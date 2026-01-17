Scout Notes

FPL notes: Bruno brilliant in the ’10’ + Foden injury confusion

17 January 2026 103 comments
New manager bounce!

Michael Carrick’s second stint as interim Manchester United head coach couldn’t have started much better, with the Red Devils’ cross-city rivals deservedly beaten.

Here’s what we saw at Old Trafford.

FODEN INJURED… OR NOT?

Before we enthuse about United, a City injury update – sort of.

Phil Foden (£8.7m) lasted only 45 minutes of Saturday’s derby, with the England international and young centre-half Max Alleyne (£4.5m) hooked at half-time. Reports, such as the one below, suggested it was related to a hand injury.

Pep Guardiola was nonethewiser in his post-match presser, however, saying the substitution was tactical.

“No, it was my decision.” – Pep Guardiola on whether Phil Foden’s half-time substitution was injury-related

“No, I don’t think so.” – Pep Guardiola, when asked again if Phil Foden had a hand injury

If there is an issue that the City boss was merely unaware of, we should get another update on Foden on Monday. Guardiola will be facing the media ahead of the midweek clash with Bodo/Glimt.

Even if he’s fit, though, does he start in Gameweek 23? Guardiola cited Rayan Cherki‘s (£6.8m) attributes as a reason for Foden’s withdrawal. After Antoine Semenyo‘s (£7.6m) arrival, and with Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) now back and Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) available, it may be an either/or with those two in some games.

“I didn’t have Rayan Cherki, to have his composure with the ball, to find someone in the final third – we didn’t have [that] in the first [half].” – Pep Guardiola on why he took Phil Foden off, to Match of the Day

Matheus Nunes (£5.5m), incidentally, missed out on the derby with an illness.

POSITIVE UNITED

Foden injury

Even if the game had stayed at 0-0, or had City grabbed a late winner, we’d have still been writing about a very positive Manchester United display. Guardiola, indeed, said the “better team won”.

Carrick sent his side out in a fan-pleasing 4-2-3-1 but it was as much about attitude and aggression as formation. United attacked with pace and energy and defended as if their lives depended on it, from the relentless pressing from the front to Harry Maguire‘s (£4.3m) pocketing of Erling Haaland (£15.1m). It was the type of intensity that had been missing from United’s performances in recent years.

The question now: can they back it up? And more to the point, can they attack with the same purpose when they encounter lower blocks from Gameweek 24?

City played into United’s hands with their high line, and by allowing their hosts to break at speed. The Red Devils’ major problem in recent years has often been more about carving open stubborn backlines.

In fact, this season, United have won all five of the games in which they’ve had less than 45% possession. They’ve only won four of the other 18.

A different type of challenge awaits Carrick from Gameweek 24 – but he couldn’t have done much more here.

BRILLIANT BRUNO

Carrick, as predicted, put Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) higher up the pitch.

Foden injury

Fernandes was nominally the ’10’ in a 4-2-3-1, but he was effectively part of a front two in the press and tried to run beyond the last man onto through-balls on a handful of occasions.

Even though his shot count officially said ‘zero’, this was how close he was to scoring when he ran onto a Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m) pass to find the net:

While United’s season-low possession rate of 32% meant he didn’t see as much of the ball as usual, the proportion of his touches that came in the final third was almost at a season-high:

GameweekMatch% of Bruno’s touches that came in the final third
5MUN vs CHE45.6%
12MUN vs EVE43.1%
22MUN vs MCI43.1%
21BUR vs MUN42.6%
14MUN vs WHU42.6%

And, as ever, he created multiple chances. Six, in fact, the joint-highest of Gameweek 22. One was converted by Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) for the game’s opener but there should have been other/further assists: a point-blank range header from Maguire that hit the bar, huge opportunities for Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu (£4.2m) that were saved, an Amad Diallo (£6.2m) effort that hit the post.

Fernandes even banked DefCon and bonus points for a double-digit haul.

Already the most-bought player of Gameweek 23, despite the tricky fixture, he’ll surely attract even more FPL interest from Gameweek 24.

“I thought again he was fantastic today. The way he played the position, he’s so clever and he takes up spaces. He had a big discipline role, him and Bryan [Mbeumo] too defensively as well to protect the team from anything coming through the middle as much as possible.” – Michael Carrick on Bruno Fernandes

‘OOP’ DORGU + MBEUMO, CARRICK ON CUNHA BENCHING

Carrick sprung a couple of surprises with his teamsheet, using Dorgu and Amad on either flank and Mbeumo up top. It meant that Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) dropped to the bench.

“We have a good squad. There will always be players disappointed not to start, but finishing the game can be even more important. They have huge talent and it’s nothing personal.” – Michael Carrick speaking to Sky Sports about why he benched Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, reported here

Cunha looked like he’d taken the benching as a kick up the bum when he came on, haring around and setting up Dorgu for United’s second. A second assist was ruled out for offside.

The Brazilian may still have to play second fiddle in Gameweek 23, particularly as there’ll likely be a similar hit-them-on-the-break gameplan at the Emirates. Could Cunha and Sesko perhaps come back into the equation in more possession-heavy games? Time will tell.

They’ll have to get past Dorgu and Mbeumo in their respective positions, of course. Both players were a threat (and on the scoresheet), with all five of their combined efforts coming from 12 yards out or closer.

MAGUIRE A COLOSSUS

The teamsheet spelled bad news for Ayden Heaven (£3.8m) owners, although he was always on borrowed time until Maguire and/or Matthijs de Ligt (£4.9m) returned. On Saturday, it was Maguire.

It remains to be seen whether this clean sheet – only United’s third of 2025/26 – heralds a more defensively sound era or is just a false dawn. Maguire, with his aerial threat from corners (he hit the bar from one), is one to watch at a cut-price £4.3m.

Martinez bagged DefCon points, meanwhile.

“I’m not going to lie, it was a bit of a calculated gamble as well of how long he could play and if he could get through it because he’s literally trained for two or three days for probably eight or nine weeks, so it just shows you what it means really to him. I thought he was fantastic. Between him and Licha, they were so solid at the back and gave us the foundation to build on.” – Michael Carrick on Harry Maguire

A LACK OF ‘OOMPH’

It’s just one non-penalty goal in four Gameweeks for Manchester City, which of course conveniently ignores the 10-goal win over Exeter City last weekend.

City posted their lowest xG of the season (0.45) and it’s difficult to think of a decent chance they had. An Alleyne header that was clawed away and an Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) shot that went wide were about the best of them.

Midweek exertions against Newcastle United may have been a factor.

“There is a lack of oomph for many, many games. A lot of players, we cannot rotate. Against Newcastle [in the EFL Cup], look in the second half, how good we were. Today we were missing that.” – Pep Guardiola

Semenyo was the only attacker to stay on for the full 90 minutes, with even Haaland withdrawn. Guardiola had earlier in the week described the Norwegian as “exhausted”, and there was a whiff of that at Old Trafford. Perhaps the returning Marmoush can ease the burden in midweek cup games, with Haaland now on a run of four blanks in five Gameweeks.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m) was one of the few Cityzens to emerge with much credit, making five saves, along with Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m).

Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) failed to start at left-back for the fourth game in a row, meanwhile. He did come on in the second half to provide some hope for Gameweek 23 but remember that Marc Guehi (£5.3m) is on his way into the club imminently. Nathan Ake (£5.3m) may therefore remain competition for O’Reilly, along with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m), even if Alleyne’s goose is cooked.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on Max [Alleyne]. That’s why Nico [O’Reilly] in that position, he knows a little bit better, and that was the reason why.” – Pep Guardiola on why he took Max Alleyne off at half-time, shifting Nathan Ake from left-back to centre-half

  1. Heiro
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Both Saka and Foden falling tonight.

    Foden broken hand and more likely a rotation seems to be a good place to start over Saka. Right?

    Thinking Hincapie to Dorgu or Mukilele?

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      2 scenarios. Either Foden did break his hand & Pep was unaware(!), in which case now everyone’s back he can afford not to start him home to Wolves.
      Or he didn’t break his hand and he was hooked for just being ineffective. Which means he could be on Pep’s naughty step for a week or two anyway. I think there’s a big chance he misses out.

      Open Controls
  2. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Man United Needs a new manager for each game and they are all set

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Bit pathetic that the players needed a new manager to even try.

