FPL notes: £4.0m ‘keeper has shocker – and picks up injury

4 January 2026 249 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Does Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) have the monopoly over the £4.0m goalkeeper spot once again?

John Victor‘s (£4.0m) latest start for Nottingham Forest ended in literal tears as the Tricky Trees slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

Here are our Scout Notes from Villa Park.

DYCHE ON £4.0M JOHN’S ERROR AND INJURY

The afternoon had started well for John, who did very well to block Ollie Watkins‘ (£8.6m) close-range attempt.

It was downhill from there, however. The Brazilian probably should have stopped Watkins’ 45th-minute opener, while he needlessly flapped at an Ian Maatsen (£4.2m) cross shortly before John McGinn (£5.4m) stabbed in Villa’s second.

Then the nadir. With Forest back in the game at 2-1, John needlessly rushed out of goal to intercept a chipped pass from Youri Tielemans (£5.9m), arriving way after McGinn had controlled the ball. It left the Scot with an empty-ish net from 35 yards, and that was game over.

To compound matters, John appeared to have picked up an injury (or was it saving face?) in the process. He came off for Matz Sels (£4.6m), in tears, soon after.

“I think he’s injured. I think he’s hurt himself. So, I think [him being upset] is more about that. Yeah, I mean, he knows it’s an error, but sometimes it happens. But we did open up before that, a simple chip down the pitch. You know, we don’t need to be in the positions we are. So, there’s a lot before that happens, as always, but basic errors are hurting us at the moment.” – Sean Dyche

Expect the cut-price Sels to be back in the side in Gameweek 21, injury or not.

“BASIC ERRORS” MASKING DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES?

Forest actually kept it pretty tight defensively (off the ball, anyway) against Villa, frustrating their hosts in the first half especially.

All the big chances were self-inflicted: aside from John’s gaffes, Neco Williams (£4.7m) was closed down for Watkins’ early opportunity and Dilane Bakwa (£5.9m) gave the ball away for Villa’s second.

Forest, remarkably, are ranked first for fewest big chances conceded since Dyche took over. Their rolling six-game xG conceded average has moved in the right direction, too, unsurprisingly:

Cut the feet-shooting out, and the clean sheets may return. The return of Ola Aina (£4.7m), back in the side after injury on Saturday, may also help.

At the other end is probably where the main concern is. It’s six goals in eight games now – and three of those came in the win over Tottenham Hotspur. ‘Dycheball’ is in full swing: Forest are top for long balls since he took over, with key players like Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) looking visibly frustrated on Saturday.

At least Anderson’s remarkable DefCon run continues: he’s now hit the threshold in nine of his last 11 games. Fittingly for a defensive contributions machine, he’s averaging exactly 4.0 points per match this season.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) did find the net, in a rare moment of offensive positivity. That was his first return in eight.

ROGERS, WATKINS + CASH TICK OVER

It wasn’t vintage Villa, but then again, what is that? This is the story of their season: keeping the momentum going without blowing too many teams away. It’s old news by now that the Villans are bottom-half material for both xG and xG conceded in 2025/26.

Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) teed up Watkins for the opener, having earlier set up the striker’s sitter with his closing down. Matty Cash (£4.8m) meanwhile banked his fifth attacking return of 2025/26; only five defenders have more.

As for Watkins, it’s now six goals and two assists in seven appearances – but will he start on Wednesday, given the pain management and the rests that Unai Emery has occasionally handed out in periods of fixture congestion?

  1. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    10 mins ago

    What is better?

    A) Gabriel, Nunes, Wilson
    B) Gabriel, Mukiele, Semenyo
    C) Nunez, Colins, Semenyo

    Thanks!

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A for me or perhaps Gabriel Mukiele Wilson and money

  2. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Little help here please fellas 🙂

    Verbruggen
    Chalobah - Gabriel - O’Reilly
    Bruno G - Saka - Palmer - Szoboslai - Foden
    Haaland - Bowen
    _____________________________________
    Dubravka: Mukiele: Gudmundsson: Guiu

    A) Szoboslai + O’Reilly > Rice + VDV
    B) Szoboslai + Bowen > Rice + Thiago

    Either way, Rice is being brought back in.

    Opinions appreciated gents

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A out of those

    2. Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  3. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Do we think Dorgu starts next game?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Otherwise what's the option for Amorim

  4. Jebiga
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who to bench: wirtz or calwert levin?

    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wirtz.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      W

  5. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you wildcard out this team? 1 FT and just losing ground every week.

    Raya Dubravka
    Gabriel NOR Dorgu Richards Andersen
    Foden Saka Cunha Szobo Wilson
    Haaland Ekitike Guiu

    Thanks!

    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      No way.

    2. Eightball
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      No, Wildcard will be very useful later on when all the double gameweek madness hits.

    3. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I wouldn’t say that’s worth a WC, but I know how you feel, I’m losing ground with my team (above)

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      No

  6. Eightball
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Dubravka
    O'Reilly Gabriel Keane Mukiele
    Rice Gordon Foden Wilson
    Bowen Haaland

    Bench: Verbruggen - Ekitike - Timber - Minteh

    1.2m ITB 1FT

    A) Roll
    B) Minteh to Enzo (Would likely bench O'Reilly or Mukiele)

  7. Bleh
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel, Timber, Senesi
    Foden, Cunha, Rice, Bruno G
    Haaland, Ekitike, Bowen

    (Dubravka, Wilson, Lacroix, Mukiele)

    1. Eightball
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would probably start Mukiele over Senesi

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      GTG nice team

  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel Thiaw Keane Dorgu
    Rice Cunha Foden Wilson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dub Ekitike* Virgil Stach 1FT 0.9ITB

    Plan is to roll, bench (A) Dorgu, (B) Wilson, (C) Ekitike

  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hello hello.

    Raya
    Gabriel Keane Thiaw
    Foden Cunha Bruno G Szoboszlai Minteh*
    Haaland Ekitike*
    Dubravka // VVD Alderete Guiu

    Not planning to sell Ekitike really this week given BUR & BOU in the following weeks (although buying Szboz to accompany him was questionable).

    Minteh to:
    A) Garner
    B) Stach
    C) Rice
    D) Other (who?)

    Arguably not the best fixture for these folks, but was thinking Rice this week (set pieces a weakness for Liverpool).

    Then the following week either Cunha > Stach/Garner/KDH (if back). Alternatively it could be Cunha > Bruno F.

    The Bruno F option does make it way harder to get Palmer in GW24 without a hit though. Then again, is someone like Enzo better anyway?

    Thoughts appreciated.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah, just get Rice

    2. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I wish I’d never got Szobos, booted Rice for him haha!

      I like Rice a lot, so I’ll say option C there, I’d also be quite happy with Enzo if can’t stretch to Palmer.

      Any views on mine above bud? 😉

  10. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any Munoz update?

    Got Gvardiol on WC. Unfortunate but now who on to next. I have a defence of Gabriel, Timber, Keane, Cash and Gvardiol

    I’d like Munoz to be the replacement if he is back for gw22

  11. Lukakuna
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Semenyo > Rogers
    B) Senesi King* Ekitike > Gabriel Rogers Mané

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      B if free

  12. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    just now

    What is the problem with this team?

    Pope
    Gabriel, Nunes, Keane
    Bruno G., Saka, Rice, Wilson, Rogers
    Haaland, Ekitike

    Dubravka, Calvert-Lewin, Guehi, Alderete

    Thanks!

