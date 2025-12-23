FPL Gameweek 18 early Scout Picks: Liverpool triple-up

Scout Picks - Bus Team

23 December 2025 156 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
It’s time for the early draft of our Scout Picks for Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

We will finalise our weekly selection closer to the deadline on Friday, aka Boxing Day. The press conferences, not to mention the price rises (we’re on a budget!), will no doubt have a say.

Before then, this ‘bus team’ offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 18 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 18 fixtures sorted by difficulty, on our Fixture Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

Liverpool’s home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers stands out as the standout on the slate. The Reds have built some momentum recently (even if they’re not completely convincing), remaining unbeaten while winning four of their last six matches across all competitions.

In contrast, Wolves arrive in dire form. They have lost 10 matches in a row and sit bottom of the league for goals conceded and goals scored. That combination makes them an obvious target for our Scout picks this week.

Despite frustrating returns for many managers, Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) still looks like the standout defensive option. His appeal lies in reliability rather than explosiveness. He continues to amass defensive contributions and ranks among the top four defenders in the league for volume in that area.

Liverpool’s attacking picture has also shifted. Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) remains absent due to AFCON, Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) serves a suspension, and injuries to Alexander Isak (£10.3m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) further thin the options. Those absences clear the path for an improving Florian Wirtz (£8.1m) and the in-form Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) to secure starts.

Manchester City also demand attention. Pep Guardiola’s side have won seven straight matches in all competitions and now travel to a hit-and-miss Nottingham Forest side. That run all but locks in Erling Haaland (£15.1m). The Norwegian already boasts 19 goals and four assists this season.

At the back, it’s safe to say there’ll be at least one representative from the Everton defence. The Toffees rank among the top six sides for clean sheets and face second-bottom Burnley. The promoted outfit continue to struggle in attack, registering fewer shots than any other team in the league.

When factoring in price, goal threat and defensive contribution potential, Michael Keane (£4.7m) stands out as a strong value pick. The points gap between him and James Tarkowski (£5.5m) remains small, and the attacking and defensive data mirror that closely. That balance makes a switch hard to justify at this stage.

IN CONTENTION

Arsenal’s formidable home record puts their assets firmly in contention this week as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have conceded fewer than half the goals at home compared to their away matches, while scoring more than double, underlining the strength of this fixture.

With that in mind, Jurrien Timber (£6.5m) or William Saliba (£5.9m) look well placed to make the Scout cut. If Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) is still confirmed out, then Piero Hincapie (£5.5m) remains under consideration.

Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) tested patience last time out after passing up penalty duties. Even so, the underlying data remains encouraging. His non-penalty expected goal involvement continues to outstrip that of most midfielders, reinforcing his long-term appeal despite recent frustration.

Minutes security, eight attacking returns, and an average of 10-11 defensive contributions per 90 all strengthen Declan Rice’s (£7.1m) appeal. That blend of output and involvement makes him a viable alternative, and cheaper, route into the Arsenal attack this week.

As outlined above, Manchester City’s red-hot form brings both Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m), Matheus Nunes (£5.4m), Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) and Phil Foden (£8.9m) firmly into the conversation. The two full-backs have delivered nine attacking returns between them in 2025/26, while Foden has exploded with four double-digit scores across his last five appearances. Cherki, as discussed here, is the league’s top midfielder for rate of chances created.

A home clash for Brentford against Bournemouth also looks promising for attacking investment. Neither side has managed more than one clean sheet in their last eight matches in all competitions, creating an inviting platform for both Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) and the most sold forward of the week, Igor Thiago (£7.1m).

Defensive issues persist at West Ham United, who remain without a clean sheet in their last 10 matches. That trend boosts the appeal of Fulham assets, particularly Harry Wilson (£5.8m). The Welshman has racked up 44 points across his previous five outings and continues to offer excellent value. He should recover from Monday’s knock but that’s one to monitor.

Some managers may still look toward West Ham themselves. Fulham have shown defensive inconsistency, which keeps Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) on the radar after posting over 0.50 xGI in each of his last two matches.

Despite their strong home form, Newcastle United have struggled on the road, managing just one away win all season. With Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) sidelined, Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) stands out as an intriguing alternative. He enters the fixture after scoring in each of his last two matches, carries a realistic chance of penalty duties and has had a whopping 22 shots in the last three Gameweeks – at least nine more than any other player.