      Open Controls
  3. R Whites
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Short on Foden to Bruno F.

    Cunha to Enzo or Bruno G to free up cash ?

    Or any other mid to £7.7m?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Like the Enzo move

      Open Controls
  4. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Alison clyne saka foden -4 to which:

    A) sanchez reinildo palmer bruno, exact 0.0.
    B) sanchez/roefs/henderson timber enzo bruno.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Always asking questions and never helping others....

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Seems the norm unfortunately

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Hmm, yes. Foden?

          Open Controls
  5. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Exact money for Saka & Foden to Palmer & Bruno F for free.

    Yes or no??

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Anyone??

      Open Controls
    2. R Whites
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I think so.

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Hate going early, but those moves look so good long term

        Open Controls
    3. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Foden to Bruno and roll the other if you affordable

      Open Controls
    4. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yes, I would if I could. Have done Foden > BrunoF already. Only 1ft. Saka > Palmer GW24.

      Open Controls
    5. Bennerman
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I personally think you will do well do wait it out and come back tomorrow. With a wider perspective.

      Open Controls
    6. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      It’s a yes

      Open Controls
  6. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Any Man City fans? What's the deal with O'Reilly? Do you expect him to start v Wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      He seems a proper minutes risk now.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        just now

        What do you expect the back 4 to be?

        Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      I think he has to be a sell now.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ideally, I'd like to save the FT, then bench in GW24/deal with later. Who do expect at left back?

        Open Controls
    3. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Get rif

      Open Controls
      1. OneTeamInBristol
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Rid

        Open Controls
    4. Bartass89
        2 mins ago

        nunes, khusanov, guehi, ake/aitnuri
        bench: lewis oreilly alleyne

        Open Controls
    5. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Thoughts on this front 8:

      Rice, Bruno, Palmer, Tavernier, LeFee
      Haaland, Ekitike, Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        59 mins ago

        Like. Not sure I'd bother with Ekitike. Liverpool look terrible

        Open Controls
        1. FDMS All Starz
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Who would you rather have? Can have a premium mid instead. Thought I’d Liverpool click into gear ekitike will be involved

          Open Controls
      2. OneTeamInBristol
        • 2 Years
        53 mins ago

        4-5-1

        Open Controls
      3. Scotty Dog
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Just sold ekitike for Pedro pool are so bad atm

        Open Controls
      4. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not too sure on the two last mids there and Ekitike

        Open Controls
      5. The Tonberry
        • 1 Year
        just now

        At some stage I'd downgrade one of Ekitike/Thiago to upgrade Tav/Le Fee and go 352.

        Open Controls
    6. Nightf0x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Alison clyne saka foden -4 to whom (have mukiele richards gabriel)

      A) sanchez reinildo palmer bruno, exact 0.0 itb
      B) sanchez/roefs/henderson timber enzo bruno

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        A) looks good

        Open Controls
    7. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Update (380 teams)

      Current safety score = 23
      Top score = 66

      https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

      Open Controls
    8. JuulKrapuul
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Mid: Saka - Rice - Cunha - Foden - Anderson
      Att: Haaland - Thiago - Woltemade

      I want tto replace Woltemade for my 8th attacking player.
      Would I you go for:

      A) Kroupi (4.6) - Better team, minutes limited
      B) Mane (4.5) - Worst team, minutes high (and potential double in 26 - where I would consider playing him instead of Thiago (Ars)
      C) Obi (4.2) - Most money ITB

      Open Controls
      1. The Tonberry
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Definitely one of A or B.

        Probably Mane because of the potential double and he's a bit more nailed. I'd expect Bournemouth to spend some of their Semenyo money soon on a replacement which may impact Kroupi

        Open Controls
    9. Khalico
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Which best def long term?

      A. Tark
      B. Senesi
      C. Thiaw

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    10. Scotty Dog
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Is it true Semenyo not able to play Champs league games?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Until the next stage if nominated I think

        Open Controls
      2. Scotty Dog
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Should be starting prem games then. Who is likely to miss out?

        Open Controls
      3. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour ago

        He can't play in the Group Stage, but might be added for the Knock-Out Stages.

