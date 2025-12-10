FFS Cup

The latest FFS Cup results + draws

10 December 2025 5 comments
The FFS Open Cup and the FFS Members Cup continue in Gameweek 16 – and we’re bringing you the latest results and draws here.

Both contests have £300 worth of prizes on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

All five former champions are already eliminated from this competition, where the highest-ranked remaining managers are split by only two points: YNWA91 (4,115th) and Athletico Timbo (1,614th).

The latter recorded this sample size’s biggest Gameweek 15 score, beating TopMarx 76-67. This was very unlucky for Scout’s own staff member because most other winners did so with fewer points, including rascalbear (39) and Essan (46).

Meanwhile, two names from outside the overall top three million enter round five: schnuggi (3.21m) and Ze_Austin (3.14m).

FFS MEMBERS CUP

There aren’t any previous winners left in this one, either.

Sticky Toffee Pudding racked up 80 points at the weekend, one of four to receive at least 73 of them.

Kosh14 was a lucky victor on 41 points, considering Emre Can Pie (67), The StrongSide (64) and DanHurwood1 (64) were all defeated. The latter drew with wilkas44, but couldn’t progress because his opponent is doing better, now the highest-ranked remaining manager (8,257th).

Whereas Luggy10 is down near 1.89 million. He gets to face jacknz (32,764th).

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 11
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 12
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, we will publish the fixture list for each round before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

