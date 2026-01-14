Scout Notes

FPL notes: Semenyo goal, Haaland “exhausted” + Blank Gameweek 31

14 January 2026 99 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Manchester City have one foot in the EFL Cup final after a 2-0 win at Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

From another Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) goal to Blank Gameweek 31 implications, it’s time for our Scout Notes from the semi-final, first leg at St James’ Park.

RESULT

HOMEAWAYRESULTGOALSASSISTS
NewcastleManchester City0-2Semenyo, CherkiBernardo, Ait-Nouri

SELECTION / ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM THE
FA CUP THIRD ROUND		PLAYERS WHO KEPT
THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)		OTHER
PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Newcastle7Thiaw (90), Botman (90), Ramsey (69), Wissa (69)Pope (90), Miley (90), Hall (90), Joelinton (90), Guimaraes (87), Gordon (69), Murphy (45), Barnes (45), Tonali (21), Elanga (21), Woltemade (21), Trippier (3)
Manchester City6Khusanov (90), Alleyne (90), Semenyo (90), Haaland (90), Ake (88)Trafford (90), Bernardo (90), Doku (77), Nunes (62), Foden (62), O’Reilly (62), Reijnders (28), Rodri (28), Lewis (28), Cherki (13), Ait-Nouri (2)

BLANK GAMEWEEK 31 IMPLICATIONS

First off, what Manchester City’s likely progress means for the FPL landscape.

Gameweek 31 clashes with the EFL Cup final, so whoever makes it to Wembley will have their fixture postponed:

GW31 Premier League fixtureStatusThe fixture will be postponed if the following occurs
Bournemouth v Man UtdOn
Aston Villa v West HamOn
Brighton v LiverpoolOn
Everton v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea reach the EFL Cup final
Fulham v BurnleyOn
Leeds v BrentfordOn
Man City v Crystal PalacePossible blankIf Man City reach the EFL Cup final
Newcastle v SunderlandPossible blankIf Newcastle reach the EFL Cup final
Spurs v Nottm ForestOn
Wolves v ArsenalPossible blankIf Arsenal reach the EFL Cup final

So, Manchester City v Crystal Palace looks likely to fall.

There is a scenario where both clubs could still play in Gameweek 31, i.e. Man City are eliminated from the FA Cup before the quarter-finals (Palace are out already), or both clubs are out of Europe before the quarter-finals:

WEEKENDMIDWEEK
Sat 21 MarchGW31 + EFL Cup final24 – 26 MarchInternational break
Sat 28 MarchInternational break31 March – 2 AprilInternational break
Sat 4 AprilFA Cup QF7 – 9 AprilEuropean QFs
Sat 11 AprilGW3214 – 16 AprilEuropean QFs

For now, though, we’ll assume City at least continue to make cup progress and that Gameweek 31 will be a blank for them and the Eagles.

Man City v Crystal Palace would then likely slot into the midweek after Gameweek 33, creating a ‘double’ for both sides.

SEMENYO STRIKES AGAIN

Back onto the on-field action, and there was another start for Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m). He’d been parachuted straight into the starting XI against Exeter City on Saturday, too.

Highlighting his versatility, Semenyo started on the right flank on Tyneside. He’d operated on the opposite wing in the FA Cup.

Blank Gameweek 31

Above: Antoine Semenyo’s heatmap on Tuesday, via WhoScored

And there was another goal, following on from his debut effort against the Grecians.

This was the type of strike that probably underscores why the Cityzens have splashed the cash on Semenyo. As a reporter pointed out in Pep Guardiola’s post-match presser, it was the sort of back-post goal from a winger that’s been missing since the days of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

“Yeah, we know [we’ve been lacking goals like this from out wide]. I think what Bournemouth have done with Iraola, is improve a lot these kind of scrappy goals or in the opposite side, arrive to the box. Leroy, especially Raheem, was extraordinary with that.

“Jeremy [Doku], always we push: “You have to arrive to the box!”. Of course, when Phil [Foden] or Bernardo [Silva] play in that position, it’s another situation. Savinho… always we encourage them, the wingers, to arrive there.” – Pep Guardiola

Semenyo thought he had a second goal, improvising brilliantly to steer in a Tijjani Reijnders (£5.2m) corner. A controversial VAR call chalked that one off.

And the Ghanaian winger played a part in City’s injury-time strike, combining well with substitutes Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.8m) as the latter finished a well-worked move.

A great start to life at City for Semenyo, then. The question now: does he start in Gameweek 22?

