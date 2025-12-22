Scout Notes

FPL notes: ‘OOP’ Lewis-Potter, £4.4m Miley superb + Woltemade’s “best game”

22 December 2025 175 comments
We finish off Saturday’s Scout Notes with Newcastle United 2-2 Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Brentford.

WOLTEMADE’S “BEST GAME”

With the threat of Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) now very real, Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) responded with what his manager called his “best game” since his summer arrival.

Two predatory strikes in the opening 20 minutes on Saturday took him to seven goals in 14 starts. He could, maybe should, have had a hat-trick, too, sending another Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) cross narrowly wide.

“Nick, I thought played really well today. That’s his best game for us.” – Eddie Howe

Gordon was electric down the Newcastle left, claiming the assists for both of Woltemade’s goals. The first one was nearly a goal of Gordon’s own, only for Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) to brilliantly keep the ball out. The Newcastle winger was later denied a penalty, a spot-kick he would have very likely taken.

This was a mostly excellent performance from the Magpies, especially in the first half. Even after the break, substitutes Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) and Anthony Elanga (£6.5m) spurned glorious openings. It ended 7-1 on Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

You could argue that Newcastle now have the best five-match run in the league, certainly attacking-wise.

Manchester United have kept one clean sheet all season, while the wheels have come off at Crystal Palace amid the fixture congestion. On either side of that game, meetings with three of the strugglers (albeit Leeds United are in good recent form).

Howe’s rotation and in-game minute management are a bit of a deterrent. Even after their excellent displays here, Woltemade and Gordon only got 72 minutes. Four starts in Gameweeks 18-21 might be a stretch, indeed – but a Friday-Tuesday-Sunday-Wednesday turnaround is one of the most generous in the division over Christmas and New Year, and you’d fancy Gordon in particular to start at least three of those.

£4.4M MILEY MINUTES + DEFCON

It’s now 10 games without a clean sheet in the Premier League for Newcastle. Only three clubs are on longer droughts.

But if you’re a midfielder playing at full-back, at least you don’t get punished for goal concessions.

That’s the case for Lewis Miley (£4.4m), who will very likely start at least the next two league matches for Newcastle at right-back, probably more. He was superb in that position on Saturday, too, banking DefCon points and very nearly heading in another goal after his recent EFL Cup winner.

FPL notes: Lewis-Potter

Above: Players securing DefCon points in Newcastle v Chelsea

A possible short-term option for those FPL managers considering a 3-4-3, then, although the prospects are more uncertain from Gameweek 22.

ENZO THE FALL GUY

The big team news question for Chelsea ahead of kick-off was who would make way to accommodate Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) on his return from suspension.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) was the surprising answer, with Malo Gusto (£5.0m) and Reece James (£5.6m) staying at right-back and central midfield respectively.

FPL notes: 'OOP' Lewis-Potter hauls +

While James was good, scoring a superb free-kick which reduced the arrears, a below-par Gusto got the hook minutes into the second half – and it was Enzo who came on, with James moving to right-back.

Enzo’s stint on the bench may be a short-lived one, then, while he could even be in the ’10’ in Gameweeks 19 and 21, with Cole Palmer (£10.4m) presumably still not ready to start those midweek fixtures.

Even discounting the minutes risk, there was little on show on Tyneside to encourage FPL managers to punt on Palmer. He did, at least, bank an assist for James’ free-kick.

Chelsea could have been done and dusted in the first half but they did rally after the break, with Joao Pedro (£7.2m) ending a six-match goal drought with a well-taken equaliser from Sanchez’s punt.

With an in-form Aston Villa and Manchester City to come in the next three Gameweeks, there likely won’t be too many Blues players at the top of FPL shopping lists.

LEWIS-POTTER ‘OOP’ + NO THIAGO SHOT AGAIN

We went a week early with Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m) in the Scout Picks but his ‘out of position’ potential was always apparent with Dango Ouattara (£5.9m) away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

A brace at Molineux on Saturday, as well as a clean sheet as an FPL defender, saw him bank a monster 21-point haul.

Lewis-Potter

Playing off the right wing (as seen above), he’d already served his intentions when seeing a good chance saved by Jose Sa (£4.2m) and carving out a close-range opportunity for Kevin Schade (£7.0m). He was in the right place at the right time for his two goals, both scored from around 12 yards out.

