What can FPL managers expect from Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior?

7 January 2026 217 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
With Chelsea having appointed a replacement for Enzo Maresca, we take a look at his relatively little-known successor.

Exactly who is Liam Rosenior and, more importantly, which Chelsea players might transform into desirable Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets?

CAREER SO FAR

After hanging up his boots at Brighton in 2018, Rosenior took up an academy coaching role before joining Derby County as specialist first-team coach under Phillip Cocu.

He was promoted to assistant under Wayne Rooney in 2021 and briefly took charge of the Rams following Rooney’s departure the following year, but landed his first permanent managerial job at Hull in November 2022.

He kept the Tigers in the Championship in his first season, when they finished 15th, and oversaw a vast improvement the following campaign, narrowly missing out on the play-offs with a seventh-placed finish. Despite transforming the club’s fortunes, he was controversially sacked at the end of the season.

Strasbourg came calling in July 2024, a year after Blue Co, the owners of Chelsea, bought a majority stake in the Ligue 1 club. It is believed the up-and-coming manager was earmarked as a potential Chelsea coach of the future, although few could have predicted how swift his ascent to the big chair at Stamford Bridge would be. 

Rosenior led Strasbourg to Conference League qualification in his first season. After guiding them to seventh in the French top flight, he was rewarded with a new three-year contract in April.

He leaves the Alsace side in seventh place in Ligue I, having steered them to first in the 36-team Conference League group, too.

ROSENIOR’S APPOINTMENT

“I am so excited for the future, my whole life has worked to be a coach and now to be presented this opportunity at a world-class football [club] is something I have always dreamed of.”

“I hope the fans here can understand that. I am looking forward to the challenge, if I didn’t think I was ready, I wouldn’t have accepted it.

“The reality is Strasbourg is not on the level as Chelsea. There are certain clubs you just cannot just turn down. I hope the fans can see that.” – Liam Rosenior on joining Chelsea

Though Rosenior is inexperienced at a top-flight level, Chelsea are not a club renowned for their patience with managers. The minimum requirement from their new head coach will be to ensure the London club, who currently lie fifth, qualify for the Champions League

“Liam has shown that he can build teams with a clear way of playing while setting the highest standards with players on and off the pitch.”

“While there will continue to be a focus on player development, the club’s expectations and ambitions remain high.” – Chelsea’s statement on Liam Rosenior’s appointment

METICULOUS THINKER

Rosenior had always had his sights set on becoming a football manager. A keen student of the game, he was devouring books by Pep Guardiola while still a player at Hull City.

“I remember when we were at Hull, he was reading Pep’s books when we were like still in our late 20s.

“He started studying the game more and understanding why certain tactics work, why other tactics don’t. He’s just a very meticulous person.” – Former Hull and Derby defender Curtis Davies on Liam Rosenior

At Derby, Rooney was the figurehead but many consider it to have been Rosenior who was the brains behind the operation.

“What he had in the background was a Liam Rosenior that was meticulous to the detail. Wayne might want you to do a certain pass and do it in a certain way, but the other 90 per cent of the breakdown of why we’re doing this pass, why it’s going into that space, that was all Liam.

“He was literally down to the finest details. Maybe why it hasn’t worked out for Wayne as much is because he was spoiled by the fact that he had Liam in his first job. Wayne’s had a lot of coaching staff, but no-one as meticulous as Liam.” – Former Hull and Derby defender Curtis Davies on Liam Rosenior

PREFERRED TACTICS

Above: How Strasbourg set up in Liam Rosenior’s final match, via BBC Sport

As soon as Rosenior took over at Hull, he had his players playing in a 4-2-3-1 system but they were required to adapt too, while he worked out which system was best suited to his group. He alternated between a 4-2-3-1, a 3-4-1-2, a 4-4-3, a 5-3-2 and a 4-3-3.

He did eventually settle on a preferred 4-2-3-1, while in his second season at Hull, he also adopted a bold 4-4-2. In the second half of that campaign, his side lost only twice when using the 4-4-2 (to Birmingham in the FA Cup and champions-elect Leeds United). And arguably, it was his decision to revert to his trusted 4-2-3-1 in the final two games of the season (a draw and a defeat) that cost him a play-off place, and his job.

Indeed, if there was criticism of him from Hull fans, it was his insistence on playing in the same style regardless of outcomes, but he it would be unfair to brand him a dogma evangelist in the vein of Ruben Amorim.

At Strasbourg, he assessed the players at his disposal and decided in his first year in France that a 3-4-3 was the best approach, but he occasionally flipped to a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-4-2 depending on the requirements of each match. 

