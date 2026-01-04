Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 20: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

4 January 2026 277 comments
avfc82 avfc82
At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 20 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the day’s Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 20: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 20: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Manchester City1 – 1Chelsea
Fulham2 – 2Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur1 – 1Sunderland
Newcastle United2 – 0Crystal Palace
Everton2 – 4Brentford
Leeds United1 – 1Manchester United
277 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    What to do with Wolt?

    Hold and hope he plays?
    Make the sideways move to Wissa?
    Go with the crowd and get Thiago?
    Burn the 3rd striker spot with Mane/Kroupi?

  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Bruno G lost his defcons. Even after the Timber ones were added. The lord giveth, and the lord taketh away.