HAALAND “EXHAUSTED”

One compelling reason for Semenyo to start in the Manchester derby is to ease the goalscoring burden. In the last three stuttering Gameweeks, City have only scored one non-penalty goal.

Phil Foden (£8.7m) has tailed off lately. His performance against Newcastle was full of neat touches and link-up play but lacking in menace. He was hooked just after the hour-mark, with Cherki taking his place. Cherki, despite his strike here, tends to bring creativity to the table rather than goals. The same goes for Doku.

As for Erling Haaland (£15.1m), Guardiola described him as “exhausted” after full-time, which may account for a slightly sluggish display. He didn’t register a single shot.

The quote below is something to chew over when Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) returns, likely in Gameweek 23.

“Hopefully, Omar comes back soon to give rest to Erling because Erling is exhausted and we need this kind of stuff.” – Pep Guardiola

It may not impact too much on Haaland’s Premier League minutes, however: the matches against Galatasaray in the Champions League, Newcastle in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg, and Salford/Swindon in the FA Cup fourth round look like ‘Marmoush up top’ games:

O’REILLY IN MIDFIELD, ALLEYNE STARTS AGAIN + AIT-NOURI RETURNS

Elsewhere on City-watch, this was the third straight game in which Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) didn’t start at left-back. Nathan Ake (£5.3m), and then Ait-Nouri, occupied the role on Tuesday.

Ait-Nouri was back for the first time since Algeria were eliminated in the Africa Cup of Nations.

O’Reilly was instead recalled in central midfield, although this looked to be an exercise purely to preserve Rodri (£6.3m). Nico Gonzalez (£5.9m), the usual deputy, remained absent, and Guardiola said he “didn’t know” whether he’d be back for Gameweek 22.

Recalled loanee Max Alleyne (£4.5m) impressed again at centre-half alongside Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m).

BARNES LOOKING GOOD FOR GAMEWEEK 22 START

As for Newcastle United, Eddie Howe carried out his own bit of minute management, despite a final being at stake.

Howe made seven changes from Saturday’s cup clash with Bournemouth. While this involved strengthening the team in some areas, such as bringing Lewis Hall (£5.3m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.2m) back in, it also saw the in-form Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) drop to the bench.

“Today, we just felt we had no choice but not to play Harvey, Sandro [Tonali] and Nick [Woltemade] because they’d played 120 minutes two days ago.” – Eddie Howe

Barnes, who scored twice in Gameweek 21 before bagging another brace in the FA Cup, now looks good for a start against 20th-place Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 22.

Even more so as the man who replaced him, Jacob Murphy (£6.0m), came off with a hamstring injury on the stroke of half-time.

“We don’t think Jacob’s injury is serious but of course, we’re waiting to see the full extent. He’s had a hamstring problem for a couple of weeks. He’s had two scans that come back clear, so we’re not quite sure what’s going on with him.” – Eddie Howe

Another right-winger, Anthony Elanga (£6.5m), returned from injury as a substitute but was poor again.

MILEY BACK AT RIGHT-BACK AS DEFENCE LOOKS STRETCHED

One of Howe’s seven changes saw budget midfielder Lewis Miley (£4.5m) return at right-back. He had probably his toughest game since his redeployment in the back four, with Doku lively.

The expected minutes of Miley and Hall – who was again superb – look better with Tino Livramento (£4.9m) out but Kieran Trippier (£4.9m) is now back available, to potentially cover on either side (mostly right-back), while Dan Burn (£5.0m) is close to a return. He offers relief at both centre-half and left-back.

There’s a possibility that Newcastle dip into the transfer market, too.

“Tino’s information, we only got sort of confirmation this morning, so we need to digest that and then see what we do.” – Eddie Howe

“Defensively, we’re really stretched. We’re sort of pinning our hopes on Dan [Burn] being back pretty soon. That would give us a massive lift, and of course, the transfer market’s still available to us.” – Eddie Howe

WISSA THE MISSER

The scoreline probably suggested a comfortable win, particularly as there was a disallowed Semenyo goal in the middle.

But it was anything but, with the game tight for long periods. Even Semenyo was quiet until his goal, with Guardiola admitting that “tight margins” separated the two sides.

Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) had a huge early chance that he blazed over, while he (via a James Trafford (£4.5m) fingertip) and Bruno Guimaraes both hit the woodwork in the same move. Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) was also inches away from nodding in an Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) cross.

Still, Howe mentioned the ‘F’ word after full-time – and it’s something worth bearing in mind considering that Newcastle won’t have any free midweeks until well into March.

