FPL Gameweek 20: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 20 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the day’s Fantasy numbers.
Here, you’ll find the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.
Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.
And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.
GAMEWEEK 20: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 20: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
|Manchester City
|1 – 1
|Chelsea
|Fulham
|2 – 2
|Liverpool
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 – 1
|Sunderland
|Newcastle United
|2 – 0
|Crystal Palace
|Everton
|2 – 4
|Brentford
|Leeds United
|1 – 1
|Manchester United