FPL notes: ‘OOP’ Lewis-Potter, £4.4m Miley superb + Woltemade’s “best game”

We finish off Saturday’s Scout Notes with Newcastle United 2-2 Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Brentford.

WOLTEMADE’S “BEST GAME”

With the threat of Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) now very real, Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) responded with what his manager called his “best game” since his summer arrival.

Two predatory strikes in the opening 20 minutes on Saturday took him to seven goals in 14 starts. He could, maybe should, have had a hat-trick, too, sending another Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) cross narrowly wide.

“Nick, I thought played really well today. That’s his best game for us.” – Eddie Howe

Gordon was electric down the Newcastle left, claiming the assists for both of Woltemade’s goals. The first one was nearly a goal of Gordon’s own, only for Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) to brilliantly keep the ball out. The Newcastle winger was later denied a penalty, a spot-kick he would have very likely taken.

This was a mostly excellent performance from the Magpies, especially in the first half. Even after the break, substitutes Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) and Anthony Elanga (£6.5m) spurned glorious openings. It ended 7-1 on Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

You could argue that Newcastle now have the best five-match run in the league, certainly attacking-wise.

Manchester United have kept one clean sheet all season, while the wheels have come off at Crystal Palace amid the fixture congestion. On either side of that game, meetings with three of the strugglers (albeit Leeds United are in good recent form).

Howe’s rotation and in-game minute management are a bit of a deterrent. Even after their excellent displays here, Woltemade and Gordon only got 72 minutes. Four starts in Gameweeks 18-21 might be a stretch, indeed – but a Friday-Tuesday-Sunday-Wednesday turnaround is one of the most generous in the division over Christmas and New Year, and you’d fancy Gordon in particular to start at least three of those.

£4.4M MILEY MINUTES + DEFCON

It’s now 10 games without a clean sheet in the Premier League for Newcastle. Only three clubs are on longer droughts.

But if you’re a midfielder playing at full-back, at least you don’t get punished for goal concessions.

That’s the case for Lewis Miley (£4.4m), who will very likely start at least the next two league matches for Newcastle at right-back, probably more. He was superb in that position on Saturday, too, banking DefCon points and very nearly heading in another goal after his recent EFL Cup winner.

Above: Players securing DefCon points in Newcastle v Chelsea

A possible short-term option for those FPL managers considering a 3-4-3, then, although the prospects are more uncertain from Gameweek 22.

ENZO THE FALL GUY

The big team news question for Chelsea ahead of kick-off was who would make way to accommodate Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) on his return from suspension.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) was the surprising answer, with Malo Gusto (£5.0m) and Reece James (£5.6m) staying at right-back and central midfield respectively.

While James was good, scoring a superb free-kick which reduced the arrears, a below-par Gusto got the hook minutes into the second half – and it was Enzo who came on, with James moving to right-back.

Enzo’s stint on the bench may be a short-lived one, then, while he could even be in the ’10’ in Gameweeks 19 and 21, with Cole Palmer (£10.4m) presumably still not ready to start those midweek fixtures.

Even discounting the minutes risk, there was little on show on Tyneside to encourage FPL managers to punt on Palmer. He did, at least, bank an assist for James’ free-kick.

Chelsea could have been done and dusted in the first half but they did rally after the break, with Joao Pedro (£7.2m) ending a six-match goal drought with a well-taken equaliser from Sanchez’s punt.

With an in-form Aston Villa and Manchester City to come in the next three Gameweeks, there likely won’t be too many Blues players at the top of FPL shopping lists.

LEWIS-POTTER ‘OOP’ + NO THIAGO SHOT AGAIN

We went a week early with Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m) in the Scout Picks but his ‘out of position’ potential was always apparent with Dango Ouattara (£5.9m) away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

A brace at Molineux on Saturday, as well as a clean sheet as an FPL defender, saw him bank a monster 21-point haul.

Playing off the right wing (as seen above), he’d already served his intentions when seeing a good chance saved by Jose Sa (£4.2m) and carving out a close-range opportunity for Kevin Schade (£7.0m). He was in the right place at the right time for his two goals, both scored from around 12 yards out.

“I’ve got a soft spot for Keane, he knows that. I’m really happy that his patience and hard work has paid off. He deserved a day like today.” – Keith Andrews

“I’m playing higher up the pitch again, which is something I’ve always wanted to do.” – Keane Lewis-Potter

It wasn’t such a good afternoon for several other Bees attackers. Schade blanked, missing with all three shots, while Igor Thiago (£7.1m) failed to have a single attempt for the second Gameweek running. Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) was also benched for the third time in four league matches, although he did bag an assist after coming on.

With Thiago, there’s no huge concern about proximity to goal – he was there, in the box, for most of the chances we’ve discussed above, with the ball merely falling to Schade or Lewis-Potter rather than the Brazilian striker. What will probably be of more worry is his record of not starting a single midweek game in league or cup all season. Will he buck the trend in Gameweeks 19 and 21?

Lewis-Potter had competition for the headlines from Caoimhín Kelleher (£4.5m), who saved a late Jorgen Stand Larsen (£6.2m) penalty. Just look at that record…