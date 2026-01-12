The Great and The Good

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 21

12 January 2026 50 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Share:

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 21 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Mad for it”

The new year wasted no time reminding FPL managers about who is really in charge. Gameweeks are stacking up, deadlines get blurred into one, and Gameweek 21 arrived carrying its usual companion: red arrows. Lots of them.

Manchester United added to the festive disorder by sacking Ruben Amorim, with Darren Fletcher temporarily handed the reins while the club hunts for another managerial lamb to the slaughter. A word of advice to the new manager: make sure to send Jason Wilcox a Christmas card this year.

Predictably, this leaves their assets in a familiar FPL category: monitor closely, but probably regret anyway.

Elsewhere, Arne Slot described Hugo Ekitike’s (£8.9m) issue as a “slight hamstring injury”, a phrase that seasoned FPL managers know can mean anything from “back next week” to “see you in March”. But hope remains for the upcoming Burnley fixture, when he’ll probably blank.

We’ve been starting to make plans for Cole Palmer (£10.4m) because the Chelsea fixtures are turning, although is this another trap? And Bruno Fernandes’ (£9.1m) return made some managers go all funny inside.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 21

In Gameweek 21, Ben Crellin emerged as the top scorer with 72 points, riding his Brentford bromance of Igor Thiago (£7.1m) and shiny new toy Nathan Collins (£5.0m). Plus, his long-term commitment to Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m), owned since Gameweek 4, continued to pay steady, sensible dividends.

Martin Baker somehow dodged disaster despite Michael Keane‘s (£4.8m) red card and having Ekitike over Thiago, thanks to the inspired ownership of Bruno Guimarães (£7.2m) and Harry Wilson (£5.9m). Maybe he should take over at Spurs?

Technically, Luke’s hit for Thiago worked, but in classic FPL fashion still resulted in a red arrow because joy is never allowed.

And FPL General’s switch from Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) and David Raya (£5.9m) to Nick Pope (£5.1m) and Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) landed with the grace of a wet fart, allowing Az to gleefully leapfrog him in their ongoing basement brawl.

TRANSFERS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 21 1

In terms of transfers, The Great and The Good collectively sat on their hands. A large portion rolled theirs over, saving them up like a kid with pocket money, waiting for something big, better, maybe bluer.

For managers who couldn’t resist a click, the crowd still moved in familiar patterns. Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.7m) continued his reign as the most popular purchase, because he keeps on getting those points we all like.

Meanwhile, van Dijk kept heading for the exits, showing a collective sense of lost patience at this premium defender wolf in sheep’s clothing – although he predictably then did one of those clean sheets.

In terms of Gameweek 21 results, Ben Crellin had a successful Brentford defender hokey cokey, Luke corrected his previous decision by transferring back to Thiago from Ekitike, while FPL General picked the wrong week to trust Newcastle United’s defence.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

It was a musical statues week, as the template stayed very, very still.

Dubravka (88.9%), Raya (44.4%)
Timber (55.6%), Gabriel (50.0%), O’Reilly (50.0%), Keane (44.4%), Andersen (38.9%)
Foden (100.0%), Cunha (100.0%), Saka (83.3%), Szoboszlai (27.8%), Gordon (27.8%)
Haaland (94.4%), Ekitike (72.2%), Thiago (44.4%)

CAPTAINCY CALLS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 21 2

Captaincy this season among The Great and The Good has been a comforting reminder that, deep down, everyone loves the obvious answer. Erling Haaland (£15.1m) has worn the armband over 60% of the time, turning decisions into a weekly exercise of “don’t overthink it”.

Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) – yes, that Mo Salah – trails far behind on 17.5%. Once the early-season perma-captain and king of calm deadlines, his stock nosedived after falling out with Arne Slot.

Then there’s FPL General, our resident sadomasochist. His self-imposed ‘no Haaland, no Salah’ rule has produced the widest range of captaincy picks, with Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) his most common go-to. The highlight (or lowlight) came when he handed the armband to Viktor Gyökeres (£8.7m), a moment that felt more like FPL performance art.

