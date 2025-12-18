Scout Notes

FPL notes: Wissa goal, injury crisis + £4.4m Miley to start?

18 December 2025 72 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) netted on his full Newcastle United debut on Wednesday as the Magpies made it to their third EFL Cup semi-final in four seasons.

However, it was a potentially costly evening on the injury front, with both first-choice full-backs now flagged.

Here are our latest Scout Notes.

RESULTS

ResultGoalsAssists
Newcastle UnitedFulham2-1Wissa, Miley | LukicJ Murphy, Tonali | Robinson

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW16 starting XIPlayers who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Newcastle United6Ramsdale (90), Miley (90), Thiaw (90), Guimaraes (90), Livramento (76)Schar (90), Ramsey (90), J Murphy (85), Barnes (85), Willock (72), Wissa (72), Tonali (18), Woltemade (18), A Murphy (14), Gordon (5), Elanga (5)
Fulham4Tete (90), Andersen (90), Robinson (90), Berge (90), Wilson (90), Jimenez (90), Smith Rowe (74)Lecomte (90), Cuenca (90), Kevin (74), Lukic (45), Reed (45), King (16), Traore (16), Kusi-Asare (1)

AND THEN THERE WERE TWO…

Newcastle approached Wednesday’s cup tie already without four defenders due to injury.

Things were to get even worse, however.

Firstly, Lewis Hall (£5.2m) missed out with a minor hamstring issue.

Then, Tino Livramento (£4.9m) walked off gingerly with what looked like a knee injury in the final 15 minutes.

It left Newcastle with just two fit senior defenders, both of them centre-backs: Fabian Schar (£5.3m) and Malick Thiaw (£5.0m).

Midfielder Lewis Miley (£4.4m) played the whole game at right-back, while rookie Alex Murphy (£3.8m), more of a centre-half who has never started a Premier League game, ended the tie at left-back.

There is a possibility that Hall could be back for Chelsea on Saturday, not that Eddie Howe would be drawn on it. The injury to Livramento looks to be the biggest cause for concern.

“Tino, I don’t know. I mean, bitterly disappointed to see him go off and I know how sort of tough he is and how strong he is. So, for him to go off, it seems like there’s an injury there to his knee.

“With Lewis, he just felt a bit of discomfort in his hamstring. We’re confident that it’s not a serious injury.

“Who knows [if Hall is going to be fit for Chelsea]?” – Eddie Howe

GAME-TIME BOOST FOR £4.4M MILEY?

So, if the worst fears are realised with Livramento, Miley may be forced to deputise at right-back for the next 3-5 Gameweeks. Kieran Trippier (£4.9m) and Emil Krafth (£4.3m) are not due back till early January.

Howe’s presser will be one to monitor on Friday.

Miley, who was already seeing game-time as part of the regular rotation in midfield (starting three of the last four league matches), could be set for a minutes boost over Christmas, then.

That’s potentially good news for FPL managers wanting a cheapo midfield option, perhaps to help finance an upgrade of their budget third forward to Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m). Miley, a big lad despite the baby face, has shown he can pop up with the odd goal, adding Wednesday’s headed winner – which came seconds after he was denied by a superb save – to the strike against Everton three weeks ago.

Defensive contributions (DefCon) may also arrive from full-back.

”He’s turning into a very, very important player for us, as we knew he would.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley

It’s not so good news if you’re coveting a Newcastle clean sheet. Miley’s injury-time effort no doubt swayed the Man of the Match award panel but he (understandably) looked suspect at times at right-back, and Fulham’s goal came down his wing. One for Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) to exploit on Saturday, you’d think.

WISSA V WOLTEMADE

Wissa took just 10 minutes of his first Newcastle start to open his account.

Immediately, you could see the difference between the former Brentford man and Nick Woltemade (£7.4m). Wissa is more of a poacher, a striker at home in the 18-yard box. His predatory instincts led him to the opening goal against Fulham, reacting instinctively when Benjamin Lecomte (£3.9m) knocked Jacob Murphy’s (£6.0m) low cross straight into his path. Newcastle, especially Murphy and Harvey Barnes (£6.3m), looked to find him constantly with crosses.

Woltemade is more of a roamer, a link-up man with nimble footwork. He can score close-range goals, and that is something Howe appears to be trying to coach into him, but he’s not a natural goal-hanger like Wissa.

