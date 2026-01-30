After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Louis, Danny, Merlin and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 27 Scout Picks.

This week, teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice this week.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 27 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Ipswich Town stand out as one of the strongest teams this week, which immediately puts Christian Walton firmly on the radar. While he may not always rack up huge save totals, the clean-sheet potential alone makes him one of the safest goalkeeper picks available.

DEFENDERS

With some uncertainty around other defensive options, Dara O’Shea looks like Ipswich’s most reliable route into their backline. He offers guaranteed minutes and plays a key role in one of the league’s better defences. It appears our panel are keen on the double Ipswich defence based on selections.

Mickey Demetriou seems to be returning to his best at exactly the right time. The Crewe Alexandra defender recently found the net and that attacking upside, combined with his reliability for minutes, and ability to rack up points from clearances, makes him a good overall option.

MIDFIELDERS

Few midfielders carry the same level of importance to their side as Davis Keillor-Dunn does for Barnsley. Operating in advanced areas and often playing out of position, he remains central to everything they do going forward. With two home fixtures this week, the conditions are ideal for him to deliver. All four of our experts selected the Barnsley man this week.

Since arriving at Portsmouth, Ebou Adams has wasted little time making an impact. His box-to-box role gives him multiple routes to points. A recent goal has only added confidence, and his all-round game makes him particularly attractive during a double Gameweek where steady returns can quickly add up.

FORWARDS

Form continues to favour Oliver McBurnie, who has led the Hull City attack superbly in recent weeks. While his underlying data may not always jump off the page, his ability to keep producing returns cannot be ignored. All four of our panel prioritised McBurnie, which is why he takes the captaincy armband.

Aaron Drinan has enjoyed an excellent season and remains one of Swindon Town’s most important attacking players. Confidence is high, minutes are secure, and the upcoming fixtures offer clear opportunities. With his movement and finishing, he always carries the potential to deliver big returns, so it’s no surprise he was extremely popular with our experts.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich Town earn serious attention this week based on fixtures and form. After a slight blip last time out, everything points toward a strong response. They remain well organised defensively and capable of controlling matches, making their assets appealing across multiple positions.

Swindon Town arrive in need of results, but the schedule offers them a real chance to turn things around. Despite recent struggles, their attacking output across the season remains strong. With favourable fixtures and key players continuing to lead the line, they carry genuine upside for Fantasy managers willing to back a bounce-back week.