“I’ve got a soft spot for Keane, he knows that. I’m really happy that his patience and hard work has paid off. He deserved a day like today.” – Keith Andrews

“I’m playing higher up the pitch again, which is something I’ve always wanted to do.” – Keane Lewis-Potter

It wasn’t such a good afternoon for several other Bees attackers. Schade blanked, missing with all three shots, while Igor Thiago (£7.1m) failed to have a single attempt for the second Gameweek running. Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) was also benched for the third time in four league matches, although he did bag an assist after coming on.

With Thiago, there’s no huge concern about proximity to goal – he was there, in the box, for most of the chances we’ve discussed above, with the ball merely falling to Schade or Lewis-Potter rather than the Brazilian striker. What will probably be of more worry is his record of not starting a single midweek game in league or cup all season. Will he buck the trend in Gameweeks 19 and 21?

Lewis-Potter had competition for the headlines from Caoimhín Kelleher (£4.5m), who saved a late Jorgen Stand Larsen (£6.2m) penalty. Just look at that record…

175 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Liverpool linked to Nicholas Jackson?

    Open Controls
    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      surely not

      Open Controls
      1. FPL CC killed the game
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        You would imagine they need somebody short-term in January if Isak has broken his leg as feared.

        Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      SSN saying Isak has broken leg, Salah at afcon, Gakpo injured, wouldn’t surprise me

      Open Controls
      1. FPL CC killed the game
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Even with Salah and Gakpo back they dont have loads of depth in the wide positions either if they are being used as strikers

        Open Controls
  2. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Raul -> Ekiteke (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I probably would

      Open Controls
  3. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Anyone Else feeling bad about potentially selling Saka to make way for Ekitike?

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Did it last week
      Saka to rice, mateta to ekitike, luckily paid off

      Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'm sure there will be some Bruno owners that will buy Saka back this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Probably yes, because some went early before Bruno played!

        Open Controls
    3. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Was considering but then Bruno injury made the choice easier

      Open Controls
    4. GlamRock Chauffeurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Have both so thankfully don’t have to make that decision but Rice is a great enabler of it

      Open Controls
  4. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Thiago?
    A hold one more week
    B to bowen, exact funds

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Ëð
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    GW 18 ready

    Areola
    NOR - Andersen - Van den Berg
    Saka - Palmer - Foden - Semenyo
    Haaland - Ekitike - Woltemade

    Dubravka - King - Gudmundsson - Reinildo

    0.6 m in the bank for Semenyo ➡ Cunha and Andersen ➡ Keane over the next 2 GWs.

    Any changes required? Would you play Gudmundsson (sun) over Van den Berg (BOU)?

    Thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
    2. z13
        40 mins ago

        Id play VDB

        Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      70k brought in Wirtz this week.
      https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/2002461533365010846
      https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/2002490985558004089

      Open Controls
    4. Khalico
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Team gtg?

      Dubravka,
      Gvardiol, Andersen, Guehi
      Rogers, Saka, Semenyo, Foden
      Haaland, Woltemade, Ekitike

      Verbruggen, Rice, Mukiele, Chalobah

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I think I'd play Verbruggsn ahead of Dubravka. Neither are likely to get a clean sheet, but I think Bert has better save point potential.

        Open Controls
      2. Ëð
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        G2G I'd stick with Dubravka

        Open Controls
    5. Pepeye
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Not sure about Andersen and Guehi after the weekend performance, rest looks really strong

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Andersen is yet to play?

        Open Controls
    6. marcus2704
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      A little upset that there is almost no Boxing Day football. Historically, its one of my favourite days of the season, always had that air of unpredictability and some high scoring games.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        true, waking up at 3am to check scores gives a nice feeling...

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Ah yes Boxing Day 1963

        Open Controls
    7. Ëð
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Lost on previous page, start:

      A) Reijnders (nfo)
      B) Bowen (-4) (FUL)

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    8. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Bruno F + KDH + Minteh to Rogers + Rice + Mount for free?

      Open Controls
    9. mookie
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Pep says that the players have 3 days off and those who gain weight won't travel to Nottingham. Apparently no prematch presser this week.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKKzezQGf5A

      Open Controls
      1. Defcons are for Kinnear
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        *weightist

        Open Controls
      2. FPL CC killed the game
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Cherki's in trouble

        Open Controls
      3. I have no Wirtz
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Makes me think of Schweinsteiger in his ManU days.

          Open Controls
      4. Bobby Crush
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Did Bruno not drop in price?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          53 mins ago

          Nope, he will drop today...

