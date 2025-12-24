After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Danny G, Merlins, Dan and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 22 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 22 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Sam Walker looks like a strong goalkeeper option this round. Bradford City remain solid defensively on home soil and now face two opponents who have struggled away from home in attacking terms. That combination puts clean sheets firmly in play and makes Walker a reliable pick for managers seeking security at the back.

DEFENDERS

At the heart of Salford City’s defence, Adebola Oluwo continues to stand out. He combines clean-sheet potential with genuine attacking threat, having already scored this season. With Salford playing twice at home against favourable opposition, he offers multiple routes to points and strong bonus potential. All four of our experts selected Oluwo, so he takes the vice captaincy armband.

Bolton Wanderers’ home defensive record remains among the best in League One, which brings George Johnston firmly into contention. The centre-back offers security of minutes and benefits from fixtures against sides that create very little. A Bolton defensive asset feels hard to ignore this week.

MIDFIELDERS

Further forward for Bolton, Amario Cozier-Duberry looks like one of the standout midfield picks of the round. Two home fixtures against weak opposition give him strong attacking upside, and he continues to offer multiple routes to returns. Heavy ownership looks likely, but for good reason. All four of our panel highlighted the Cozier-Duberry, so he takes the captaincy armband.

In midfield, Barnsley’s Davis Keillor-Dunn remains a high-upside option. Operating in an advanced role, he has delivered consistent attacking returns and shown he can produce explosive hauls in this format. Two home fixtures only increase his appeal.

FORWARDS

Up front, Yousef Salech stands out as one of the strongest striker options available. His home form has been excellent, and with Cardiff City playing twice at home, this feels like an ideal week to back him to extend that run. He too was favoured by all four of our experts this week.

Ashley Fletcher offers a strong differential in attack. Blackpool head into two favourable home fixtures, and he arrives in good form after delivering goals and assists in recent matches. If he continues to lead the line, he carries clear haul potential.

TEAM PICKS

Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City stand out as the two strongest picks this week. Both sides benefit from double home fixtures, strong underlying form, and favourable matchups. Investing in their players looks like a sensible approach for managers looking to maximise returns in this round.