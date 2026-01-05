FPL notes: Ekitike injury latest + another Wilson return  

Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) missed out for Liverpool on Sunday, as Arne Slot’s side and Fulham played out a 2-2 draw.

Here are our Scout Notes from Craven Cottage.

SLOT ON EKITIKE

Ekitike was not involved for Liverpool due to a minor hamstring injury, caused by his recent workload.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off, Slot said:

“Alexander Isak has been out for a few weeks now. That has meant that Hugo had to play more minutes than he did throughout the whole season. That has led to the fact that he picked up a slight hamstring injury, because we had to play him more and more and more minutes. For a player that’s his age and is not used to the Premier League completely, that has been a bit too much. So, that’s why he will be out for today and hopefully be back for the Arsenal game, but that’s definitely not sure yet.” – Arne Slot on Hugo Ekitike

Slot provided further clarity on the issue after the match:

“Yes, [Hugo] travelled because he felt something during the training session, so he went for an MRI scan and we got the result when we were flying. We were hoping it was just a bit of DOMS [Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness], which he also had. Why? Because Alex [Isak] has been out and since Alex is out [Hugo] doesn’t play 70 minutes or 60 minutes or sometimes gets a bit of rest. He has to play 80 or 90 minutes every single game for the first time in his life at Premier League level, for the first time in his life without a winter break, for the first time in his life at Champions League level. So not a surprise he then gets a bit tired and gets DOMS. “We were hoping it was only DOMS and then we could have used him maybe as a sub, but unfortunately, we saw a little bit more and then you cannot take a risk. Florian [Wirtz] had the same last week when we put him in an MRI scan and there was only DOMS, so he didn’t have anything. But he is also experiencing this programme for the first time and if I don’t have that many players, I would like the ones I do have available and playing as many minutes as possible, but realistically. That’s what I tried to do today.” – Arne Slot on Hugo Ekitike

Unfortunately for Ekitike’s owners, we’ll likely not hear again from Slot ahead of Gameweek 21, with Liverpool not in action against Arsenal until Thursday.

WIRTZ + GAKPO ON TARGET

With Ekitike and Alexander Isak (£10.3m) sidelined due to injury, the task of leading the line fell to Cody Gakpo (£7.3m).

Behind the Dutchman, Curtis Jones (£5.4m) played off the left, with Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) on the right and Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) assuming the No 10/playmaker role.

Above: Liverpool’s average position map v Fulham, including Szoboszlai (no 8), Wirtz (7), Jones (17) and Gakpo (18)

After a frustrating first half where he struck the post with a header, Gakpo improved after the break and ultimately found the net late on, pouncing on substitute Jeremie Frimpong’s (£5.7m) cross.

In total, he racked up a match-high five shots, including two big chances.

As for Wirtz, he scored a controversial equaliser after some excellent approach play by Conor Bradley (£5.0m).

After not scoring or assisting in any of his first 12 Premier League matches, the German now has three attacking returns in four Gameweeks, with another 10 points added to his tally on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Slot’s concern regarding Wirtz’s fitness was once again apparent at Craven Cottage, as he was substituted in the 75th minute, even though his team were in pursuit of another goal.

ANOTHER WILSON RETURN

Marco Silva made three changes for Fulham, with his team lining up in a back three/five formation.

It largely paid off, too, with the 3-4-2-1 system denying Liverpool space in central areas.

They admittedly didn’t create much, generating only 0.74 expected goals (xG), but former Liverpool man Harry Wilson (£5.8m) was still able to fire the hosts in front.

After being played in by Raul Jimenez (£6.2m), the Welshman took a touch and drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

He also hit the woodwork late on.

Wilson has now been directly involved in nine goals in his last eight matches (four goals, five assists), amassing 57 points during that period (Gameweeks 13-20), the most of any player except Phil Foden (£8.9m).

“Our first goal was a brilliant one. The combinations, the opposite runs from Harry and Raul were top level, and what a finish from Harry again. “Every time he touches the ball now, he’s capable of doing something magical for us – and he did it again.” – Marco Silva on Harry Wilson

Substitute Harrison Reed (£4.3m) also scored, beautifully picking out the top corner from outside the box.