FPL notes: Why Saka was benched + Gabriel outscoring Haaland

18 January 2026
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Arsenal couldn’t fully capitalise on Manchester City’s slip-up earlier in the day, drawing a blank at Nottingham Forest.

Here are our Scout Notes from the City Ground.

ARTETA ON WHY HE BENCHED SAKA

A second benching in three Gameweeks saw Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) reduced to little more than half an hour in the late kick-off.

It looked like more of the dreaded minute management but Mikel Arteta did suggest the winger had a “niggle” going into Gameweek 22.

“Bukayo had a lot of minutes and he had a niggle before the game, so we need to manage our players. We have some fantastic players that can provide different things and we did try it from the beginning, we tried after half-time as well, taking more risks and bringing in even more players in those attacking options. We tried in every way and it wasn’t enough, unfortunately.” – Mikel Arteta

The hope now is that Saka gets the next two mostly meaningless Champions League ties off (Arsenal are 99.9% qualified for the knockout rounds), although there is a Tuesday-Sunday turnaround if he does start in the San Siro this week.

Saka very nearly capped off his cameo with an unlikely goal at Forest: a header that Matz Sels (£4.6m) did very well to claw away.

RICE HEAVILY INVOLVED

A lot of the talk around Declan Rice (£7.4m) this season – particularly from salty non-owners – has been the ‘unsustainability’ of his attacking returns and how fortunate he’s been.

But Saturday was a Rice hard-luck story.

The midfielder was at the heart of most of what Arsenal did well in a generally sub-par collective performance.

It was Rice who delivered the cross for Saka’s aforementioned chance, and it was Rice who sent a teasing ball in for Mikel Merino (£5.6m) to nod wide from six yards. FPL’s top-scoring midfielder, doing quite a bit of box crashing himself (often without being found), was also a stud’s width or two from converting Ben White‘s (£5.1m) delivery. Rice later tested Sels from a Saka cross.

Plenty of encouragement, despite the blank.

GABRIEL’S PHENOMENAL RUN – AND WHY DON’T WE CAPTAIN HIM?

Arsenal’s attack underwhelmed on Saturday but they still could have easily come away with three points. Aside from the chances we’ve already discussed, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) missed a sitter from close range and Viktor Gyokeres (£8.7m) should have done better when allowing Murillo (£5.2m) to recover and close down his breakaway chance.

The Gunners’ defence was on point again, though. Having Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.8m) back brings a sense of calm that perhaps wasn’t there when he was out.

Over the course of the season, the Gunners have remarkably conceded less than 1.0 xG in 18 of their 22 matches. On Saturday, Forest had just one shot in the box – and that was quickly shut down and blocked by Rice.

The turn of the New Year has been significant as Gabriel has now gone above Erling Haaland (£15.1m), and everyone else of note, for points per start (7.9 v 7.5):

Gabriel has also got a markedly lower blank starting blank rate (sBln, above) than Haaland: the Brazilian stopper has delivered fewer than six points in just three of his 15 starts in 2025/26.

It begs the question of why Gabriel isn’t in the captaincy conversation more. It’s maybe just the unshakeable glass-half-empty mentality with defenders: just as a forward can haul despite otherwise being anonymous, a defender can excel for 89 minutes and have their return wiped out by a freak goal or wonderstrike.

ANDERSON’S DEFCON STREAK GOES ON

We wrote a few weeks ago that basic individual errors were masking some pretty good underlying defensive numbers from Nottingham Forest.

Since Sean Dyche took over, the Tricky Trees are fifth in the Premier League table for lowest expected goals conceded (xGC).

Further helping their cause is the return of Ola Aina (£4.7m), meaning no more runouts for the dodgy Nicolo Savona (£4.5m) or Oleksandr Zinchenko (£4.9m).

Not only that but Ibrahima Sangare (£4.9m) is back from AFCON. In the Dyche era, it’s four clean sheets in seven matches with Sangare in the side – and none from seven when he’s not starting.

Sangare also seems to bring the best out of Elliot Anderson (£5.3m), who looked back in the groove on Saturday.

