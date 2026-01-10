AFCON 2025: The players set to return in FPL Gameweek 22

There were 23 Premier League players still at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ahead of the quarter-finals – but now only 14 remain after the last-eight ties played out on Friday and Saturday.

In the latest of our regular round-ups, we bring you up to speed on how many players we can expect to see soon and who remains in Morocco.

GAMEWEEK/AFCON ROUND OVERVIEW

Before we begin, a reminder of how the AFCON rounds match up with Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweeks:

SHOULD BE BACK IN GAMEWEEK 22

Three of the 33 Premier League players who went away to AFCON have already been back in Premier League action following their countries’ exits.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Tawanda Chirewa (£4.3m) was involved in Gameweek 20, with Burnley duo Hannibal Mejbri (£4.7m) and Lyle Foster (£4.9m) reappearing in Gameweek 21.

Here’s who we can expect to see back in the English top flight in Gameweek 22:

Nation Premier League players Round of elimination Date of elimination Ivory Coast Guessand (AVL), Amad (MUN), Boly (NFO), Sangare (NFO), Agbadou (WOL) Quarter-finals January 10 Algeria Ait-Nouri (MCI) Quarter-finals January 10 Mali Bissouma (TOT) Quarter-finals January 9 Cameroon Baleba (BHA), Mbeumo (MUN) Quarter-finals January 9 Burkina Faso Ouattara (BRE), Traore (SUN) Last 16 January 6 DR Congo Tuanzebe (BUR), Sadiki (SUN), Masuaku (SUN), Wan-Bissaka (WHU) Last 16 January 6 Mozambique Reinildo (SUN) Last 16 January 5

Noah Sadiki (£4.9m) and Axel Tuanzebe (£3.9m), indeed, were back in their clubs’ matchday squads in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m) are Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) are among the most notable names who we can expect to see in Gameweek 22.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday later this week will be worth listening to, just to ensure that each of the above players haven’t been given an extended post-tournament break by their managers.

But it’s not like this AFCON contingent have logged any more game-time than their teammates back home. Mbeumo has put in 405 minutes since he left for Morocco, while Matheus Cunha (£8.2m) has logged 434 Premier League minutes for Manchester United.

EXPECTED BACK IN GAMEWEEK 23

Nation Premier League players Egypt Salah (LIV), Marmoush (MCI) Morocco Mazraoui (MUN), Talbi (SUN) Nigeria Onyeka (BRE), Bassey (FUL), Iwobi (FUL), Chukwueze (FUL) Senegal I Sarr (CRY), Gueye (EVE), Ndiaye (EVE), Diarra (SUN), P Sarr (TOT), Diouf (WHU)

The above four nations, and the players listed, have all made the semi-finals. In FPL terms, that means no return till Gameweek 23.

Even if the players’ countries are knocked out in the last four, there’s a third/fourth-place play-off to contest on the weekend of Gameweek 22.

And, if you’re thinking that the eliminated semi-finalists might let some of their players return to the UK early, rather than stay for the bronze medal match, that hasn’t happened in previous tournaments. Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) in 2023, Bertrand Traore (£5.5m) in 2021 and Alex Iwobi (£6.3m) in 2019 are examples of Premier League players who featured in the third/fourth-place play-off.

So, the likes of Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m), Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) almost certainly won’t be seen until Gameweek 23.