          Open Controls
      5. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Ive owned Gordon twice already this season, for his RC and injury, dont think I can stomach that plus his subs either, soo

        1. Cunha

        2. Wirtz for 2 gws and assess

        Have most other mid priced mids

        Open Controls
        1. Defcons are for Kinnear
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Gordon will share starts and minutes with Barnes

          Open Controls
          1. JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Ye I dont think I can put up with all that with other options available

            Open Controls
        2. z13
            41 mins ago

            1

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Good morning all!!

          Early thoughts….

          Kindly start one form each section….

          A- Bruno G(United away)
          Or
          B- Harry Wilson(West Ham away)

          And…..

          1- Guehi(Spurs home)
          Or
          2- Chalobah(Villa home)

          Cheers everyone!!

          Open Controls
          1. I have no Wirtz
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              B1

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Perfect!! Thankyou mate!!

                Open Controls
            • GlamRock Chauffeurs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              B1

              Open Controls
          2. NotsoSpursy
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Does anyone know if Forest’s defender - Savona is 1st XI for the imminent future?

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              He is as long as Aina isnt available.

              Open Controls
          3. DagheMunegu
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Raya
            VVD O'Reilly Rodon
            Saka Rice Bruno Foden Minteh
            Thiago Haaland

            Dub Andersen Van Hecke Guiu

            3ft 0 itb

            What about Thiago Bruno Andersen to Ekitike Cunha/Wirtz Clyne ?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Yep with Cunha and Gudmundsson

              Open Controls
          4. aapoman
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            4ft and 0.0itb. Completely lost. Think BrunoF has to go. Current team.

            Raya
            VVD Timber Andersen Richards
            Saka Bruno Foden BrunoG
            Haaland Thiago

            Dubravka; Anderson, Rodon, Guiu

            A. BrunoF + Anderson + Thiago -> Cunha + Miley/Potts + Ekitike
            B. BrunoF + Guiu -> Miley/Potts + Ekitike

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              A with Potts

              Open Controls
          5. I have no Wirtz
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              2 FT
              KDH and Bruno to be replaced, funds no issue,

              Plan is to maximise ranks in gw18/19 rather than save FTs, so short term consideration is fine. How would you rank the top two replacements?

              A) Rogers
              B) Wirtz
              C) Cunha
              D) Palmer
              E) Other suggestions?

              Open Controls
              1. aapoman
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Top spot between B and C. Then A followed by D

                Open Controls
            • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Probably gonna move early on Palmer.
              Have 1FT and 2.1ITB
              Bruno -> Palmer and GTG?

              Dubravka
              Hincapie O'Reilly Keane
              Saka Palmer Foden Semenyo Wilson
              Haaland Ekitike

              Petrovic Chalobah Richards Guiu

              Open Controls
            • marcus2704
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Like many I need to replace Bruno F. Was set for Rogers, but the next two fixtures don't look great. The Wolves (H) fixture for Liverpool is pushing me towards Wirtz, as an interim replacement.

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                What about Grealish (bur nfo BRE WOL avl LEE)?

                Open Controls
                1. FC Hakkebøf
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Not with Ndiaye and KDH out.

                  Open Controls
            • trafalgarlaw
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              What to do here

              A. Munoz -> VVD
              B. Thiago, Muoz -> Ekitike, Dalot/4.5 deff (-4)

              Dub
              Timber Calafiori Mukiele Munoz
              Saka Foden Semenyo Wilson
              Thiago Haaland

              Kelleher DCL Rogers Thiaw

              Open Controls
            • The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Bruno & BrunoG to Rice & Cunha?

              Open Controls
            • lajb
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Take -4 to transfer Fernandes out?

              I went early to get Ekiteke in and so had used my 2 free transfers before Fernandes injury.

              Is anyone worth -4 to get someone else in?

              A- do nothing (I have a decent back 4 I can play)
              B - Gordon
              C - Wirtz
              D - Rice
              E - Cunha
              F - your suggestion!

              Open Controls
            • FC Hakkebøf
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Why do people prefer Wirtz over Cunha? The latter is on penalties, the focal point of United (as Mbeumo and Bruno are out). Is it a general worry about how United will perform? Couldnt the same be said about Liverpool with all their absentees? Im struggling to pick between the two my self, so it is genuine question.

              Open Controls
            • ran
              • 4 Years
              59 mins ago

              BrunoF + Welbeck > Cunha + Ekitike

              In order to fund the above,
              1) Saka > Rice with a -4 hit
              2) Semenyo > Miley with a -4 hit

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.