FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 16

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 16, when we all had our free transfers topped up to five, and prices went through the roof.

The number of transfers made wasn’t quite as high as for Gameweeks 3 and 4, though. A season-high 477k Bench Boost chips were played, together with 246k Free Hits and 206k Triple Captains.

Here, we report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 15 was round five of the 26th FFS Open Cup. The highest-ranked player heading into it, YNWA91 (Rolland Seik Viland), successfully beat Schiffy11 79-78.

But Athletico Timbo (Tim Evans) has overtaken this team (now 1,771st) to become the best remaining outfit in round six, having overcome Terry22 in a 93-84 win.

As well as this, Gameweek 15 was round four of the 19th FFS Members Cup. The highest-ranked participant, wilkas44 (Paul Wilkins, now 7,506th), beat FPL Bielsa 80-78 and is safely through to round five.

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, have prizes on offer, and should not be confused with the league cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Once updated, we’ll be able to see that the lead of Ville Tuominen (Santigold) has been cut to two points in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. Defeat to Adam Ferguson means this team is now on 39 points out of a possible 48.

Simon Jones (League 9 Division 256) has won all 16 of his matches and is the only manager with the maximum 48 points.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 16 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 66 after hits, with 48 teams eliminated.

It means that 519 are going through to Gameweek 17. Next time there’s a period for new entries, joiners must have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores (but before Nordi Mukiele’s (£4.2m) bonus point was removed), plus teams that were in the danger zone.

Gary Ramsay was the highest scorer, thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Bukayo Saka (£10.3m), Harry Wilson (£5.6m), Morgan Rogers (£7.1m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.3m), Erling Haaland (£15.0m) and Phil Foden (£8.8m).

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 16 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,380 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek 16 chip, and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 262k)

(OR 262k) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 115k)

(OR 115k) 3rd (22nd) Uz Ray (Free Hit, OR 5,661st)

(Free Hit, OR 5,661st) 4th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 202k)

(OR 202k) 5th (5th) – elevenify.com (Free Hit, OR 143k)

(Free Hit, OR 143k) 6th (6th) Rob Mayes (Free Hit, 76k)

(Free Hit, 76k) 7th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 106k)

(OR 106k) 8th (4th) John Walsh (OR 233k)

(OR 233k) 9th (46th) Paulius Uziela (OR 7,438th)

(OR 7,438th) 10th (26th) Pro – (Free Hit, OR 30k)

Since the Gameweek 15 update, Uz Ray and Abinav C have moved up two places and Paulius Uziela one spot, as Rob Mayes drops three.

Each of the top 10 are now inside the world’s top 300k, and Uz Ray has joined Paulius Uziela in the top 10k. Some of the Free Hits turned out rather better than others.

Four of the Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

15th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 281k)

(OR 281k) 22nd (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 303k)

(OR 303k) 48th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 634k)

(OR 634k) 69th (7th) Gideon Moss (Free Hit, OR 1.354m)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (342nd), Mark Reynolds (564th), Gerardo López Lozada (386th), Ashley Humphrey (845th), Rajko Gojkovic (225th), Matthew Nuttall (83rd), Milan Mihajlovic (159th) and Stuart Brant (393rd).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mido Syd leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) for a fourth week and is now 38th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Greg Clark moves to the top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and rises to 143rd overall. He came 3,494th in 2020/21.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Mark Reynolds (MIR) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a second week.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a fifth week and has risen to 3,545th worldwide.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Andy_Social leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) for a fourth week and is now 536th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja (ulafhai) keeps the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a tenth week and sits 4,868th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Ashley Humphrey has regained the lead in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b), having previously led after Gameweek 13.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rajko Gojkovic sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a fourth week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Michael Day leads for a second successive week and for the fourth time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon Marsh is top of the pile in his own FPL Champions League for a second week.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a third week and moves to 2,920th overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Milan Mihajlovic is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a fourth week.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, Peter Jennings has regained the lead in my Opening Day League after playing his Free Hit. Previously ahead between Gameweeks 6 to 13, he is now 508th overall.

Andy_Social is level on points, but has made more transfers to get there.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a second week after playing his Bench Boost, moving up to 69th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Wilson HK N leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a fourth week, as Scout’s editorial member Marc Jobling enters the fray.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), another below-par week of 74 points means a slip to 32nd here and around 251k overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5), after triple-captaining Saka. He’s had three top 6k finishes.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, some more Andy_Social. He leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a third week.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.