        😆 oh dear

        Open Controls
  2. Chinese_person
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Hard to believe Palmer will start both of GW25 and 26. Might have another Saka situation where you're playing £10m+ for a player but can't guarantee starts.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      I don't see Saka getting benched again anytime soon - was at the heart of everything good Arsenal did when he came on

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Too bad he has a manager who doesnt want the team to do anything good for the majority of the game.

        Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    from trumping fixtures in these trends evidently

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      As if the big orange baby hasn't caused enough commotion - now he meddles into PL as well! Maybe just give him the trophy now to soothe him

      Open Controls
  4. Boxwoods
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    One FT. Which move this week?

    A. O’Reilly > Chalobah
    B. Henderson > Sanchez (and start over Dub)
    C. Save and play below defense:

    Dubravka
    Gab O’Reilly Alderete

    Henderson Rodon Keane*

    Open Controls
    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      save

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
  5. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Odds of Frank surviving press conference?

    Open Controls
  6. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Mad to save FT here? 4FT 0.6itb

    Verbruggen

    Virgil, Gabriel, Thiaw

    Saka, Foden, Rogers, Wilson

    Haaland, Ekitike, DCL

    (Dubravka, Minteh, Konsa, Clyne)

    If Foden is fit and looks like starting then he stays one week before he becomes Bruno. Also seeing a lot of people selling Ekitike and Saka, I'm more than happy to hold both until Palmer starts firing. Minteh will probably become Rice at some point and Virgil will go too, but neither are urgent for this week...

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Not mad at all, very sensible. Roll this week, next week Ekitike, Foden, Minteh, Virgil -> Bench fodder, Fruno, Mbeumo, Chalobah/Timber. Happy days

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Turnip 1
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            You could probs even get Thiago instead of bench fodder if you wanted, but you’d be benching a 5.5+ attacker every week

            Open Controls
          • TheBiffas
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Got the same starting back three and contemplating Virgil > Chalobah to get done this week

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Definitely an option

            Open Controls
      • KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Guehi to City done

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Jealous Liverpool fan here

          Open Controls
        2. FantasyTony
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It makes sense when a player and the club’s owners are ideologically aligned.

          Open Controls
      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        How much of a threat is this to Wilson? There was zero commentary in the scout article.

        "Three Fulham players are also back (from AfCon): Calvin Bassey (£4.4m), Alex Iwobi (£6.3m) and Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m). Bassey and Iwobi were regular starters before their departure, although Jorge Cuenca (£4.3m) has impressed in the former’s absence. Weekend injuries might dictate where the versatile Iwobi comes back in (central midfield, left wing or in the ’10’?). As for left-winger Chukwueze, he’d just cracked the Fulham XI before his mid-December exit, delivering five returns in as many Gameweeks."

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Considering he's been their best player by miles and in the form of his life, I'd say his place is safe

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 11 Years
          38 mins ago

          chuk will be starting LW and Iwobi will likely play in the centre next to berge or occasionally 10 if marco doesnt trust king/esr struggling. at most wilson might just lose 5-10 mins at end of matches

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            36 mins ago

            The only reason Wilson got the minutes boost in the first place was because these guys went off to AfCon but now they're back.

            Open Controls
            1. theplayer
              • 12 Years
              21 mins ago

              21 mins ago

That's simply not true. Minutes were good well before AFCON. You have to go back to GW11 the last time he was subbed before 60. And majority of the time been 80+.

              Open Controls
      • Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Would you sell Saka or Rogers for Palmer?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Neither, if must Saka assuming Declan is in the team already

          Open Controls
          1. Old Wulfrunian
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            cheers

            Open Controls
        2. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Rogers to Palmer and then Saka to Rice next week or whenever you get the chance.
          Saka not worth it over Rice

          Open Controls
      • GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Wrongly thought Arsenal would be putting out an understrength team midweek as they're guaranteed round of 16 already.

        https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13428134/champions-league-2025-26-how-does-league-phase-and-knockout-qualification-work

        Does it matter where you finish in the Champions League table?
        Yes, especially if you finish in the top eight.

        A new rule designed for this season means a higher finish gives you an easier Champions League knockout route in terms of home advantage.

        Teams who finished in the top four positions in the Champions League table will be given home second legs for the last 16 and quarter-final rounds.

        And the top two teams in the Champions League table will also be given second-leg home advantages in the semi-final stage.

        UEFA site is usually good at lineup predictions. City have 9 out for Bodø/Glimt away.

        https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/02a1-1fb82fcdad33-a709bc4b3742-1000--champions-league-matchday-7-possible-line-ups-and-team-news/

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 9 Years
          51 mins ago

          Interesting - thanks for posting with the links

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          hmmm

          can totally see saka starting tomorrow 😐

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            20 mins ago

            Probably, had his rest and will be played every match from now unless injury occurs

            Open Controls
      • Wayne Enterprises
        • 13 Years
        59 mins ago

        Need some advice on who to bench out of front 8…

        Cherki Rice BrunoF BrunoG Rogers
        Thiago Watkins Haaland

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          Watkins or Rogers

          Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          27 mins ago

          Cherki.

          Open Controls
      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        Chances of Verbruggen penalty save to save my season?

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyTony
          • 8 Years
          just now

          98%

          Open Controls
      • Vasshin
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Which one do you guys prefer
        1. OReilly to Tarkowski in GW23
        2. OReilly to Tarkowski in GW24
        3. OReilly to Chalobah in GW23
        4. OReilly to Chalobah in GW24

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I will be moving him to Chal this week or next.

          Open Controls
      • The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Tarko to Chalobah next week or keep him? I have value tied up in him and Everton are good at the back.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          definitely waste of a transfer

          Open Controls
          1. The Big Fella
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I just look at those fixtures for Chelsea and think there are a couple of CSs, at least, in there but you are probably right

            Open Controls
        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Keep Tarko

          Open Controls
          1. The Big Fella
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Might see if I can do Konsa to Gusto.......

            Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          No, I would keep Tarko. I am even wondering whether Tarko is preferable than Chalobah for long term.

          Open Controls
      • Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        After letting the dust settle and my GW frustrations went away a bit, think I'm going to hold my WC one more week and do it in 24 as per the initial plan.

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 9 Years
          just now

          What will your WC team be?

          Open Controls
      • Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Correct subs? Subs in correct order?

        Pick
        Gab Timber Tarko Konate Alderete
        Rice BrunoF BrunoG
        Haaland Thiago

        Dub Rogers Cunha Guiu

        0.1m itb, 0ft

        Open Controls

