When are the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2025/26?

Looking at the complete 2025/26 calendar, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can predict when Blank and Double Gameweeks will occur.
In recent times, seasons have been disrupted by a global pandemic, train strikes, a winter World Cup, stadium renovations, weather and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Combined with routine FA Cup and EFL Cup fixture clashes, managers usually have numerous Blank and Double Gameweeks to navigate.
However, 2024/25 featured fewer of these. This upcoming year should be similar.
Here is what we know so far.
2025/26 FPL SCHEDULE
|WEEKEND
|MIDWEEK
|Sat 16 August
|GW1
|19 – 21 August
|Forest’s Conf Lge playoff
|Sat 23 August
|GW2
|26 – 28 August
|Forest’s Conf Lge playoff
+ EFL Cup R2
|Sat 30 August
|GW3
|2 – 4 September
|International break
|Sat 6 September
|International break
|9 – 11 September
|International break
|Sat 13 September
|GW4
|16 – 18 September
|EFL Cup R3 (split)
+ Champs Lge MD1
|Sat 20 September
|GW5
|23 – 25 September
|EFL Cup R3 (split)
+ Europa Lge MD1
|Sat 27 September
|GW6
|30 Sept – 2 October
|European group games
|Sat 4 October
|GW7
|7 – 9 October
|International break
|Sat 11 October
|International break
|14 – 16 October
|International break
|Sat 18 October
|GW8
|21 – 23 October
|European group games
|Sat 25 October
|GW9
|28 – 30 October
|EFL Cup R4
|Sat 1 November
|GW10
|4 – 6 November
|European group games
|Sat 8 November
|GW11
|11 – 13 November
|International break
|Sat 15 November
|International break
|18 – 20 November
|International break
|Sat 22 November
|GW12
|25 – 27 November
|European group games
|Sat 29 November
|GW13
|2 – 4 December
|GW14
|Sat 6 December
|GW15
|9 – 11 December
|European group games
|Sat 13 December
|GW16
|16 – 18 December
|EFL Cup QF
+ Conf Lge MD6
|Sat 20 December
|GW17
|23 – 25 December
|(Christmas)
|Fri 26 December
|GW18
|30 Dec – 1 January
|GW19
|Sat 3 January
|GW20
|6 – 8 January
|GW21
|Sat 10 January
|FA Cup R3
|13 – 15 January
|EFL Cup semis (one)
|Sat 17 January
|GW22
|20 – 22 January
|Champs Lge MD7
+ Europa Lge MD7
|Sat 24 January
|GW23
|27 – 29 January
|Champs Lge MD8
+ Europa Lge MD8
|Sat 31 January
|GW24
|3 – 5 February
|EFL Cup semis (two)
|Sat 7 February
|GW25
|10 – 12 February
|GW26
|Sat 14 February
|FA Cup R4
|17 – 19 February
|European playoffs
|Sat 21 February
|GW27
|24 – 26 February
|European playoffs
|Sat 28 February
|GW28
|3 – 5 March
|GW29
|Sat 7 March
|FA Cup R5
|10 – 12 March
|European round of 16
|Sat 14 March
|GW30
|17 – 19 March
|European round of 16
|Sat 21 March
|GW31 + EFL Cup final
|24 – 26 March
|International break
|Sat 28 March
|International break
|31 March – 2 April
|International break
|Sat 4 April
|FA Cup QF
|7 – 9 April
|European QFs
|Sat 11 April
|GW32
|14 – 16 April
|European QFs
|Sat 18 April
|GW33
|21 – 23 April
|Sat 25 April
|GW34 + FA Cup semis
|28 – 30 April
|European SFs
|Sat 2 May
|GW35
|5 – 7 May
|European SFs
|Sat 9 May
|GW36
|12 – 14 May
|Sat 16 May
|GW37 + FA Cup final
|Wed 20 May
|Europa Lge final
|Sun 24 May
|GW38
|Wed 27 May
|Conf Lge final
LAST SEASON’S BLANK AND DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS
With the FA Cup quarter-finals back to having their own weekend, away from any Premier League fixtures, 2024/25 robbed managers of FPL’s traditional biggest Blank Gameweek.
Instead, there was less chaos. The EFL Cup final caused two Blank Gameweek 29 postponements, which moved to Double Gameweeks 25 and 32. Meanwhile, FA Cup semi-final weekend nudged a couple of Blank Gameweek 34 encounters to Double Gameweek 33.
Oh, plus a weather cancellation of Gameweek 15’s Merseyside derby. That eventually took place in Double Gameweek 24.
WHAT ABOUT 2025/26?
Many FPL managers save their chips for these occasions, as they try to maximise points totals. But now we have fewer and smaller Blank and Double Gameweeks.
Gameweeks 31 and 34 clash with the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semis, respectively. Those will be blanks, whereas the two standout opportunities for doubles are Gameweeks 33 and 36. Although last season proved that we can’t assume such straightforwardness.
Furthermore, there’s the potential for the FA Cup final to interrupt Gameweek 37.
Knowing all of this, FPL managers can start thinking about the upcoming season’s chip strategies.
3 hours, 19 mins ago
Looking like African players including Salah, and Mbeumo will miss 3 to 6 (maybe 7) PL fixtures over the festive period and into January due to the AFCON being moved to the winter (Dec 21 to Jan 18) to accommodate the World Club Cup.