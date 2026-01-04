Scout Notes

FPL notes: £4.5m forward hauls, Bowen DefCon + Paqueta injury

4 January 2026 35 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Another one of Saturday’s matches to bring you now, with a dirt-cheap forward grabbing the headlines as Wolverhampton Wanderers beat West Ham United 3-0.

£4.5M FORWARD MANE HAULS

Mateus Mane (£4.5m) had already caught the eye over New Year, making successive starts after a string of substitute appearances.

The 18-year-old attacker delivered on that promise on Saturday, emerging with a 12-point haul from the win over West Ham.

As the below pass map shows, he’s not really a forward. He and Jhon Arias (£4.9m) were again nominally positioned in midfield, either side of anchor Joao Gomes (£5.3m), with Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) and Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) up top.

But with Hwang pulling wide and deep, it did create space for Mane and Arias to get forward. The latter two scored in such circumstances, indeed.

Mane was pivotal for all three goals. His brilliant receive, turn, run and pass in midfield set Hwang away to tee up Arias for the opener. The teenager then won the penalty that Hwang converted before scoring himself, firing in from the edge of the box.

He nearly added to that with another goal late on, forcing a save after more cute footwork.

Let’s not get too carried away; West Ham were absolutely dreadful on Saturday. Edwards also talked below about “looking after” Mane, while Wolves may recruit in midfield/attack in the January transfer window.

“It’s given everyone a lift. You can hear the fans singing his name. He’s already a favourite and rightly so with his performances at the moment. We’ve got to make sure that we look after him. You know, people don’t expect too much. He’s had a really impressive couple of weeks and you know, it’s a fantastic goal and an all-round performance as well today. So he deserves all the applause that he gets.

“We want to keep his feet on the floor. You know, keep him working hard, but he’s a great lad. He’s got a great attitude and it’s really pleasing to see that today.” – Rob Edwards on Mateus Mane

However, we don’t expect much from our £4.5m-ish forwards. Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) doesn’t get regular starts. Marc Guiu (£4.2m) barely gets any. Minutes of any variety, and semi-regular starts, are perhaps enough for the job they’ll do in our FPL squads.

So, at a time when many FPL managers are going 4-4-2, 3-5-2 or even 4-5-1, Mane is currently looking like the best option as a wallet-friendly third forward. Unlike Guiu, he also doesn’t take up a third slot that you may wish to otherwise fill from the same club.

HWANG + PAQUETA INJURIES

Hwang joined Mane in bagging a double-digit haul.

He converted from the spot on Saturday, having missed against the same ‘keeper in the EFL Cup in August. It should be said that Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) was off the field, although the big Norwegian himself missed a penalty in Gameweek 17.

Hwang did come off with a knock to his calf on the hour.

West Ham meanwhile were without Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) with a reported back problem. Nuno Espirito Santo said “let’s see for the next one” when asked about the Brazilian, plus Jean-Clair Todibo (£4.3m), before kick-off.

BOWEN DEFCON CONSOLATION

A dismal afternoon for West Ham, then, whose clean-sheet-less run now extended to 17 matches. The damage could have been worse, with Alphonse Areola (£4.3m) making five saves, one a superb one from Tolu.

The fact that they failed to trouble a Wolves defence, who themselves hadn’t kept a shut-out all season, was even more concerning.

There were three penalty shouts, while Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) bicycle-kicked over, but the graphic below tells a story:

Bowen at least banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points! Only two forwards have done that this season, with Bowen managing it twice.

New signing, forward Pablo Felipe (£5.5m), didn’t get off the bench.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
35 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    So dead on here, just before 6 games 😯

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Site is insanely dead

      Open Controls
    2. TiAgoFPL
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Well Ive sold Rice so Im hiding

      Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      The result of woke culture and too much moderation.

      Open Controls
  2. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Yoro starts in the only change

    Open Controls
  3. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    DCL in

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      let's go, I took a hit to bring him in for Thiago

      Open Controls
  4. chocolove
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Dorgu super advance

    Open Controls
  5. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    People not accustomed to lunchtiem start on Sunday.

    Open Controls
  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Leeds United XI: Perri, Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk, Justin, Aaronson, Stach, Gruev, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

    Subs: Darlow, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Chambers, Piroe, Nmecha, Harrison, Gnonto

    Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Heaven, Martínez, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Shaw, Dorgu, Cunha, Šeško

    Subs: Bayındır, Malacia, Fredricson, Kukonki, Fletcher, Fletcher, Mantato, Zirkzee, Lacey

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      That’s as strong as it gets for Man U without Bruno and Mainoo

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Longstaff back from injury and on the bench. Interesting to see if he impacts Stach again when playing.

      United starting with 3CBs and 3FB/WB, maybe Dorgu advanced in 10 spot

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        that's useful, was looking at Stach but may hold off now

        Open Controls
      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I'm wondering if it's Yoro RB, Shaw LB, Dorgu + Dalot up the wings! That was the set-up in the second half against Newcastle, if I remember rightly.

        Open Controls
  7. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Cunha better deliver

    Open Controls
    1. wiseguy
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      He has a 69% chance to get a red card. 6.9% chance of getting an attacking return.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        67 is the funny number these days

        Open Controls
        1. wiseguy
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          These kids have ruined everything

          Open Controls
        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Awful position

          Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      he has 4 attacking returns all season. really regret getting him last week. takes loads of low percentage shots, which not only means less chance of a direct goal but also ends the possibility of a better chance if he keeps the attack going

      Open Controls
  8. wiseguy
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    I wish Madio Mane was a midfielder in FPL. Would be an easy Saka upgrade.

    Open Controls
  9. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    what’s this rumor I hear Timber getting 2 points and Van Hecke losing defcons ??

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      No idea. Where do people get the info?

      Open Controls
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        cnn

        Open Controls
      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Our Members Area has the DefCon totals, and we get updated Opta feeds after FPL has closed shop for the day. FPL will likely refresh Saturday's DefCon totals later today with Timber gaining and van Hecke losing out.

        Open Controls
    2. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Van Hecke (1st on my bench) still has his defcon points.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        He will lose his defcon points after the games today, down to 9

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          that sucks

          Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Opta recalculated the stats and Timber has 10 defcons. It will be updated after the games today

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        just now

        what about Van Heck?

        Open Controls
    4. Voronins Pony Tail
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wishful thinking

      Open Controls
    5. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      late opta adjustments take effect on fpl with the next fpl update. timber and ven heck will gain and lose 2 points

      Open Controls
  10. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Will Foden play?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      He should. He could. He would.

      Open Controls
  11. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    That United team / squad.

    I’m almost starting to feel sorry for the fans.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.