        Open Controls
    11. chaser123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Raya Dubravka
      Gabriel Timber Virgil Andersen Dorgu
      Foden Wirtz Wilson Tavernier Anderson
      Haaland Ekitike Thiago

      0.1 ITB and 2 FT

      My plan was to roll this week and in GW24, do: Foden, Wirtz & Ekitike > Fernandes, Enzo & Watkins

      I’m wondering if it makes sense to instead to Raya & Foden > Roefs & Fernandes tonight

      What do you think?

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I’d be keeping Wirtz and Raya

        Open Controls
        1. chaser123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Triple up on Arsenal defence feels like a big gamble. Think it’s ok?

          Open Controls
          1. Hutchiniho
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Option two is ok
            Sun gk and BF

            Open Controls
      2. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Vvd and Foden out for Bruno and whoever

        Open Controls
        1. chaser123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Can’t quite get to Chalobah annoyingly

          Open Controls
    12. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Best use of 15.3 million
      Midfield and striker combo ???

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I have
        Rice Bruno and Bruno Miley
        Haaland and Watkins already

        Open Controls
      2. Scotty Dog
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Palmer kroupi maybe

        Open Controls
    13. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Kelleher(?) / Dub(?)
      Gabriel, Timber, Andersen(?), VvD*, Esteve*
      Rice, Rogers, Enzo, Bruno F, Anderson*
      Haaland, Ekitike*, Guiu*

      0 ft lwft, 2 used, 4.9 mitb

      0.3 short off Anderson to Palmer. Should I consider WC? I would have to take hit next week to get Palmer unless Rogers gets injured. Having those 2 free transfers back might help to cumulate them so that I could probably manage doubles. My rank is just inside 800k, so I fear that without differential strategy even top 100k is beyond reach.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        I could get something like this:
        Kelleher* / Dub*
        Gabi, Timber, Muñoz, Guehi, Chalobah (/Tarkowski)
        Palmer, Enzo, Bruno, Rogers, Rice
        Haaland, Kroupi, Mané

        That team would leave me with 1.2 mitb, some of it could be used for gk position. Downgrading Palmer later would free up money, another possibility could be getting Thiago, but I would have to downgrade two defenders in that case. The issue is having used those two free transfers already, I would lose them with WC24.

        Open Controls
      2. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Is Palmer such a big deal? Burnley and West Ham are the two teams that have conceded the most pens so far, but this isn't a stat to base your strategy on. And he might not be on the pitch when/if they win it anyway. Surely they need him for the CL games as well.

        Open Controls
        1. The Tonberry
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          I agree about Palmer.

          I'd want to wait until GW24 to see whether it's worth going for Mbeumo instead to double up with Bruno. He looked good playing as an OOP forward

          Open Controls
          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Fixtures aren't best possible, but if they keep on playing like that, Mbeumo might be better option than Palmer, yes. Getting both isn't impossible. Rogers needs some scouting also. He has hauled vs whipping boys, but 1-1-5-3 in last 4 games. I can afford to sell him for Palmer or Anderson to Mbeumo.

            Open Controls
        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Good point. What I also don't like in my team is Guiu blocking 3rd Che asset. Joao Pedro seems to be minutes risk also, otherwise it would be easy transfer.

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Big school going to be tough

            Open Controls
    14. MikeS
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A. Foden to Bruno for free
      B. Cuhna and vvd to Bruno and chalobah -4?

      Open Controls
      1. Scotty Dog
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A, but Cunha is a sell also.

        Open Controls
    15. Bartass89
        58 mins ago

        what about Mainoo, Sarr, Ndiaye?

        Open Controls
      • RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        57 mins ago

        Evening gents

        Verbruggen
        Mukiele - Gabriel - Chalobah
        Bruno G - Saka - Palmer - Rice - Foden
        Haaland - Thiago
        _________________________________
        Dubravka: O’Reilly: Gudmundsson: Guiu

        0.2 ITB, 2FT’s

        Really tempted to go Foden + O’Reilly > Bruno F + 4.7 DEF

        Just not sure which 4.7 and below defender to go for?

        A) VDV
        B) Dorgu/Dalot
        C) Konsa
        D) Tuffert
        E) Someone else?