Anderson made it six straight DefCon returns, and 15 in his last 19, against the Gunners:

Had DefCon not been in place in 2025/26, Anderson would have blanked in 18 of his 22 starts. As it stands now, though, he’s a dizzying 12th in the midfielders’ points table.

  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Done Foden to BrunoF, anything else worth FT/hit this week?

    Verb
    Gab/Timber/VVD
    Saka/BrunoF/Wirtz/HWilson
    Haaland/Ekitike/Thiago

    Dub/Dorgu/Potts/Heaven

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Nope, g2g.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Cheers, I've been thinking about sell Ekitike but no options really, JPedro possibly rotating with Delap and Watkins probably too pricey, may have to switch to 352 with 2FTs before GW24.

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          352 will be the way. No striker in those high brackets are justified - no pens and slightly reduced mins on Ekitike & Watkins, rotation for so many other strikers. Not their fault as they didnt know it would pan out this way but the pricing on strikers has gone very badly this season and several of them will be due haircuts next season

          Open Controls
          1. 112kane112
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            This is true, but with so many mid priced midfield options, premiums not delivering as usual (Saka, Palmer, Salah) and low priced defensive options, I feel there is money to spend in any position. The money you use on Ekitike/Watkins you might not even want to spend elsewhere

            Should Salah or Palmer kick off, things get interesting.

            Open Controls
          2. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah Ekitike to Mane and upgrade Wilson probably but that can wait for when you have more FTs I guess.

            Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      I wouldn’t play VVD ever again

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        It is how it is, can't find a def worth using FT on this week.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Chalobah

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            1 hour ago

            Then it's -4 next week to switch Ekitike to a mid

            Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Bournemouth being much better at home

      So perhaps Ekitike?

      That said

      You'd think that Liverpool would rock up there and turn them over

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        I would even try with JPedro but there are high xMins concerns, and probably we don't have mids justifying a hit, can't go to Palmer.

        Open Controls
    4. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Sell Ekitike potts heaven for Chelsea def mid and kroupi

      Open Controls
  2. tbos83
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    29 points staring at me from the bench

    Open Controls
    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      26 plus El Kroupi!

      Slight glimmer of hope today to get them off the bench but probably unlikely

      Open Controls
  3. WVA
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Selling Foden before Wolves are we?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Done it last night.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        Bit hasty?

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Enough is enough, you can just keep everyone in your team forever...

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            I agree

            I sold him into Gw20 along with O'R to afford Gab and got Rogers

            Those who were on Foden for his four hauls will look much more favourably on him, it's just human psyche.

            Open Controls
          2. Dokdok666
            • 11 Years
            54 mins ago

            With forever, do you mean as close to next deadline as possible, to be as indormed as possible?

            Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          A bit late you mean

          Open Controls
        3. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour ago

          They just got towelled by the worst team in the tourney - ditch quickly!

          Open Controls
    2. Zalk
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Already done Foden & Virgil -> Bruno & Tarko

      Open Controls
    3. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Sold him for Wirtz two mins before deadline.

      Open Controls
  4. el polako
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Timber at 6.3m , really worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      That was Saliba this week at
      6m.

      But he didn't get booked.

      Fine margins and all that.

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Hes a better pick than Saliba if money no object. Saliba is pretty much Raya most weeks

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      No. But not worth a transfer to sell if you own him.

      Open Controls
    3. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Nope Gab only ars def worth having. Ars will get less cs going forward

      Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Looking at DCs and fixtures up until Gw30/ 31 when I could use my wildcard and split the rest of the second half the season...

    Going back to Marcos Senesi is probably the prudent choice.

    Over Andersen, Tark, Collins etc. because of clean sheet potential.

    Unless you think that Palace become an option, personally I think they are still an avoid unless they sort themselves out soon.

    Lacroix might be good from Gw26 onwards.

    I'm also not including Sunderland or Chelsea defenders in this who I think are solid picks and locks for many teams.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Palace defence is a no go without Guehi

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I agree

        The manager looking for a lay off can't help but rock the boat too...

        He probably fancies a tropical island for a few weeks R&R!

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        59 mins ago

        Especially if Big Ange comes in!