“I think fatigue played a part. I think just generally for us today, I thought we looked a little bit fatigued, but that’s understandable with the exertions and the efforts that we gave on Saturday. And it’s such a quick turnaround against the worst team that you can play to expose any fatigue because they keep the ball so well.” – Eddie Howe

price change predictions
99 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Any changes you recon

    Verbuggen
    Timber Gabriel Andersen
    Semenyo Gordon Rogers Rice
    Bowen Thiago Haaland

    Dubravka Foden OReilly Esteve

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  2. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Any chance Haaland is benched against Man Utd with Semenyo up top?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Now that's funny

      Open Controls
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Two chances, a dog's chance and no chance.

      Open Controls
    3. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Slim and none, and Slim just left town.

      Open Controls
    4. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Same chance of Matt Busby being in the dugout next season

      Open Controls
    5. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Away in Europe on Tuesday, not impossible no? Semenyo can't play in Europe yet

      Open Controls
  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Yay or nay?

    O’Reilly & Foden -> Gabriel & Semenyo

    Verbruggen
    Timber, O’Reilly, Alderete
    Saka, Foden, Gordon, Wilson
    Haaland, Ekitike, Thiago

    Dubravka, Stach, Richards, Keane
    Bank 0.4m, 2FTs, all chips

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Could work. Gab obviously great to have. Semenyo cup performances encouraging, but you know the Pep roulette risk (although Foden likewise subject, so maybe better to save the funds with Semenyo, who's at least in form).

      Open Controls
    2. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I like it

      Open Controls
  4. Kristobal
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Semenyo over Cherki if funds are available?

    Open Controls
    1. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  5. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Bowen Potts -> Rice Kroupi Jr. for free after today's game or give Bowen another 2 weeks before I bin him for good??

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Do it. Love Bowen as a player, but WHAM are terrible. Rice is a gem and Kroupi great value.

      Open Controls
    2. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Only if you have a use of the money immediately. Otherwise just roll.

      Open Controls
    3. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Not much point in waiting. I think I'd make the moves given WH's awful form.

      Open Controls
  6. Conners
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Still none the wiser on what to do with Foden this week...

    Pretty set on buying Gabriel though - which option looks best please? (2FT / 0.3m ITB)

    a) Foden & O'Reilly to Rice & Gabriel
    b) O'Reilly & Timber to Mukiele & Gabriel
    c) Tark & O'Reilly to Mukiele & Gabriel
    d) Roll FT

    Henderson
    Timber - Thiaw - Andersen
    Foden - Semenyo - Rogers - Bruno G
    Haaland - Thiago - Ekitike

    Dub / Miley - Tark - O'Reilly

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
  7. Assisting the assister
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Is it ok to do Cunha >Bruno F for free as have the cash or should I be thinking jump to Enzo etc first?

    Open Controls
  8. Boxwoods
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Crazy how last week Semenyo looked dead as an asset, but now potentially the midfield pick at City. What could possibly go wrong?

    Open Controls
    1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      2 goals in 2 games should lock him in for the foreseeable, but Pep roulette will no doubt prove us otherwise.

      Open Controls
      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Ideally, I'd have preferred to see an early substitution yesterday.

        That said, the fact he can play in any of the forward positions has to be an advantage as far as his minutes are concerned.

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Hopefully Foden haul incoming.

          Open Controls
    2. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Pep has so many options, one game where he doesn’t score he may be dropped the game after, especially when city are in so many competitions. Personally would wanna see where he plays and who his competition are.

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Totally. It's a wait and see. The right answer may ultimately be to avoid them all.

        Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Knee-jerking and FPL go hand in hand

      Open Controls
  9. cigan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Hi, would you change anything here (2 FT)?

    Foden's fallen off a cliff since I got him in but I guess he's a tough sell before Utd
    West Ham are tragic but hard to see many obvious upgrades on Bowen atm (Brentfored fixtures turning worse & I don't think DCL form is sustainable mid/long term)

    Roefs
    Gabriel Timber Andersen
    Foden Rice BrunoG Wilson
    Haaland Ekitike Bowen
    (Dubravka Anderson Senesi Gudmundsson)

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Thiago and DCL are both upgrades to Bowen given said West Ham tragedy.

      Open Controls
      1. cigan
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah basically, it comes down to

        A) Foden to Wirtz/Enzo/Rogers
        B) Bowen to Thiago/DCL
        C) Foden & Bowen to Bruno F. & Thiago/DCL
        D) Save FT

        I'm also playing Senesi over Andersen as Leeds have been on a fine scoring form lately

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          While Bowen is capable of scoring in any week, I would do B, with Thiago first choice. I own Foden and likely will move him soon (maybe to Bruno F), but inclined to give him this week.