        Any advice much appreciated 😉

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Sod it, chucking Dorgu in there, fixtures are great for UTD after Arsenal.

          Open Controls
        2. Scotty Dog
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Nice tesm gl

          Open Controls
      • stevehaigh84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        Foden out for Bruno? Or wait a week being as City play Wolves next and UTD are traveling to Arsenal?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          I did it. Whatever the problem with Foden, without a leak he has to be a minutes risk.

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 7 Years
            20 mins ago

            Amazingly scientific breakdown and analysis of that decision, I think we can all learn from that.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Well, what's your witty answer to the question?

              Open Controls
              1. Bennerman
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                I wasn't answering a question

                Open Controls
      • Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        Foden to Bruno F?

        Even though Wolves have improved of late, it seems risky to go without Foden in that game

        Open Controls
        1. Scotty Dog
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Foden price drop bruno price going up. Foden uncertain to play and poor showing is enough to pull the trigger.

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 7 Years
            just now

            And potential Foden v Wolves is the strong mitigator

            Open Controls
      • Ruinenlust
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        Will O’Reilly start vs Wolves?

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Had to be a rotation nightmare waiting to happen, I’m looking to offload

          Open Controls
      • FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        42 mins ago

        Would you take a hit to get Bruno and sell Foden?

        Open Controls
        1. Kane Train
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          Not for a hit. If Foden plays he will be playing Wolves. Bruno has Arsenal

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Sanky
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
          2. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Not sure it even makes a difference if it’s against Arsenal if Bruno plays like he did against city, Foden is a dead asset now even against a slightly improved Wolves imo

            Open Controls
        2. Bleh
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Same dilemma here. Think I will hold Foden one more week and just play Rogers if he’s confirmed out. Bruno is away against Arsenal anyway.

          Open Controls
      • The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        33 mins ago

        Foden to Palmer or Enzo? Or wait a week?

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Wait. More info needed on Chelsea. Enzo looked to be playing a slightly deeper role today.

          Open Controls
      • Kane Train
        • 10 Years
        33 mins ago

        Saka > Bruno F a no brainer ?

        Open Controls
      • Look at his face!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        would you get:
        A) Timber and Enzo or
        B) Chalobah and Rice?
        have Gabriel and Sanchez.

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          12 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. The Tonberry
          • 1 Year
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • Bruin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Foden to Enzo or Palmer?

        Open Controls
        1. Look at his face!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          if you can afford palmer..

          Open Controls
        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It's not like that hasn't been asked here^

          Open Controls
      • Kane Train
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Would you do Saka > Bruno F for free?

        Open Controls
        1. Kane Train
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Anyone???

          Open Controls
        2. Bolivian Seaman
          • 15 Years
          20 mins ago

          no, not yet

          Open Controls
          1. Kane Train
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Saka about to drop and Bruno rising

            In Wildcarding next week anyway

            Open Controls
            1. Bolivian Seaman
              • 15 Years
              6 mins ago

              arsenal get a double in 26 probably just make sure you get the arsenal players you want then

              Open Controls
              1. Kane Train
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                I’m Wildcarding next week.
                Looking at Gabriel, Rice & Raya anyways

                Open Controls
                1. Bolivian Seaman
                  • 15 Years
                  just now

                  everyone is keeping the wildcard for 32

                  Open Controls
      • Scotty Dog
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        I would prefer saka over bruno for the gw. Depends how much you value the price drop/increase. No other way to bruno?

        Open Controls
        1. Kane Train
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Nope no other way.

          Open Controls
      • Kane Train
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Need an answer quick please
        Would you do Saka > Bruno F for free?

        Open Controls
        1. Dwotle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          No. Keep Saka.

          Open Controls
        2. Bleh
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Not this week no

          Open Controls
      • Manani
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Didn’t watch the game, is Palmer a buy? Looking at stats seems like his only chance was the penalty?

        Open Controls
        1. Bolivian Seaman
          • 15 Years
          just now

          We don't know yet is the correct answer. The manager said he hasn't trained with the team yet but still put in a shift. He has had injury problems, and the fans said he played quite poorly but so did the whole team. Should've been 1-1 or 2-2

          Open Controls