Having two strikers with different skill sets finally gives Howe options up top. But for Woltemade as a reliable starter in FPL terms, the game is pretty much up. He’ll very likely get Gameweek 17; thereafter, rotation beckons.

FULHAM GO STRONG

Bar the ‘cup goalkeeper’ selection, Marco Silva went as strong as he could.

Three of his four changes were enforced due to AFCON exits, so in came Jorge Cuenca (£4.3m), Sasa Lukic (£5.0m) and Kevin (£5.8m). Lukic nodded in Fulham’s leveller before going off at half-time as a precaution due to groin tightness.

There’s no real worry about rotation in Gameweek 17, however, as Fulham don’t play till Monday night.

After a bright start, the Cottagers retreated and were seemingly playing for penalties by the end. They had just two shots in the final hour.

The in-demand Harry Wilson (£5.6m) was quiet, as all his teammates were, after setting up a couple of early chances.

Antonee Robinson (£4.9m), who had to wait until last weekend for his first league start of the season due to knee issues, rolled back memories of the last campaign with his assist for Lukic’s header.

72 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Yes! Nothing better in life than the maestro writing about his own team Newcastle.

    Open Controls
  2. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Considering team surgery to upgrade Thiaw to O'Reilly.

    Best way of finding the money;

    A) Andersen to Mukiele/Alderete
    B) KDH to Potts
    C) Hold for now

    Open Controls
    1. BR510
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      • Sandy Ravage
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Kingy109
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Are you having to play Thiaw this week. If so maybe B or Miley but only if KDH out for a while. Otherwise hold

        Open Controls
    2. BR510
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        442 with
        Bruno Saka Foden Cunha
        Haalnd Ekitike
        OR...
        343 with
        Saka Foden Cunha Rice
        Haaland Ekitike Bowen
        Option A or B? Cheers guys

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Really like B mate!!!

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Cheers mate! High upside but worried about no Fruno. Thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                55 mins ago

                Yeah it is mate but plenty of players there who can haul, can you squeeze Bruno in for Cunha be downgrading a defender?? Or is your keep is Raya downgrading him to Verbruggen??

                Open Controls
                1. BR510
                    48 mins ago

                    I wish man... with option B Im already doing Andersen and Thiago to Bowen and Alderete. Cunha and Timber to Bruno and Hincapie would require a -8 or have to wait a week and take a -4

                    Open Controls
                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Aww I see mate , Alderete a great option tho… he should be 4.5 the way Sunderland have been this season

                      Open Controls
                  • BR510
                      45 mins ago

                      Or just go safe with A

                      Open Controls
                      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        42 mins ago

                        Possibly!! I really like the Bowen pick tho!! Easy set and forget

                        Open Controls
                        1. BR510
                            31 mins ago

                            Thanks so much for all your help mate! Appreciate you tips. Also love the bowen pick but no way to get him and Bruno. I think Cunha and Rice can hopefuly cover Brunos points. Need to gain some rank quickly. Thanks again and GL!

                            Open Controls
                          • Kingy109
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            He could move Ekitike on for Bowen after Wolves I'm not sure he is a long term hold

                            Open Controls
                2. fifanike2
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Hard without seeing the backline but would not go without Bruno imo.

                  Open Controls
                  1. BR510
                      52 mins ago

                      Sorry D is Timber Thiaw Richards Andersen Rodon. Option A with Bruno allows defensive upgrdes

                      Open Controls
                      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Timber to Hindcapie??

                        Open Controls
                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Or O’Reilly

                          Open Controls
                3. fifanike2
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  Got lucky w WC last week so got a real luxury problem, 5 FTs, 0,1 ITB and don’t know what to do:

                  Raya
                  Timber - O’Reilly - Andersen
                  Saka - Foden - Bruno - Wilson - Semenyo
                  Haaland - Thiago

                  Dubravka - Guiu - Keane - Rodon

                  What would you guys do:
                  A) Andersen -> BOU Def for one-week punt (but weaker long term)
                  B) Andersen -> Richards (better long term)
                  C) Burn the transfer like a champ
                  D) Something else?

