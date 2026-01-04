Dugout Discussion

Leeds v Man Utd team news: Calvert-Lewin returns

4 January 2026 619 comments
A busy afternoon of Premier League football gets underway at 12:30pm GMT, with Leeds United facing off against Manchester United at Elland Road.

TEAM NEWS

Leny Yoro for Joshua Zirkzee is the only change for the visitors from Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It’s an interesting team selection by Ruben Amorim, with the addition of an extra defender hinting at a 3-4-2-1 formation, potentially with Patrick Dorgu on the right of the front three.

Alternatively, it could be a back four, with Diogo Dalot and Dorgu deployed as wide midfielders.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns for Leeds, having been rested for the Gameweek 19 trip to Anfield.

Noah Okafor also comes into Daniel Farke’s starting XI, with Ethan Ampadu missing due to suspension and Lukas Nmecha dropping to the bench.

Sean Longstaff is named among the substitutes, but Jayden Bogle has a minor calf issue and is absent from the matchday squad.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk, Justin, Aaronson, Gruev, Stach, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Subs: Darlow, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Chambers, Piroe, Nmecha

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Heaven, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Shaw, Dorgu, Cunha, Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Fredricson, Kukonki, Malacia, Mantato, J Fletcher, T Fletcher, Lacey, Zirkzee

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

619 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Cunha an option again as semenyo replacement? bur next

    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Slim pickings, so perhaps. He could have had a hattie or brace at least. Is Mount back soon?

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cheers also gordon & cherki

    2. Voronins Pony Tail
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      I have him and despite today, his performance, along with that of United was woeful.

      I would avoid unless you have a clear exit plan

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Maybe gordon or cherki tjen

    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      An option, but wouldn't sell Semenyo yet.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Guess may have yo sell etieke

  2. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Spurs - Sunderland it is! Come ON Porro!!

  3. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    What a frustrating GW.

    Players that are injured making a mysterious recovery and getting a brace, to other bankers picking up a knock.

    Far too many ‘told you so’s’ on here using hindsight to make them sound like an FPL genius.

    After a real purple patch I reckon I’m on for a shocker this week - Cunha unbelievably being a saving grace

    Unless Miley as first sub has an absolute blinder….so not holding out much hope.

    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      In fairness lads here just taking a break from TNT, BBC, Sky Sports analysis teams with their expert opinions. In game criticising professional athletes from the comfort of their sitting room keyboards. Never kicked a ball in their life nor went to a game but will bore you to death telling you that xG will deyermine team results but ignore that FPL players are individuals.

  4. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Sold Thiago for DCL fml

    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      I did to Etike

  5. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Call it kneejerk but Esteve, Woltemade, Ekitike, Saka out for Gabriel, Rice, Wissa, Watkins for -8?
    I know -8 ain't ideal but worth it?