Unsurprisingly, being different comes at a cost. Joe Lepper leads the captaincy points table with 306 of them, closely followed by FPL Harry. That’s a full 94-point gap to FPL General, which at this stage feels like a gentle reminder that sometimes the boring choice is boring because it works.

CONCLUSION

As we find ourselves in a well-earned pause, there’s plenty to quietly obsess over. Africa Cup of Nations players are slowly returning to politely disrupt settled teams, Chelsea have welcomed yet another new boss, and Man United may soon follow suit in the great managerial merry-go-round.

Add an open transfer window – already claiming Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) as its first offering – and suddenly the template feels stable right up until the moment it isn’t. FPL, as ever, remains a game of patience, timing, and pretending we saw it all coming.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

price change predictions
50 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Hi

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Hi

      Open Controls
  2. Flying Dutchman
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Bring back Amorim

    Open Controls
  3. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Verb ( Dub )
    Gabriel Mukiele Cash ( Guehi / Andersen )
    Saka Foden Cherki BrunoG Neto
    Haaland DCL Ekitike

    Captain ?

    A ) Haaland
    B ) Ekitike

    Bench who from the mid and fwd ?

    Was thinking of benching Foden

    Open Controls
    1. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I would probably play BB if I had a squad that strong and get it out of the way.

      Open Controls
  4. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Anyone watched much of Groß for Brighton / this season in general?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Not a whole lot. I did check up on him having heard he was coming back to Brighton but he doesn’t seemed to have performed amazingly well from an attacking perspective for Dortmund. Only 1 goal scored. He did get a nice few assists I think. Has he the legs to play every week

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        He wasn’t the talismsan at Dortmund & played often as a CM screening the defence for ball possession & the distribution of long range passes to create an attack mostly as a deep lying midfielder. He was on setpieces though.

        Terzic, ex bvb coach, favored him in his tactical setup after Groß returned to Germany, but they mainly used their wingbacks & 2 AMs to attack (Brandt + Adeyemi/ Beier) under the new manager Probably why Kovac offloaded him.

        However, under Terzic he got 10 assists in his first season. He took set pieces too which helped. Chemistry with Guirassy was effective but they have Schlotti who is a good long range passer + they still attack with their wing backs.

        Chukwuemeka, Brandt, Sabitzer, Beier, Adeyemi are ahead in Kovac’s pecking order.

        Groß probably felt it was time to leave. They do rotate their squad a lot because the fans have the final say more often than not over there especially during their cold streak. Whenever they lose games, they panic & demand tactical changes which comes in the form of rotation & appointment of new managers.

        All in all, I wouldn’t write him off under Hürzeler. We need more time for a better judgement.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nice write up. I don’t see him being the talisman at Brighton either at 34. Also worth noting he played as one of the two CM alongside Aiyari vs City but very small sample size. Definitely a wait and see, hopefully he does well.

          Open Controls
  5. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Which one

    1 Palmer Mukiela
    2 Wilson Chalobah

    ??

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      2 has some significant savings right?

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    I’d rather not swallow a price drop on Guiu. I do prefer Kroupi to Mane as cheap third striker with Semenyo gone and Kluivert/Unal injured. With 2ft’s what would you do:

    A) Gvardiol and Guiu to Munoz and Mane
    B) Gvardiol, Keane and Guiu to Munoz, Ballard and Kroupi -4
    C) Leave Guiu and sell Gvardiol and Keane to Munoz and Gusto/Ballard/cheapie

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Timber, Cash
    Saka, Foden, Rogers, Gordon KDH*
    Haaland, Watkins

    John*, Guiu, Gvardiol*, Keane* 2ft 0itb

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      A but not to Munoz.

      I'd swerve Palace still.

      Open Controls
    2. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Seems like a waste of a FT to remove Guiu to me. How often do you expect to start Kroupi? What if Bournemouth spend money on a new attacker, seems likely to me. I would do it on WC but not for free.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Kroupi was getting minutes before the Kluivert and Unal injuries and Semenyo departing. Scoring regularly too. New signings wouldn’t exactly mean no minutes which is what Guiu is currently getting.

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Thanks folks

      Open Controls
  7. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    With this being my midfield…who would you swap Cunha out for?

