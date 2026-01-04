Leeds v Man Utd team news: Calvert-Lewin returns

A busy afternoon of Premier League football gets underway at 12:30pm GMT, with Leeds United facing off against Manchester United at Elland Road.

TEAM NEWS

Leny Yoro for Joshua Zirkzee is the only change for the visitors from Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It’s an interesting team selection by Ruben Amorim, with the addition of an extra defender hinting at a 3-4-2-1 formation, potentially with Patrick Dorgu on the right of the front three.

Alternatively, it could be a back four, with Diogo Dalot and Dorgu deployed as wide midfielders.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns for Leeds, having been rested for the Gameweek 19 trip to Anfield.

Noah Okafor also comes into Daniel Farke’s starting XI, with Ethan Ampadu missing due to suspension and Lukas Nmecha dropping to the bench.

Sean Longstaff is named among the substitutes, but Jayden Bogle has a minor calf issue and is absent from the matchday squad.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk, Justin, Aaronson, Gruev, Stach, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Subs: Darlow, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Chambers, Piroe, Nmecha

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Heaven, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Shaw, Dorgu, Cunha, Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Fredricson, Kukonki, Malacia, Mantato, J Fletcher, T Fletcher, Lacey, Zirkzee

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: