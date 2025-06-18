25
Fixtures June 18

Premier League 2025/26 fixtures released: FPL reaction

The Premier League fixtures for 2025/26 have been published this morning.

And quick as a flash, our Season Ticker is also live for the new season!

Here is the schedule for the first six Gameweeks, colour coded by difficulty (red = hardest, blue = easier):

KICK-OFF AT ANFIELD

The season will, as has become tradition, get underway on a Friday night.

Reigning champions Liverpool will host Bournemouth on August 15, with Gameweek 1 spread over four days.

Remember that Mohamed Salah has never blanked in Gameweek 1…

GAMEWEEK 1 FIXTURES

MIXED STARTS FOR THE PROMOTED CLUBS

It’s not entirely straightforward for Sunderland but the Mackems do top our early ticker for the first six Gameweeks.

The Gameweek 2 clash with Burnley helps boost their appeal, while the first two home matches – against West Ham United and Frank-less Brentford – are pretty decent.

Burnley’s meeting with the Black Cats is pretty much their only favourable game in the opening six Gameweeks. That’s under the assumption that Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United aren’t as awful as they were in 2024/25, of course…

As for Leeds United, it’s not too bad outside of Gameweeks 2-3. Clashes with Burnley and West Ham United in Gameweeks 8-9 (ie outside of our lookahead above) also make it a decent first quarter of 2024/25.

FRANK CAN HIT THE GROUND RUNNING AT SPURS

Thomas Frank couldn’t have wished for a much better Gameweek 1 fixture as he takes charge of his new Spurs side.

The Lilywhites are at home to Burnley on the opening weekend.

Other than the Gameweek 2 trip to Manchester City, and perhaps the Gameweek 8 hosting of Aston Villa, it’s a fairly favourable start for the UEFA Europa League champions:

NOT SO GOOD FOR ARSENAL, MAN UTD + NEWCASTLE

Languishing at the wrong end of the ticker are three of the big guns.

It’s not wall-to-wall tricky fixtures, it has to be said.

Newcastle United will fancy their chances in Gameweeks 3-5, while they took points off Liverpool and Arsenal at St James’ Park last season.

The first two games for the Gunners are not bad, either, especially the Gameweek 2 visit of newly promoted Leeds United.

As for Manchester United, Ruben Amorim would have wished for a simpler start as he attempts to recover from a sorry 2024/25. They do at least entertain Burnley in Gameweek 3.

Nevertheless, for those managers prioritising favourable medium-term fixtures with their Gameweek 1 drafts, it’s not plain sailing for the likes of Matheus Cunha, Alexander Isak and Bukayo Saka.

PERFECT PAIRINGS

As regular as clockwork, Portsmouth Bubblejet has once again given us the perfect rotation pairings for the upcoming season.

More reaction to come.

  Premier League fixture rotation pairings in 2025/26
    Portsmouth Bubblejet
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    Each Premier League club has one team with whom they rotate perfectly throughout the 2025-26 season. In other words, when Team A is at home, Team B will be away in the same gameweek, and vice versa.

    Here are the 38-game rotating pairs for 2025-26:

    • Arsenal – Tottenham Hotspur
    • Aston Villa – Burnley
    • Brentford – Brighton
    • Chelsea – Fulham
    • Crystal Palace – Wolves
    • Liverpool – Everton
    • Manchester City – Manchester United
    • Newcastle – Sunderland
    • Nottingham Forest – Bournemouth
    • West Ham United – Leeds United

    This means, for example, that FPL managers can pick a cheap defender from Brighton and Brentford and be sure that one of them will always have a home match. Home and away rotation is not so much of a factor in FPL planning as it used to be, but it might be worth considering over the first 8-10 games.

    Some of these rotating pairs are the result of geographical proximity and policing concerns, whereas others arise due to logistical necessity. Although Aston Villa and Wolves are both in the West Midlands, for example, they traditionally almost always play home and away at the same time. This is because Wolves have to rotate perfectly with West Bromwich Albion, who themselves need to rotate as much as possible with Villa – and Villa have to rotate perfectly with local rivals Birmingham City.

    Open Controls