    BrunoG, Rice, Rogers, Cherki, Cunha

    (Forwards: Watkins, Haaland, Thiago)

    2FT £1.6m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Khalico
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Bruno F

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Bruno F

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Oooft tough benching headache each week. Go for someone cheaper and benchable like Wilson and look to upgrade Bruno G to Bruno F

      Open Controls
      1. Voronins Pony Tail
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Thanks all, BrunoF a popular choice.

        And do you think this week it hold until next?

        An actually afford a straight swap Cunha > BrunoF

        But they have no manger, playing City then Arsenal???

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Big game player

          Open Controls
    4. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I would do Cunha to Wilson, then sell Cherki for Bruno F after the Wolves game.

      Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Are these the supposed Elite managers?

    Open Controls
  9. Kantelele
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Best BRI mid for next 3 GW ?
    A) Mitoma
    B) Rutter
    C) Gomez
    D) mid from other club 6.2 max (who ?)

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        A or Elliott anderson

        Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Bowen on pens now?

      Open Controls
      1. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I'd love to believe it mattered (as an owner!).

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Even if he's gonna be on pens and also sitting in the VAR room himself, I'm still gonna sell him this week.

        Open Controls
    3. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Is a GW22 WC for this team a kneejerk or can it actually wait until GW24

      Roefs Dubravka

      Thiaw Andersen Alderete Gabriel Heaven

      Saka Grealish Anderson Rice Szoboszial

      Haaland Bowen Ekitike

      1FT 0.1 ITB

      Any ideas would be appreciated

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        No need to WC that. Just one sensible transfer each week

        Open Controls
      2. Winging it
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Wait until 24 and then reassess. There should hopefully be more information about blanks/doubles from then onwards.

        Open Controls
      3. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I think you're fine - for this week at least - looks better than my team! Having 2 LIV against BUR could be good and all the others should play good minutes - as long as everyone makes it through midweek. You could roll and bench Grealish or move Bowen on - I guess to Thiago though the Brentford next 5 fixtures aren't easy.

        Open Controls
    4. Winging it
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Taking out Cunha this week and have 4 choices as to who I'd like to replace him with.

      A) Enzo F
      B) Rogers
      C) Gakpo
      D) Rice

      Which one would people recommend?

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I like B and D. Take your pick.

        Open Controls
      3. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
    5. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Keane to vdv as short term pick?cheers

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Thinking the same but worried Spurs might flop randomly like they do. Half of me thinks it's comfortable wins for spurs but the other half isnt so sure

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Struggling to find better def for short term. Villa & palace tricky fixtures. Like gomez but risky

            Open Controls
        • Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Spurs starting to implode under Frank. I wouldn't go near their players.

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeh form terrible but vdv looks attacking

            Open Controls
      2. Chrisaa87
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Foden to Bruno F or wait?

        And Keane to? Vdv?

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Wait

          Open Controls
      3. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        59 mins ago

        Confident with this team going forward. Lookin at big gains 22 - 28.

        Plan is to save in 23 and do Gordon + VdV ➡ Enzo + Chalobah

        Thoughts? 🙂

        Verbruggen
        Gabriel - Richards - VdV
        Saka - Palmer - Fernandes - Rogers - Gordon
        Haaland - Watkins

        John - Reinildo - Gudmundsson - Barnes

        0 m in the bank.

        Open Controls
        1. Sailboats
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          No plans for Thiago ?

          Open Controls
          1. pundit of punts
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            GW 27 or 28

            Open Controls
      4. Vasshin
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        When do you guys know when to make a sideway moves unless when someone is injured then it becomes obvious?

        Earlier of the season moving Wirtz to Gapko, Saliba to Timber, Rice to Saka, Saka to Rice,
        Now Gordon to Bruno G, cunha to bruno F or mbuemo, Foden to Semenyo, Rogers to Watkins and so on

        Open Controls
      5. z13
          36 mins ago

          Lucas Paqueta transfer news: West Ham midfielder wants to leave to join Brazilian side Flamengo
          https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13493409/lucas-paqueta-transfer-news-west-ham-midfielder-wants-to-leave-to-join-brazilian-side-flamengo

          Open Controls
        • Heavy Cream
          • 10 Years
          36 mins ago

          Bowen or Wolt

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.