THE NUMBERS

2025/26Rank2024/25Rank
Goals scored per 901.5371.656
xG per 901.30131.1912
Shots on target/904.274.312
Big chances506997
Goals conceded/901.2461.2912
xGC per 901.2641.4713
Clean sheets73105

Stats courtesy of FootyStats and Fotmob

This season, he has shown his ability to coax goals out of his strikers. Summer signing Joaquín Panichelli has been the star of Strasbourg’s season so far, rattling off 10 goals in 17 appearances, placing him second in the Ligue I scorers’ charts.

The collective xG is a bit of a worry, with Rosenior’s troops ranked 13th and 12th for xG over the last two seasons.

But it is defensively where Rosenior’s side have most improved this term, picking up seven clean sheets in 17 matches (Strasbourg managed just 10 in the whole of 2023/24). That shutout tally is bettered by only two teams in Ligue 1.

Goals conceded per 90 minutes and expected goals conceded (xGC) per 90 are also on the upward curve this season. Strasbourg rank sixth and fourth in those categories, respectively, compared with 12th and 13th in 2023/24.

PLAYING STYLE

Whichever system Rosenior chooses to deploy, his philosophy remains the same. He likes his teams to build from the back, using the goalkeeper, central defenders and a No 6 to play through the press.

He is a Guardiola disciple, much like his predecessor, but while there are similarities with Maresca in terms of possession play, he urges his players to push on and attack as soon as they have achieved the aim of opening space.

Maresca’s Chelsea was more ponderous and deliberate in its efforts to gradually pass its way up the pitch before attempting to pick apart the low block. Like Leicester’s fans before them, Chelsea’s supporters were not overly enamoured with what they witnessed.

Under Rosenior, therefore, it appears there is greater cause for optimism at the prospect of a more exciting brand of football being played – although the middling xG figures above are worth bearing in mind.

“I want us to play high-tempo, aggressive, front-foot football. I want the fans at home to be off their seat in the first ten minutes and feel like it’s wave after wave, because when I played against the likes of (Michael) Essien, (Frank) Lampard, (Didier) Drogba, Arjen Robben, Joe Cole, you felt when you turned up at Stamford Bridge it was going to be a really difficult day.

“I want to create that feeling here. I want us to be intense, I want us to be brave and fearless, and if we do all of those things, we can have a really good time together.” – Leroy Rosenior after his appointment

YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

Rosenior is not afraid to give young players a chance. He did this at Hull with Henry Vaughan, a teenage signing from Oldham, and Ozan Tufan, a mercurial Turkish international, who had flattered to deceive before Rosenior got hold of him. 

He also worked wonders at Strasbourg by converting Valentin Barco, the erstwhile out-of-favour Brighton left-back, into an effective central midfielder, who currently ranks sixth in the assists charts. Diego Moreira, a signing from Chelsea, developed into an impressive left wing-back, while Guela Doué is now expected to reach greater heights, much as his brother Desiré has done at PSG.

Strasbourg, in fact, have the youngest squad in all of the top five leagues this season.

This could bode well for the likes of Jamie Gittens (£6.0m) and Tyrique George (£4.8m), who have so far struggled for minutes, but who might now be given the chance to realise their potential under the new man in charge.

And there is one more youngster who may prosper…

CROSSING PATHS WITH ROSENIOR AGAIN

Andrey Santos (£4.5m) played a pivotal role while under Rosenior at Strasbourg, and will be hoping for more opportunities than he got under Maresca.

“Obviously, I had Andrey Santos last year [at Strasbourg]; he’s got two beautiful children that he’s brought into the world and he had an outstanding performance at Manchester City. But what I want to do is to get to know all of them very quickly because I think if you get to know people, you can improve them, and if they improve individually, you improve the collective and you win games.” – Liam Rosenior

Liam Delap (£6.2m) and Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) have also crossed paths with their new boss.

“I’ve worked with Liam Delap [at Hull City] and had a great time with him. It’s great to see him at this club and that I get to work with him again. I’ve known Rob Sanchez since he was 16 years old at Brighton [when he was] coming through. So, I know Rob very well.” – Liam Rosenior

TARGET GAMEWEEK 24

To begin with, the best advice is to take a watching brief, which is exactly what Rosenior will be doing for Chelsea’s trip to face his former side on Wednesday. He will be in the stands to observe how the Blues get on at Craven Cottage before taking charge at Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup on Saturday.

That match may come too soon to draw any immediate conclusions, particularly as the side is likely to be rotated for that match. However, Rosenior will know he can get the fans on side with victory against Arsenal in the League Cup and by the time Chelsea face West Ham in Gameweek 24, we should have a good idea of which players look promising in the new regime.

The Blues have consecutive home matches against Arsenal (League Cup), Brentford (Premier League) and Pafos (Champions League), before visiting Crystal Palace (Premier League) and Napoli (Champions League). 

Those five matches should give FPL managers a good indication of which assets are firing under Roseniorball and who to target for what is a very kind run of matches for the new man in charge.

  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Ballard returns
    Wolves unchanged
    Johnson starts again for Palace. Sancho in for Villa
    Semenyo last Bournemouth game
    Cherki and O’R benched

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      49 mins ago

      Richards absent

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        On bench

        Open Controls
      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Richards is on the bench as the only manager with hair told us that was happening

        Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Cherki as expected

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        45 mins ago

        Still he was in the scout team for this gw. Why did the experts put him in the team then?
        If it was expected that is?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          29 mins ago

          I expected it because I transferred him in

          Open Controls
  2. EWH2020
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    That O'Reilly 1 point is going to hurt.

    Truly an awful FPL asset can't wait to get shot of him

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      This years Rico Lewis then

      Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      He’s been an absolute disaster. Please let him stay on the bench.

      Not sure what defenders to be looking at now in the premium bracket. Maybe just downgrade him and rotate started alongside Gabriel?

      Open Controls
  3. yakirh
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Question about FPL rules.

    I currently own 3 city + Guehi
    In case Guehi moves to city, I will have 4 city players.

    I understand that I am forced to remove one in the next transfer I want to make.

    My question is:
    If I roll my transfer, can I START 4 city players vs Wolves at home ???

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Sneaky!

      Open Controls
    3. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      You can but Pep probably wont

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Wit his current options and Alleyne recalled from his load, I reckon Guehi would be straight in no doubt. Whether your original 3 all play though is another question

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          You could get 5 if you're in early on Antoine

          Open Controls
        2. yakirh
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I think Cherki fits better for that Wolves game, he is better against a low block

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            He’s first choice anyway, they’re all going to get a rest over this schedule at some point

            Open Controls
          2. Mother Farke
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            City have 5 games before Wolves, including tonight. Rotation was always going to bite at some point.

            Open Controls
    4. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I have 3x City +- Guehi and Semenyo.

      I think that there used to be a rule that your next transfers had to be to get back down to 3.

      Open Controls
      1. MVDP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Correct

        Open Controls
      2. yakirh
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Of course.
        But what if you roll in GW22 and GW23?

        Open Controls
    5. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      47 mins ago

      great question !

      Open Controls
  4. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Come on Palmer lad, reward those who went early. Could be a masterstroke or complete carcrash of a move

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      same

      Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Any United lineup news?

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      7.15 it'll all be known

      Open Controls
    2. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      What’re you going to do with it?

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Fernandes, Mount, Mainoo & Maguire in Man Utd squad
    Sky Sports News' Danyal Khan at Turf Moor:
    "Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo all return from injury and are in the Manchester United squad."

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Brunoooo get back in my team

      Open Controls
  7. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes were all in the Manchester United squad that walked into the dressing rooms at Turf Moor.

    Open Controls
  8. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Anyone considering wildcarding now rather than waiting for the doubles & blanks?
    So many players coming back from injury & AFCON

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      are there though? Can only think of Salah

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Fernandes, Muñoz, Branthwaite, Dango, Guehi at City, Chelsea fixtures swing etc.

        Open Controls
        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          yeah sorry I was only thinking of the AFCON players, didn't realise Munoz was nearly back too? Would still hold off on WC

          Open Controls
  9. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Will Fletcher go with Mainoo/Case pairing and Bruno 10 that the fans and FM managers have been begging for?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  10. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    No Cunha 😯

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      hooray!

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Great source and link

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      59 mins ago

      Oh no, kept him for this match..

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Same and Jerky also benched

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Need a Foden brace now

          Open Controls
    4. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Cunha the scapegoat :troll:

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      56 mins ago

      I’m very sorry folks, I was wrong

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        55 mins ago

        As I said... great source and link.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          51 mins ago

          I posted every team sheet correctly for the games this evening on the last page. I was told something that was wrong and I apologise. Team sheet below

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            40 mins ago

            *this evening -> months in fact.

            Open Controls
    6. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      Jair?

      Open Controls
  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    O'Reilly will sub on as well as Ake wont play 90 due to his fitness issues. Guaranteed 1 pointer. What a terrible transfer he was.

    Open Controls
  12. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Interim manager(s) bounce?

    Open Controls
  13. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Matheus Cunha is with the squad. He was just the last off the #mufc bus [@RobDawsonESPN]

    https://x.com/utdreport/status/2008976001678889293?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2008976001678889293%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      He will score tonight

      Open Controls
      1. MVDP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        His numbers say you might be right.

        Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Never doubt the template

      Open Controls
  14. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    MC
    Gianluigi Donnarumma
    Matheus Nunes-Abdukodir Khusanov-Max Alleyne-Nathan Aké
    Nico González-Bernardo Silva
    Phil Foden-Tijani Reijnders-Jérémy Doku
    Erling Haaland

    CRY
    Georginio Rutter
    Kaoru Mitoma-Diego Gomez-Ferdi Kadıoğlu
    Pascal Groß-Yasin Ayari
    Maxime De Cuyper-Lewis Dunk-Jan Paul van Hecke-Jack Hinshelwood
    Bart Verbruggen

    Open Controls
  15. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes starts

    Open Controls
  16. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Bruno F straight back in the XI

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Looks like Dorgu RW as well

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Not in the team I'm looking at

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Is that a Amorim team?

          Open Controls
  17. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Oh that's hilarious. O'Reilly and Cherki benched xD

    I feel so blessed as a Nunes owner...

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Enjoy your 1 point

      Open Controls
  18. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Bruno starts

    Open Controls
  19. brianut
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Cunha legend

    Open Controls
  20. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Utd: Lammens, Dalot, Martinez, Fernandez, Cunha, Dorgu, Casemiro, Shaw, Ugarte, Heaven, Sesko

    Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Malacia, Fletcher, Mount, Lacey, Zirkzee, Yoro

    Team to play Man Utd: Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Laurent, Humphreys, Pires, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Hannibal, Broja

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Esteve back that’s good

      Open Controls
  21. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Man United are going to win 5-0.
    Rio Ferdinand is going to say give Fletcher a 3 year contract

    Open Controls
  22. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Twitter "news breakers" so desperate to be the first that they cant even wait for the entire team to get off the bus before "breaking" that someone is missing lol

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Names ?

      Open Controls
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Look up

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      47 mins ago

      I’m not on Twitter. Or Instagram or Facebook etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        47 mins ago

        Good for you. Nor am I.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          45 mins ago

          Well done. This site and WhatsApp is the only form of social media I have or use really

          Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        I assumed you got your info from a twitter account.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          38 mins ago

          No, WhatsApp FPL group from someone who is generally spot on. Rare occurrence of an error.

          Open Controls
  23. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Woltemade starts

    Open Controls
  24. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Bottled bringing Fruno in. Would have been for Foden tho - Christ knows what will happen!

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      49 mins ago

      Risky playing in the cold with a dodgy hamstring

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Have to keep Foden for his benching at Wolves lol

      Open Controls
      1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
        • 14 Years
        just now

        True ha!

        Open Controls
  25. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Team to play Newcastle: Perri, Justin, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

    Subs: Darlow, Byram, Bornauw, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe, Nmecha

    Newcastle: Pope, Hall, Schar, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Barnes, Thiaw, Bruno, Miley

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      48 mins ago

      Wow Rodon starts. That was a quick recovery.

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      So Saudi bought Leeds and already renamed them? Ballsy from Saudi.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        44 mins ago

        “Team to play Newcastle”

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          42 mins ago

          Relaaax.. I'm just bored waiting for these late kick offs. At in-laws as well

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            38 mins ago

            More beer required:wink:

            Enjoy the games

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              37 mins ago

              Argh, I got a new phone and I’m struggling to use the keyboard on it!

              Open Controls
            2. JBG
              • 7 Years
              36 mins ago

              More beer indeed haha

              Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      47 mins ago

      Newcastle playing with 10 already?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        43 mins ago

        I missed Wolte there

        Open Controls
    4. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Rodon?! Wow i have him rooted as 3rd sub

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      Team to play Leeds: Pope, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon.

      Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Botman, Wissa, Livramento, J Murphy, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey.

      Open Controls
  26. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Which of the earlier games is everyone choosing to watch?

    Open Controls
    1. terranullius
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      Fulham Chelsea

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Has to be Chelsea to get some glimpse into new manager. Also to see if Palmer looks in better form.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Cash, Rogers, Watkins owner so that’s me

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I brought in Watkins this week, just seen Sky show Emery's record against Glasner is terrible

        Open Controls
    4. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Spurs I guess. But I just don't care anymore

      Open Controls
  27. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    O'Reilly is such a pain in the ***

    I'm getting accustomed to Mukiele's many, many points on the bench because of him and that's painful.

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Hate his guts. He will come on for a 1 pointer for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        37 mins ago

        Oh Really

        Open Controls
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    44 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/07/weds-team-news-bruno-semenyo-start-oreilly-sub

    Open Controls
  29. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    So that’s a back 4 as I read it then.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      For Man Utd

      Open Controls

