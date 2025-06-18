When are the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2025/26?

Looking at the complete 2025/26 calendar, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can predict when Blank and Double Gameweeks will occur.

In recent times, seasons have been disrupted by a global pandemic, train strikes, a winter World Cup, stadium renovations, weather and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Combined with routine FA Cup and EFL Cup fixture clashes, managers usually have numerous Blank and Double Gameweeks to navigate.

However, 2024/25 featured fewer of these. This upcoming year should be similar.

Here is what we know so far.

2025/26 FPL SCHEDULE

WEEKEND MIDWEEK Sat 16 August GW1 19 – 21 August Forest’s Conf Lge playoff Sat 23 August GW2 26 – 28 August Forest’s Conf Lge playoff

+ EFL Cup R2 Sat 30 August GW3 2 – 4 September International break Sat 6 September International break 9 – 11 September International break Sat 13 September GW4 16 – 18 September EFL Cup R3 (split)

+ Champs Lge MD1 Sat 20 September GW5 23 – 25 September EFL Cup R3 (split)

+ Europa Lge MD1 Sat 27 September GW6 30 Sept – 2 October European group games Sat 4 October GW7 7 – 9 October International break Sat 11 October International break 14 – 16 October International break Sat 18 October GW8 21 – 23 October European group games Sat 25 October GW9 28 – 30 October EFL Cup R4 Sat 1 November GW10 4 – 6 November European group games Sat 8 November GW11 11 – 13 November International break Sat 15 November International break 18 – 20 November International break Sat 22 November GW12 25 – 27 November European group games Sat 29 November GW13 2 – 4 December GW14 Sat 6 December GW15 9 – 11 December European group games Sat 13 December GW16 16 – 18 December EFL Cup QF

+ Conf Lge MD6 Sat 20 December GW17 23 – 25 December (Christmas) Fri 26 December GW18 30 Dec – 1 January GW19 Sat 3 January GW20 6 – 8 January GW21 Sat 10 January FA Cup R3 13 – 15 January EFL Cup semis (one) Sat 17 January GW22 20 – 22 January Champs Lge MD7

+ Europa Lge MD7 Sat 24 January GW23 27 – 29 January Champs Lge MD8

+ Europa Lge MD8 Sat 31 January GW24 3 – 5 February EFL Cup semis (two) Sat 7 February GW25 10 – 12 February GW26 Sat 14 February FA Cup R4 17 – 19 February European playoffs Sat 21 February GW27 24 – 26 February European playoffs Sat 28 February GW28 3 – 5 March GW29 Sat 7 March FA Cup R5 10 – 12 March European round of 16 Sat 14 March GW30 17 – 19 March European round of 16 Sat 21 March GW31 + EFL Cup final 24 – 26 March International break Sat 28 March International break 31 March – 2 April International break Sat 4 April FA Cup QF 7 – 9 April European QFs Sat 11 April GW32 14 – 16 April European QFs Sat 18 April GW33 21 – 23 April Sat 25 April GW34 + FA Cup semis 28 – 30 April European SFs Sat 2 May GW35 5 – 7 May European SFs Sat 9 May GW36 12 – 14 May Sat 16 May GW37 + FA Cup final Wed 20 May Europa Lge final Sun 24 May GW38 Wed 27 May Conf Lge final

LAST SEASON’S BLANK AND DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

With the FA Cup quarter-finals back to having their own weekend, away from any Premier League fixtures, 2024/25 robbed managers of FPL’s traditional biggest Blank Gameweek.

Instead, there was less chaos. The EFL Cup final caused two Blank Gameweek 29 postponements, which moved to Double Gameweeks 25 and 32. Meanwhile, FA Cup semi-final weekend nudged a couple of Blank Gameweek 34 encounters to Double Gameweek 33.

Oh, plus a weather cancellation of Gameweek 15’s Merseyside derby. That eventually took place in Double Gameweek 24.

WHAT ABOUT 2025/26?

Many FPL managers save their chips for these occasions, as they try to maximise points totals. But now we have fewer and smaller Blank and Double Gameweeks.

Gameweeks 31 and 34 clash with the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semis, respectively. Those will be blanks, whereas the two standout opportunities for doubles are Gameweeks 33 and 36. Although last season proved that we can’t assume such straightforwardness.

Furthermore, there’s the potential for the FA Cup final to interrupt Gameweek 37.

Knowing all of this, FPL managers can start thinking about the upcoming season’s chip strategies.