        Open Controls
    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      CS potential for Bournemouth? I'm not seeing it, not over any of those other teams regardless of fixtures. Petrovic is a horrible GK for starters. They change their defence like every week which doesnt help. Tyler Adams been a huge miss although they are signing a CDM finally, will need to acclimatise quick. Senesi is the DC daddy and he has some attacking threat so hes not a horrible pick but they are a bad defence

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Fair points

        It was a fixtures observation and they have taken a few hits to their squad too

        I had Senesi the other season for goal and assist threat, plus DCs now.

        You'd think that Brighton beat them tomorrow, late evening.

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          I think there will be goals in BHA-BOU. No idea on outcome. Brighton can be a very unpredictable team. For every 4 points vs City, they'll just struggle to a point vs Wolves

          Open Controls
  6. Karan_G14
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Kneejerked and did Keane, Cunha & Foden to Alderete, Bruno & Mbuemo last night.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      It's done now.

      Would have been better on Friday evening.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Good work getting double MUN mids before they play ARS A

      Open Controls
    3. Dokdok666
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      I sinply cant fathom doing 3 transfers before the gw is over, madness. Especially this season where only 2 players above 9m are worth it

      Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    So many choices, will set bus team later,

    Kelleher Dubravka
    Timber Gabriel Chalobah Guehi Muk
    Fruno Rogers HWilson Rice Palmer
    Haaland DCL Ekitike

    .1

    Open Controls
  8. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I can get this team in 24 with 2 FTs

    Verbruggen - Dubs
    Gabriel - Timber - Chalobah
    Bruno F - Rice - Palmer - Enzo - Wilson
    Haaland - Ekitike

    Shame Palmer seems so out of form and fitness. Because Im not sure its even worth it to bring him in over Rogers.

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Bench Kroupi Jr, Mukiele, O'Reilly (gotta sell obviously but can 2nd bench him every GW)

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        57 mins ago

        Would rather Watkins over Ekitike and Palmer is carrying an injury. Find a form player instead.

        Open Controls
  9. 112kane112
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Pulled the trigger on the WC. What do you all think?

    I'm happy with all my players but still unsure if I like 3-4-3 over 3-5-2

    Sanchez Dubravka
    Gabriel Chalobah Ballard Andersen Dorgu
    Fernandes Rice Semenyo Rogers Miley
    Haaland Thiago Watkins

    Semenyo is my fun pick.
    Miley could be Devenny - opinions on that? Is he nailed?
    Ballard, Andersen and Dorgu rotate nicely for some time.

    Open Controls
    1. 112kane112
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      PS - if Miley becomes Devenny, Watkins COULD become Ekitike

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Seems extremely standard.. could you not have gotten this team with just a few transfers?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Yeah, I think come GW31,32 we’re going to hear, ‘oh dear God why did I WC so early!’

        Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      No Chelsea attackers on WC seems objectively wrong.

      Open Controls
    4. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      343 suits your current team better
      Replace Sanchez with verbruggen. Dble Chelsea def is madness like dble arsenal
      Consider replacing rogers or miley with chel mid aka neto if spare funds

      Open Controls
    5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Strikers are pretty useless IMO, I'm considering benching Watkins and DCL next GW and playing 4-5-1.

      Open Controls
    6. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Devenny not nailed. Sarr will be back next week and Johnson is in the mix now as well.

      Open Controls
  10. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Is it time to finally sell Green- ahh sorry Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      For whom though? Saka is not returning much, Palmer is a niggle away from 1 month out and Salah is done for his age.

      Haaland will almost likely punish you and plummet your rank in not long. He is an easy season keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        Well, that's the point. There are no obvious alternatives in that price range around 10m+

        But it would free up space for a third striker who actually scores more than a penalty once a month. Right now, Haaland is no better than Salah around October/November or Foden since the crunch time.

        I will keep him for Wolves and then play the WC anyway. Right now, I'm 60/40 to go without Haaland.

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      It certainly is if you’re a poorer player, poorly ranked!

      Open Controls
      1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        57 mins ago

        I stopped giving him the armband, but I'm poor indeed finding the best alternatives.

        My season is pretty much done. So can probably even risk a little bit more. But Im.still not sure.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          55 mins ago

          It’s all for fun, nothing more.

          Vqc49y quickly!

          Open Controls
          1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Hall of Shame?

            I'm already in it and probably in the top 10.

            Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Time to defend Greenland it seems.

      Open Controls
      1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        If Greenland would be as easy to defend as Haaland.

        Open Controls
  11. ZeBestee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Keep O'Reilly or ditch for Chalobah/Mukiele?

    Mukiele is short term punt and would still love a Chelsea defender in gw24 going forward so better to go for Chalobah early on? Or keep O'Reilly for Wolves then do the transfer after?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Ditch for Chalobah

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Ditch if you have to play him or have him first on the bench regularly. If he can be buried deep on the bench without issue I wouldn't bother

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Yeah he looks like he is not nailed, and tbf the guy can't defend. He is better in the midfield but they got many better players there. Issue is Ait Nouri hasn't played well enough to displace him..

        Although I wouldn't want to keep a 5m player on the bench and would rather have the likes of Mukiele/Rodon

        Open Controls
  12. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Classic FPL now if Foden gets a haul against WOL and Bruno blanks against ARS

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Ones playing Wolves and ones playing Arsenal. Hardly a surprise if Foden outscores Bruno.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yet people are desperate to bring a guy playing against ARS just because they might lose 0.1/ 0.2m team value

        Open Controls
        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          50 mins ago

          Oh is that why, makes sense now lmao 😆 😆 😆

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not really, because Foden owes you 40-50pts, right now! Ditch!

      Open Controls
      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Nah I enjoyed his 4 hauls, I owe him 😆

        Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Classic FPL would be the opposite where those who keep Foden for that plum fixture get punished even more while Bruno hauls in thr worst fixture of the season

      Open Controls
    4. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      It wont matter. B.f is a long term play not just one game week.
      No guarantees pep dont start semenyo b silva cherki and doku. Marmoush will give haaland a rest in europe and allow for him to be subbed off in epl once games won.

      Open Controls
  13. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Tav or Wilson?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Wilson

      Not checked the stats but Wilson is the main attacking threat there

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
  14. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Bruno away at Arsenal being rushed in, don’t get it? Almost guaranteed 2 pointer

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      4

      Open Controls
      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Is 4 points worth a transfer in?

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          If you want him long term and don’t want to pay extra then yes.
          United players (with the big worldwide following) often skyrocket in prices as soon as they become popular.

          Wouldn’t be surprised if we size double rise.

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            *see

            Open Controls
          2. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            56 mins ago

            I don’t see the problem in paying extra, money is no problem this season

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Neither do I but also don’t see a problem in chasing that value if it works for some.

              Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      No it isn’t.

      Open Controls
      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Was the last time I owned him 😆

        Open Controls
      2. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        Arsenal barely concede

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Even Liverpool was inches from scoring

          Open Controls
    3. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'm going to give Foden one more week as he has Wolves at home.

      Bruno is a better pick overall but Ars A vs Wol H is literally opposite ends of the fixture difficulty spectrum.

      Open Controls
      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Yeah exactly - makes so much more sense to get Bruno in for him week after.
        Even if it needs an extra transfer to do, money is no problem this season

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yesterday you had Bruno

          Well, by the end of the day!

          Money is also an issue if it takes two FTs to do it

          As transfers are valuable

          Open Controls
  15. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Current team below, thinking roll this week then Foden, Gordon & KDH to Semenyo, Enzo & Bruno F for -4 the following week. Thoughts?

      Raya/Dub
      Gab/R James/Mukiele/Guehi/VDV
      Foden/Rice/Rogers/Gordon/KDH
      Haaland/Thiago/Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Looks like a week to roll

        But with Champions League and Europa midweek you never know

        Lots of games and on paper harder fixtures for Liverpool, Newcastle and Villa so there's bound to be an issue or two to fix.

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Gabriel expected to move up to 2 bonus points once Opta stats are updated in FPL later today

      https://x.com/i/status/2012718026471141820

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Points for everyone!

        Open Controls
      2. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        49 mins ago

        Captain fantastic!

        Open Controls
      3. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        40 mins ago

        My captain!

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Sutherns needed the extra point. Cup tie was getting a bit dicey

          Open Controls
      4. PogChamp
        • 14 Years
        36 mins ago

        I haven’t been paying much attention to his price. Can’t believe he went up 0.6m in 5GWs. There’s been some crazy price rises this season.

        Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Sitting on 19 points but have Verbruggen, Cash, Gordon, Rogers, and Watkins C

      Need Villa to go mad

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        I'm on 36 points as it is, thanks to my defenders.

        With only Rogers and BrunoG to go I think that wk get eroded.

        Just checked Live FPL and two fixtures is average and £14.9m of the budget left to play is okay too.

        Auto subs look low so far as well, so hopefully hold onto the green arrow and some rank gains.

        Open Controls
        1. FOREST FOREVER 2
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          A few like me left Guehi in the starting Xi. Cholabah coming in . But Rodn will likely remain in the bench.

          Open Controls
      2. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        33 mins ago

        58 all out but will be 60 if Gabs gets another BAP

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          That's a massive green arrow then?

          Did you say Gabriel captain?Well played.

          I thought that Forest could score at home with their more dangerous players.

          Open Controls
          1. _Greg
            • 15 Years
            just now

            I need it, I started the season badly!

            Open Controls
        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          You captained Gab too? Another bap would be welcome.

          Open Controls
    • Gazzpfc
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Would you rather hold Wilson or Semenyo??!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Both

        I'm not sure how I'd split them

        Perhaps if there is a budget issue, you likely have value stored in both?

        Open Controls
        1. Gazzpfc
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Taverner Enzo Wirtz Rice Wilson

          Was gonna do Wilson to Semenyo

          Then next week Wirtz to Bruno

          The thing is Wirtz the most in form mf in game at the mo

          ??

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah

            Probably a bit unique to have that midfield

            Roll and save a transfer or sort out the forward line or at the back?

            Open Controls
    • Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      How many players have you got that have yet to.played this gw?

      3 here

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        3 as well

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      3. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        On 44 with BrunoG to play

        Open Controls
    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      when are you planning your wc?

      are we expecting big dgws this season? more temtpted by gw24 as bad gws succeed each others this season so far for my team...

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        Felt like quite a pivotal week for price changes so I’ve gone early and set myself up for some of the fixture changes

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        There's often a big blank caused by the FA Cup once you get to the quarter finals.

        Which creates a big double Gw.

        Hold your wildcard until you have 6/7 pressing issues.

        Play it by Easter.

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Semi finals. The quarter finaals have their own slot now i think

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Okay

            Cheers

            I did wonder but couldn't be bothered to double check that

            So logically a slightly smaller blank and doubles to follow

            Open Controls
            1. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Similar pattern to last season probably

              Open Controls
    • _Greg
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not quite behind the sofa but Bruno G aka Gruno and Rogers are the rank killers today to watch out for.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hopefully both haul

        Open Controls
      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Can you imagine before the season started saying you'd be hiding from Gruno? Bonkers season

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Liverpool have become the first reigning champions in Premier League history to fail to win at home against all of the promoted clubs (1-1 draws with Sunderland and Burnley, 0-0 draw with Leeds).

      https://x.com/i/status/2012581053383225354

      For the first time since the 1980-81 top-flight season, Liverpool have failed to win any of their three home league games against newly promoted sides

      https://x.com/i/status/2012577967361478739

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Fixtures breed form lol

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Missing Salah

        Open Controls
    • SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Best keane replacement here?

      Sanchez dub
      Gabriel konate vdv keane diouf

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Sir Dan Ballard

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Mukiele or Chalabah

        Open Controls
      3. Bolivian Seaman
        • 15 Years
        just now

        chalobah but senesi will be good later

        Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Newcastle XI

      Pope, Trippier, Hall, Botman, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Barnes, Thiaw, Woltemade, Bruno G

      Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wolves XI: Sá, Mosquera, Bueno, Krejčí, Tchatchoua, Mane, André, Gomes, Bueno, Hee-chan, Arokodare

      Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Agbadou, Lima, Gomes, Arias, Larsen, Lopez

      Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Tonali, Guimarães, Joelinton, Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

      Subs: Ramsdale, Murphy, Shahar, Willock, Ramsey, Miley, Wissa, Elanga, Neave

      Open Controls
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Elanga in the dumps

        Open Controls

