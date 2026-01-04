FPL notes: Bruno + Mount injury boost, £5.4m midfielder impresses

We continue to rattle through the Gameweek 20 Scout Notes, with another deadline just two days away. This time, Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United, including an injury update on Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m).

AMORIM ON BRUNO + MOUNT

Ruben Amorim has hinted that Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount (£5.9m) could soon return from injury, possibly as early as Gameweek 21.

In his post-match interview, the Portuguese said:

“Just focus on the game, let’s prepare with what we have, I expect to have some minutes with Bruno, Mason Mount, maybe, we’ll see. So, we have two more, with their quality, players ready to help us.” – Ruben Amorim

When asked specifically if Bruno and Mount could return on Wednesday, Amorim responded, “We’ll see”.

We should hear from Amorim again before the Gameweek 21 deadline on Tuesday.

CUNHA BACK IN THE GOALS

In an often-frantic encounter, Matheus Cunha (£8.2m) was undoubtedly Man Utd’s best player.

The Brazilian latched on to substitute Joshua Zirkzee’s (£5.8m) through ball to equalise, and very nearly grabbed the winner, clipping the outside of the post with a curling effort.

He’d previously had a superb strike on the volley ruled out for offside, too.

Cunha banked a couple of bonus points for his efforts; however, it was Casemiro (£5.5m) who surprisingly secured the maximum, even without any goals or assists.

That was in part due to two big chances created, as well as quite a few defensive actions, such as two successful tackles and eight recoveries.

Indeed, Casemiro banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the eighth time this season (44.4% success rate).

As for Cunha, he’s now produced three goals in his last five matches, with second-bottom Burnley to come on Wednesday.

DORGU ‘OUT OF POSITION’

Leny Yoro (£4.2m) replaced Zirkzee in Man Utd’s starting line-up at Elland Road.

Patrick Dorgu (£4.2m) consequently took up an advanced role in the right sided No 10 position, as below.

Image from BBC Sport

The ‘out-of-position’ defender pulled one first-half effort wide of the post and created a couple of chances for his team-mates, but ultimately lacked quality in the final-third.

And that is essentially the problem for United with having so many defenders in advanced positions.

You’d think the return of Bruno and Mount will at least help mitigate some of those issues, however.

IN-FORM AARONSON

Man Utd had a couple of extra days to prepare for this fixture, but Leeds are in very decent form right now and it didn’t show.

Positive and direct on the ball, Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) was a constant menace and netted the opener, sneaking in behind Ayden Heaven (£3.9m) to finish well.

The budget midfielder has now served up four attacking returns (one goal, three assists) in his last six matches.

“In the last weeks he has shown some great, man of the match performances, and right now he is showing with goals and assists for us. He is still a young lad and can improve in a few areas, there’s no doubt about it, but he is on a good path.” – Daniel Farke on Brenden Aaronson

Elsewhere, the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) returned to Daniel Farke’s starting XI after his midweek breather and was only inches away from another goal, with his effort from Anton Stach’s (£4.9m) delivery deflecting behind off the post.

Stach notably banked DefCon points for the third successive Gameweek.

Jayden Bogle (£4.4m), meanwhile, missed out with a minor calf issue, but the influential Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) will at least return from suspension in Gameweek 21.

In another boost, Sean Longstaff (£4.8m) was fit enough for a place on the bench after his injury-enforced absence.