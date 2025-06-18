26
Fixtures June 18

When are the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2025/26?

Looking at the complete 2025/26 calendar, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can predict when Blank and Double Gameweeks will occur.

In recent times, seasons have been disrupted by a global pandemic, train strikes, a winter World Cup, stadium renovations, weather and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Combined with routine FA Cup and EFL Cup fixture clashes, managers usually have numerous Blank and Double Gameweeks to navigate.

However, 2024/25 featured fewer of these. This upcoming year should be similar.

Here is what we know so far.

2025/26 FPL SCHEDULE

WEEKENDMIDWEEK
Sat 16 AugustGW119 – 21 AugustForest’s Conf Lge playoff
Sat 23 AugustGW226 – 28 AugustForest’s Conf Lge playoff
+ EFL Cup R2
Sat 30 AugustGW32 – 4 SeptemberInternational break
Sat 6 SeptemberInternational break9 – 11 SeptemberInternational break
Sat 13 SeptemberGW416 – 18 SeptemberEFL Cup R3 (split)
+ Champs Lge MD1
Sat 20 SeptemberGW523 – 25 SeptemberEFL Cup R3 (split)
+ Europa Lge MD1
Sat 27 SeptemberGW630 Sept – 2 OctoberEuropean group games
Sat 4 OctoberGW77 – 9 OctoberInternational break
Sat 11 OctoberInternational break14 – 16 OctoberInternational break
Sat 18 OctoberGW821 – 23 OctoberEuropean group games
Sat 25 OctoberGW928 – 30 OctoberEFL Cup R4
Sat 1 NovemberGW104 – 6 NovemberEuropean group games
Sat 8 NovemberGW1111 – 13 NovemberInternational break
Sat 15 NovemberInternational break18 – 20 NovemberInternational break
Sat 22 NovemberGW1225 – 27 NovemberEuropean group games
Sat 29 NovemberGW132 – 4 DecemberGW14
Sat 6 DecemberGW159 – 11 DecemberEuropean group games
Sat 13 DecemberGW1616 – 18 DecemberEFL Cup QF
+ Conf Lge MD6
Sat 20 DecemberGW1723 – 25 December(Christmas)
Fri 26 DecemberGW1830 Dec – 1 JanuaryGW19
Sat 3 JanuaryGW206 – 8 JanuaryGW21
Sat 10 JanuaryFA Cup R313 – 15 JanuaryEFL Cup semis (one)
Sat 17 JanuaryGW2220 – 22 JanuaryChamps Lge MD7
+ Europa Lge MD7
Sat 24 JanuaryGW2327 – 29 JanuaryChamps Lge MD8
+ Europa Lge MD8
Sat 31 JanuaryGW243 – 5 FebruaryEFL Cup semis (two)
Sat 7 FebruaryGW2510 – 12 FebruaryGW26
Sat 14 FebruaryFA Cup R417 – 19 FebruaryEuropean playoffs
Sat 21 FebruaryGW2724 – 26 FebruaryEuropean playoffs
Sat 28 FebruaryGW283 – 5 MarchGW29
Sat 7 MarchFA Cup R510 – 12 MarchEuropean round of 16
Sat 14 MarchGW3017 – 19 MarchEuropean round of 16
Sat 21 MarchGW31 + EFL Cup final24 – 26 MarchInternational break
Sat 28 MarchInternational break31 March – 2 AprilInternational break
Sat 4 AprilFA Cup QF7 – 9 AprilEuropean QFs
Sat 11 AprilGW3214 – 16 AprilEuropean QFs
Sat 18 AprilGW3321 – 23 April
Sat 25 AprilGW34 + FA Cup semis28 – 30 AprilEuropean SFs
Sat 2 MayGW355 – 7 MayEuropean SFs
Sat 9 MayGW3612 – 14 May
Sat 16 MayGW37 + FA Cup finalWed 20 MayEuropa Lge final
Sun 24 MayGW38Wed 27 MayConf Lge final

LAST SEASON’S BLANK AND DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Confirmed: Everton v Liverpool postponed 3

With the FA Cup quarter-finals back to having their own weekend, away from any Premier League fixtures, 2024/25 robbed managers of FPL’s traditional biggest Blank Gameweek.

Instead, there was less chaos. The EFL Cup final caused two Blank Gameweek 29 postponements, which moved to Double Gameweeks 25 and 32. Meanwhile, FA Cup semi-final weekend nudged a couple of Blank Gameweek 34 encounters to Double Gameweek 33.

Oh, plus a weather cancellation of Gameweek 15’s Merseyside derby. That eventually took place in Double Gameweek 24.

WHAT ABOUT 2025/26?

Auto Draft 105

Many FPL managers save their chips for these occasions, as they try to maximise points totals. But now we have fewer and smaller Blank and Double Gameweeks.

Gameweeks 31 and 34 clash with the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semis, respectively. Those will be blanks, whereas the two standout opportunities for doubles are Gameweeks 33 and 36. Although last season proved that we can’t assume such straightforwardness.

Furthermore, there’s the potential for the FA Cup final to interrupt Gameweek 37.

Knowing all of this, FPL managers can start thinking about the upcoming season’s chip strategies.

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