          Open Controls
  10. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves? 4FTs & 0.1itb

    Gw22: VDB & Cunha —> Alderate & Rogers/Tavernier (2FTs)
    Gw24: Saka & Foden —> Bruno & Palmer (2FTs)

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Timber Andersen
    Saka Cunha LeFee Foden
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka Devenny VDB Keane*

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yeah I like those moves. Planning to bring in Palmer myself.

      Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Who is VDB?

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Van den Berg (Brentford)

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Ah I see. Thanks

          Open Controls
  11. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Team GTG?

    Pickford
    Gabriel Timber Alderete Konate
    Rice Foden BrunoG Rogers
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubs Cunha Tarko Guiu

    0.7m itb, 0ft

    Open Controls
  12. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Fit. Might start Rodon over O'Reilly.

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I am

      Open Controls
  13. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Hi. 1ft and 0.3m. What would you do here? Can I save ft? Not sure on triple city and cunha.....thanks

    Raya
    Gabriel hall alderete (richards andersen)
    Saka foden cunha cherki anderson
    Haaland ekiteke (guiu)

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Roll imo

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  14. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Semenyo, Foden, Gruno, Cunha, Wilson
    Haaland, Ekiteke, DCL
    0.3itb

    Cunha to Rogers? Will leave me with 0.8itb for Foden to Fruno IF I get lucky with price changes...

    Open Controls
    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Good moves

      Open Controls
  15. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Please bare with the long post. Would love to hear some people's opinions on my below options

    A: Cunha > BrunoF - This is the long term move, I want Bruno in as I think he's one of the best assets in the game with many routes to points. Only concern is the next 2 fixtures

    B: Cunha > Wirtz/Semenyo - Both short term punts who I expect to do well, attacking the fixtures whilst they feel a bit more nailed, but would still want a route to Bruno in a couple of weeks and have doubts over them as long term assets (rotation etc)

    C: Keane > Gabriel - Getting Arsenal defence is an fpl priority. But with A and B I would do VVD to Gabriel next week and spread the funds out more into midfield. Upgrades in mid are harder with this option. I can bench Keane for now.

    D - Is Wildcard a good option? I would maybe make some wholesale changes across the team. But is it better to keep this for attacking doubles/blanks or when the team is in worse shape?

    Verb
    VVD Collins Dorgu
    Saka Gordon Cunha Wilson
    Haaland Watkins Thiago

    Dub Xhaka Andersen Keane

    1FT 2.6ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Keane to gab.

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Thanks, I had a feeling this would be the popular pick. But I had been leaning towards A and more recently considering B. If C, what would you do regarding some of the other players mentioned?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          I think a is a bit pointless in view of the fixtures. May as well keep Cunha for next 2 imo .

          Open Controls
          1. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Thanks, I'm not enjoying having Cunha in the team and I do fancy the other 3 to do well. Bruno feels like he can return in any game but I take your point about the fixtures not being the best entry point and the Arsenal defense gap being a problem that needs solving

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Gl 🙂

              Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Only issue now is Cunha and lack of arsenal defence imo the rest looks good.
      I would not D for sure.

      Open Controls
  16. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Would you wildcard this team :

    Verbruggen
    VVD / Gabriel / O’Reilly
    Saka / Bruno G / Gordon / Foden
    Haaland / Thiago / DCL

    Into this team

    Verbruggen
    Chalobah / Gabriel / Tarkowski
    Bruno G / Rogers / Bruno F / Rice
    Watkins / Haaland / Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      That's a hard one. I do prefer the 2nd team but not sure the 1st team needs the wildcard

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Exactly this.

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      In 24 maybe

      Open Controls
  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Can I 'survive ' another couple of gws without gabriel? Plan is to swap saka and hall to Palmer and gab for free but cannot do this gw without a hit plus hall and saka have nice fixtures. Would you do timber to gab this GW or save? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      As you've seen above, I've strongly considered going Gabless for another week. I wouldn't do the hit. Timber to Gab I'm not sure. Gab is the better, more popular pick long term but Timber is still a good option as well if you want to save

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers. I think I will save maybe even for a couple of gws then can reassess. Gl

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Youll last at most 2 GWs without before youre dead

      Open Controls
    3. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      wouldn't do it for a hit

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Timber to gab for free ?

        Open Controls
        1. z13
            1 min ago

            100,000%

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              just now

              To clarify and sorry for confusion I could do timber to gab for free. Or saka and hall to Palmer and gab for free next gw. Cheers

              Open Controls
    4. Make United Great Again
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      2 GW punt before WC24.