                  Open Controls
                  1. BR510
                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    • Tonyawesome69
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      17: Andersen to Truffert
                      18: Truffert to Keane

                      Open Controls
                      1. fifanike2
                        • 3 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Already got Keane:)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Oops.

                          Maybe Semenyo to Szobo in 18 which may give enough funds to upgrade Truffert to VVD

                          Open Controls
                    • Mr Turnip 1
                        just now

                        I genuinely think C lol, Andersen is better than the other options at his price.

                        Open Controls
                    • SpaceCadet
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      Best move here folks? 1ft, 1.9m itb.

                      Sanchez
                      Konate Hincapie thiaw
                      Saka Bruno Foden Bruno Anderson
                      Haaland Thiago

                      Dubravka vdv Guiu diouf

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 7 Years
                        37 mins ago

                        With 1FT, lean towards long term transfer - O’Reilly in

                        Open Controls
                      2. BR510
                          36 mins ago

                          Roll and Thiago to Ekitike next week?

                          Open Controls
                      3. Brosstan
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                        Raya - Dub
                        Chalobah - O'Reilly - Timber - VVD - (Mukiele)
                        Bruno - Foden - Rogers - Wilson - (Cullen)
                        Haaland - Thiago - (Guiu)

                        A. Cullen -> Cunha and bench VVD, Thiago -> Ekitike next GW
                        B. Thiago -> Ekitike right away and bench Cullen

                        Thoughts appreciated!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Miguel Sanchez
                          • 9 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          B

                          Open Controls
                          1. Brosstan
                            • 11 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Not a fan of Cunha?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Miguel Sanchez
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              I think he is a very good player but we need to see how the AFCON departures impact United

                              Open Controls
                        2. The Road to Turfdom
                          • 9 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          I like Ekitike but not the Cunha one tbh, given you already have Bruno? So either B or hold if you could find another way next week to upgrade Guiu?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Brosstan
                            • 11 Years
                            just now

                            Not gonna upgrade Guiu as I think strikers are the worst value in the game by far.

                            Open Controls
                      4. Sandy Ravage
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Play one:
                        A - Bruno.G (CHE)
                        B - Thiago (wol)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Brosstan
                          • 11 Years
                          44 mins ago

                          Thiago imo

                          Open Controls
                        2. Miguel Sanchez
                          • 9 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          B easily

                          Open Controls
                        3. Gommy
                          • 15 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          B and it isn't even close.

                          Open Controls
                        4. The Road to Turfdom
                          • 9 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          B

                          Open Controls
                        5. Mr Turnip 1
                            just now

                            B by about eighty miles

                            Open Controls
                        6. Podorsky
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 16 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          To Play Gudmundsen or Tarkowsky this weekend is the question.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Brosstan
                            • 11 Years
                            27 mins ago

                            Never play gudmundson.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Miguel Sanchez
                            • 9 Years
                            15 mins ago

                            Tarkowski

                            Open Controls
                          3. The Road to Turfdom
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            Tarko

                            Open Controls
                        7. -GK22-
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          50 mins ago

                          Do we expect Cherki to start again this weekend?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Miguel Sanchez
                            • 9 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            Don’t see why he wouldn’t

                            Open Controls
                          2. Amartey Partey
                            • 6 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Yes

                            Open Controls
                          3. Tonyawesome69
                            • 7 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Yes

                            Open Controls
                          4. The Road to Turfdom
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            Hoping so. Went for him

                            Open Controls
                        8. Flynny
                          • 10 Years
                          30 mins ago

                          Hi....I want to bring in oreilly as my burn replacement - but need to find 0.2m to achieve this. What is best?

                          A...raya to sanchez
                          B....Timber to calafiori
                          C....minteh to wilson

                          Im not convinced it's want arsenal double defence for that much longer.....thanks

                          Raya dub
                          Timber andersen burn Richards rodon
                          Saka bruno foden semenyo minteh
                          Haaland thiago guiu

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Road to Turfdom
                            • 9 Years
                            28 mins ago

                            Tbh I'd consider Timber to a non-Arsenal defender? Chalobah? I think I agree on the double but would personally ratehr retain nailed-on Raya over Xmas

                            Open Controls
                            1. Flynny
                              • 10 Years
                              20 mins ago

                              Thanks. The reason I don't mind keeping timber for now is because he is an easy swap down to gabriel when fit.