And as the Red Devils have kept only one clean sheet all season, Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) and Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) – both lively on Saturday – are in the mix.

THE LONGER SHOTS

With six goals in five outings, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) is one of FPL’s form forwards. That return places him among the top four strikers in the league for total goals scored.

However, Sunderland are unbeaten on home soil and conceding at a rate of less than a goal a game on Wearside, so ‘DCL’ perhaps remains a longer shot this week.

Third-placed Aston Villa arrive in excellent form. After a difficult start under Unai Emery, they head into Gameweek 18 on a 10-match winning run across all competitions.

Morgan Rogers (£7.2m) could strike again: six of his seven league goals have arrived across just three matches, underlining his explosive potential.

An away trip to Chelsea presents a tougher test, of course, and it might be enough to keep Rogers out of Scout Picks contention for now.

GAMEWEEK 18 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

Introducing The Eye Test 2
156 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. have you seen cyan
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    I know Wirtz has looked better recently, but he played Spurs, and still only has 2 assists all season. He might not be a bad pick, but he is not one of the best picks, and we only have 5 mid spots that are precious.

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Would only be a 2gw punt if got him

      Open Controls
      1. The Mandalorian
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Spending a transfer on a 2 gw punt right now is a luxury few can afford.

        Open Controls
      2. mookie
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        ^this
        It's WOL(H) and LEE(H) before people would move for Rogers or someone else.

        Open Controls
      3. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        This... if your team is close to template

        Open Controls
  2. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Bruno F injured for a month

    Open Controls
    1. BR510
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Yikes

        Open Controls
      • have you seen cyan
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Palmers time is coming.

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          Palmer won't start Bournemouth probably. Isn't fit himself yet to do 2 games a week, Villa and City either side of that.

          Open Controls
        2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I think Cole’s time comes around 22/23, should be back match sharp and Chelsea start a great run of fixtures

            Open Controls
        3. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Not officially yet and the fact FPL Towers have put their slow drop mode algorithm on him is making me think twice before selling.

          I bought at 8.9, selling price is 9.1. I'm waiting for official news, if its confirmed I have one leeway drop. Probably will get Casemiro!

          Open Controls
          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            Sutherns owns him. His price is fine until that sale happens

            Open Controls
      • Nespinha
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        On BB and Esteve is the only doubt. Worth a - 4 to get Mukiele?

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            No way

            Open Controls
        2. Keane There Dunne That
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          Wildcard team:
          Verbuggen | Dubravka
          Timber | O’Reilly | Van Dijk | Dorgu | Esteve
          Cunha | Foden | Wirtz | Rice | Rogers
          Ekiteke | Haaland | Guiu

          Would love Bowen in… is it worth
          VVD + Rice + Guiu -> Konate + Miley + Bowen

          Open Controls
          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            I really wouldn't pick Dorgu. Get one of the cheap Sunderland defenders instead imho.

            Also prefer VVD & Rice to Bowen & Konate.

            Open Controls
          2. Conners
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Just to add - you could consider switching to 3-4-3 and go with Bowen over Wirtz.

            This would also enable you to have a better sub like Enzo LeFee instead of Guiu.

            Open Controls
        3. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          1st sub truffert (bre) over gudmusson (sun)? Leeds better CS odds but assume truffert could get defcon?thanks

          Open Controls
        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          Eyewitnesses say Fernandes was limping heavily when out with friends on Monday evening.

          He was pictured after dining at Turquoise Restaurant in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

          Fernandes was asked whether he would be fit for the Boxing Day clash against Newcastle, to which he replied: “No”.

          https://www.thesun.co.uk/football/37717857/man-utd-bruno-fernandes-miss-six-games-injury-derby/

          Open Controls
          1. mookie
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            Cheers!

            Limping heavily with both hands in his pockets? I don't know about that.

            Open Controls
            1. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 27 mins ago

              Where are the eyewitness accounts of the City players stuffing their faces this week? Which one of them won't make the weigh in for Forest?

              Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            Only confirmation is Bruno saying he isn't available against Newcastle. The journo guessed he will be out for a month

            Open Controls
          3. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            3 hours ago

            A professional player who is "limping heavily" wouldn't be allowed to walk about without crutches

            Open Controls
        5. BR510
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            Ignoring gw18 and potentially 19 if Rogers, would you buy Rogers or Gordon or other mid up to 7.9?

            Open Controls
            1. BR510
                3 hours, 29 mins ago

                Own Rice too

                Open Controls
              • Tonyawesome69
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 28 mins ago

                Essentially asking "ignoring Rogers next two fixtures against che (A) and ars (A), would you buy Rogers?"...

                Open Controls
                1. BR510
                    3 hours, 22 mins ago

                    worded badly sorry. Simply, best mid up to 7.9 from next week?

                    Open Controls
                2. nanxun
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 54 mins ago

                  Can you bench Rogers in GW18-GW19?

                  If not, then Gordon ... or maybe Schade?

                  Open Controls
              • Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 27 mins ago

                Ekitike in for sure. But what other moves?

                A. Thiago & Bruno F to Ekitike & Rogers
                B. Guiu, Saka & Bruno F to Ekitike, Cunha & Rogers (-4)
                C. Guiu, Saka & Bruno F to Ekitike, Wirtz & Bruno G (-4)

                Have a BB chip so B and C mean 8 good attackers (well, 7 plus Minteh)

                Open Controls
                1. nanxun
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                  A.

                  or B.

                  given fixtures over next 4 GWs, would want Cunha over Wirtz

                  Open Controls
                2. DBry
                    2 hours, 56 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                3. CYN
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Bench Bruno G, Mukiele or Andersen?

                  Thanks in advance

                  Open Controls
                  1. nanxun
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 59 mins ago

                    Not much in it, but Bruno G.

                    Open Controls
                4. GENERATION X
                  • 12 Years
                  3 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Hope Pep gets O'Reillys benching done soon, its like Russian Roulette every week. No doubt he will also say he needs this rest then give him 10 minutes at the end anyway....

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 12 Years
                    3 hours, 12 mins ago

                    they dont have an option to rest him till Ait Nouri returns.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 11 mins ago

                    There's a 7-day recovery period between 17 WHU and 18 nfo...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 8 mins ago

                      Assuming he's available, he will start the next 4 league games and rested against Exeter imo

                      Open Controls
                    2. GENERATION X
                      • 12 Years
                      3 hours ago

                      I get that all the signs are good but Pep keeps saying his rest is due...

                      Open Controls
                5. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Bruno price protected? *Checks Mark's team*. Shocker..

                  Open Controls
                  1. panda07
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    We need a representative from this forum on the price change committee. I vote for Virg!

                    Open Controls
                6. DBry
                    2 hours, 57 mins ago

                    After Bowen and Keane in on Saturday
                    And the price grab tonight.

                    Is this team worth -8?

                    Raya
                    Timber, VvD, Keane, nunes
                    Foden, rice, cunha
                    Bowen, Ekitike, haaland

                    Bruno G, Rodon and Anderson?

                    Have the free hit to check out of needed?

                    Open Controls
                  • Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    2 hours, 53 mins ago

                    Wirtz vs Cunha is interesting.

                    Leaning Wirtz because of the fixtures. No way this doesn't backfire right...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Holmes
                      • 12 Years
                      2 hours, 49 mins ago

                      Good chance of backfiring but damage might be minimal.

                      Open Controls
                  • How Green Was My Arrow
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 28 mins ago

                    I know its only a typo but it lloks a bit irritating to see GW 17 scout picks when its actaully GW 18.

                    Open Controls
                  • jeffa79
                    • 12 Years
                    2 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Worth doing Bruno F and Minteh to Rogers and Semenyo?

                    Open Controls
                  • Weasel Boy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 18 mins ago

                    So GW 18 is the last week to use BB before it resets right?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Maddamotha
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 12 mins ago

                      I think its 19

                      Open Controls
                  • Maddamotha
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Will most likely do one of these moves, but which one!?

                    A) Bruno -> Cunha/Wirtz
                    B) Bruno, Thiago -> Rogers, Ekitike -4

                    Open Controls