      A. Enzo
      B. Writz

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Squirtz

        Open Controls
      3. No Professionals
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        feel like Wirtz has a higher ceiling

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 13 Years
          23 mins ago

          Leaning this way

          Open Controls
      4. z13
          25 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        • z13
            25 mins ago

            Xavi simons maybe

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • 13 Years
              24 mins ago

              Goodness gracious me.

              Open Controls
          • panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            15 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          38 mins ago

          Who is your captain?
          Will probably go haaland but bruno G foden and saka all good alternative options.

          Open Controls
          1. z13
              12 mins ago

              Gabriel

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Punty !

                Open Controls
            • WVA
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Foden!?

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                Yes, why not ? 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. WVA
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Because he’s blanked 6 games in a row

                  Open Controls
          2. z13
              37 mins ago

              Gallagher to Spurs official

              Open Controls
              1. Boxwoods
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Spicy

                Open Controls
              2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                • 5 Years
                just now

                coys

                Open Controls
              3. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Spurs are horrible so probably not that Fantasy relevant but he was pretty good in the game that year at Palace when I think he was on pens etc? Would imagine he does well on conning the deaf too.

                Open Controls
            • No Professionals
              • 8 Years
              36 mins ago

              Like a lot of others, I'm unsure who to replace Cunha with...

              Raya
              Gabriel Virgil Rodon
              Saka Foden Cunha Rogers Wilson
              Haaland(c) Thiago

              Dubravka Andersen Guiu Dorgu
              2.3m 1FT

              Cunha to...
              A) Bruno F - bad fixtures for the next 2, but we know he can get points in any game
              B) Enzo - seems to be a lot of hype again, was such a frustrating own earlier in the season (when there was similar hype)
              C) Wirtz - short term put before moving to Bruno F after the next 2

              Open Controls
              1. Under my Cucurella
                • 10 Years
                31 mins ago

                A or C for me and I've considered similar above. I think it comes down to if you want to get ahead with the long term pick and agree Bruno can return in any game. But I also like Wirtz as a punt for the next two.

                Would love to hear your thoughts on my choices above too

                Open Controls
              2. WVA
                • 9 Years
                30 mins ago

                Maybe hold then?

                Open Controls
              3. theodosios
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                I’d be more concerned about Foden than Cunha. Foden has blanked in five consecutive games and with the competition for places being so strong, even his starts are no longer guaranteed

                Open Controls
            • panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              31 mins ago

              What do you think O'Reilly's chances are of starting at the weekend?

              Open Controls
            • Koflok
              • 13 Years
              30 mins ago

              Which move makes sense? Kinda boring..
              A) Keane > Alederte
              B) Cunha > Enzo
              C) Keane Cunha > Reinildo BrunoF (-4)

              With B, will play Richards as 3rd defender and Foden > Bruno in the next 2

              Open Controls
              1. MJF
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                I wouldn't be taking a -4 to bring in Bruno ahead of City & Arsenal. Not sure on Enzo yet either, do we know where he's gonna play in the midfield?

                Open Controls
            • MJF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              25 mins ago

              Time to start backing against Haaland with the captaincy given his form and being so tired according to what I read earlier?

              Open Controls
              1. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                8 mins ago

                If you're confident enough to go against the armband why not just go the whole way and get rid? You'll probably need the funds to get in some captaincy alternatives

                Open Controls
                1. Sir Michael Taker
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I know what the answer will be by the way, lots of fear around ownership and all that jazz in the game. For me if you're going against him you are probably doing it thinking or hoping he blanks rather than because you have somebody else who is going to get a hat-trick and at that stage he's a terrible pick purely around the fear

                  Open Controls
              2. z13
                  1 min ago

                  Gabriel

                  Open Controls
              3. Meta12345
                • 1 Year
                18 mins ago

                Play chalobah or andersen?
                Chalobah might get rotated with the short turnaround and new manager but it is a home game, but brentford has a higher xg than leeds. Andersen away game but nailed and higher defcon potential.

                Open Controls
                1. Boxwoods
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Maybe not much in it, but gotta be Chal (CS odds, home, attacking threat, plus he can also bag defcons).

                  Open Controls
              4. FDMS All Starz
                • 10 Years
                11 mins ago

                What would a GW24 WC team look like?

                Open Controls
              5. Saka White Rice
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                Who to go for between Enzo and Wilson?

                Open Controls
                1. theodosios
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Wilson

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.