                              If I get chalobah then it is harder to get gabriel. So I'm thinking raya to sanchez perhaps.....

                              Open Controls
                              1. Mr Turnip 1
                                  13 mins ago

                                  Yes Raya to Sanchez deffo better than selling Timber. Timber has a much higher ceiling. Don’t know about Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures tbh tho? Might go elsewhere rather than Sanchez if I were you.

                                  B makes no sense if you don’t like the Arsenal defensive double up long term.

                                  C is ok but Fulham only have a couple more good fixtures, then again they’re very good.

                                  I’d sell Raya if I were you, you can get similar points and save a lot of cash with another GK

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Flynny
                                    • 10 Years
                                    just now

                                    Thanks - yes raya feels best for now

                                    Sanchez is surprisingly cheap. 4.9m I think

                                    Pickford for example is 5.5ish

                                    Verbruggen is another option but I never fully trust Brighton fpr fpl....thanks

                                    Open Controls
                          2. Tonyawesome69
                            • 7 Years
                            27 mins ago

                            Mateta owners...

                            He's still unlikely to complete 90 minutes right now, even after the midweek rest (example Shelbourne-Man City).

                            "Crystal Palace hope Jean-Philippe Mateta will avoid surgery on knee injury. Striker has a similar issue to Munoz. Has been playing through pain for 4-5 weeks. Minutes are being managed."

                            https://x.com/i/status/2001622616025801018

                            Open Controls
                          3. The Road to Turfdom
                            • 9 Years
                            27 mins ago

                            Start 3 please? All a bit average, Playing Raya

                            A) Tarko (ARS)
                            B) Rodon (CRY)
                            C) Richards (lee)
                            D) Hincapie (eve)
                            E) Konate (tot)

                            Cheers!

                            Open Controls
                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 7 Years
                              18 mins ago

                              Definitely C and D.

                              Toss up between Tark and Konate

                              Open Controls
                            2. Miguel Sanchez
                              • 9 Years
                              16 mins ago

                              CDE

                              Open Controls
                              1. Bobby_Baggio
                                • 14 Years
                                just now

                                I'd do this

                                Open Controls
                            3. Traction Engine Foot
                              • 7 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              CDE

                              Open Controls
                            4. The Road to Turfdom
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              Thanks all!

                              Open Controls
                              1. The Road to Turfdom
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                I had Rodon every time haha

                                Open Controls
                          4. Tripleh123
                            • 5 Years
                            23 mins ago

                            Play one this week:

                            A. Rice
                            B. Rogers

                            Open Controls
                            1. Traction Engine Foot
                              • 7 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Wouldn't really want to bench either. I'd lean towards playing Rogers on the basis that Man Utd defence is woeful.

                              Open Controls
                            2. Bobby_Baggio
                              • 14 Years
                              1 min ago

                              B

                              Open Controls
                            3. #1 Salah Hater
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              B. The space around & behind that United midfield is criminal. A player of Rogers' pedigree runs riot imo.

                              Open Controls
                            4. Miguel Sanchez
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              B

                              Open Controls
                          5. Bobby_Baggio
                            • 14 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            Have 3 chips left to play - FH, BB and TC. Which one would you recommend to use this week. I was set on BB but seeing your opinions please.

                            Raya
                            Andersen - Hinchape - O'Reilly
                            Bruno - Saka - Wilson - Foden - Bruno.G
                            Thiago - Haaland

                            (Verbruggen) - Raul - Cash - Richards

                            Open Controls
                            1. Mr Turnip 1
                                8 mins ago

                                100% TC Haaland

                                Open Controls
                                1. Bobby_Baggio
                                  • 14 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Cheers i thought a cheeky BB with Verb playing SUN and others having good fixtures. Will have a think

                                  Open Controls
                                2. The Road to Turfdom
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  agree

                                  Open Controls
                              • Tonyawesome69
                                • 7 Years
                                just now

                                Chip priority imo:
                                1.FH
                                2.TC
                                3.BB

                                - You need to have a look at FH17-19, compare to your non FH team and assess where you think you will gain the most points

                                - TC17 Haaland, 18 Bruno/Haaland/LIV attacker, 19 Bruno

                                - BB when you think you have 15 starters

                                Open Controls

                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.