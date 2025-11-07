FFS Cup

Prizes on offer as the 2025/26 FFS Open Cup opens for entry

7 November 2025 248 comments
There is £300 worth of prizes on offer in our Fantasy Football Scout (FFS) Open Cup competition for the 2025/26 campaign, which is now open for entry.

This is our latest open-to-all tournament, with entry for a separate competition for Chief Scout members only to open in Gameweek 12.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ below, which offers all the details.

Sign up for the FFS Open Cup competition HERE*

*please check your FPL team ID is entered correctly, as we cannot amend this at a later date.

FORMER WINNERS

The roll call of former FFS Open Cup winners looks like this: donnellyc, Jonty, gooner dave, Ninja_Fit_Saints, sleepingmaster, MCH, Wild Rover, Tdubb05, Gribude, CMIFLFC, Mark, Leon Harris, A Manager Has No Name, Sleepysi, TH14, 2EyedTurk, Man-Chest-Heir F.C, LOKOMOTIV, Philman, Powell, Genovoze, Fusen, Colombo GeezersTFO and sandgrounder.

As former winners, those listed will gain a bye to the first round of the tournament should they enter with the same username.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup will take place in Gameweek 11, with the first round proper running in Gameweek 12.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the Open Cup until 11:59 GMT on Tuesday November 11.

We will make the first-round draw over the November international break.

  • Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.
  • Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the free-to-play FFS Open Cup via the entry form here.

You’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry, then you will be sent a confirmation email. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process. If your FPL team ID is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date.

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the list of entries here.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-8 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Fantasy Football Scout Cup qualifying round will be published shortly over the November international break and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Our FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 11
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 12
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

Yes, to be eligible for a prize, you have to register an account with us to enter.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

*Please note that the FFS Cup page will be updated with the 2025/26 details in the coming days

248 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    GTG? Was thinking of doing Reijnders > Merino for a one week punt, but I don't know who I'd bench.

    Raya (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Senesi Mickey
    Saka(v) Semenyo Mbeumo Caicedo
    Mateta Woltemade Haaland(c)

    Bench: Reinders Gudmundsson Esteve

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
      1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Tony: Thanks!

        If I had a benchable player I'd do it just to catch up on my mini leagues, but the only player close to benching is Mbeumo for this week and I don't want to do that.

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Gyokeres to Mateta for a -4 or play Senesi/ Gudmundson

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Play Senesi

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Senesi

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
  3. Ninjaa
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Curtently

    Raya Dubravka
    Vvd Senesi Guehi Burn Rodon
    Saka Semenyo Mbuemo KDH 4.4m
    Haaland Mateta Woltemade

    1 fts and 1.5m itb.

    A. Burn > Gabriel
    B. Vvd > Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    1 FT 0 ITB, team is-

    Raya Dub
    Gabriel Vvd Senesi Andersen Richards
    Bruno Semenyo Gordon Kdh Stach
    Haaland Mateta Gyokores

    Who would you sell?

    A Gordon to Enzo/Sarr
    B Gyok to JP/Thiago
    C Gyok + Gordon to Saka + Thiago (-4)
    D Gyok + Gordon to Saka + Guiu (-4) then Stach to Szobo in Gw12

    Open Controls
  5. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Good day fellas. Save ft here? Other option is Pope,Wolte > Raya,Thiago (-4) but not sure about it

    Pope
    Gabriel, Munoz, Diouf
    Saka, Ndiaye, Sarr, Semenyo
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

    Dubravka, Senesi, Rodon, Cullen
    1ft, 0.0itb

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  6. ididnt
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Woltemade. Can someone enlighten me as to why he’s suddenly off the radar? Is he injured?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not scored for 2 weeks, hooked at halftime when losing last week

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Watched him play?

      Open Controls
  7. Ray85
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Would you guys play Diouf or Van Der Ven this week?

    Open Controls
  8. mislav031
      19 mins ago

      Tarkowski or Senesi?

      Open Controls
    • TochanMama
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hi guys, would appreciate some help here.

      Planning a Gyokeres to Mateta and Reijnders to Gakpo.
      As of now it's coming for a -4 and leaving me with 0ITB.

      Do I do
      A) Gyokeres this week and Gakpo next for FTs and risk a price rise.
      B) Do both this week.

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. TochanMama
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          MCI vs LIV predictions?

          Open Controls
          1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            3-1 city

            Open Controls
    • ididnt
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Scharr to

      A. Enzo
      B. Sarr
      C. Paqueta

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        b

        Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        None

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Scharr as in the misspelling of Schar?

        Open Controls
    • KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Vicario
      Timber, Gabriel, Richards, Senasi
      Semenyo, Saka, Mbeumo
      Haaland, Mateta (c), Wolt

      Dubrav, Rodon, Grealish, King

      a) Grealish > Sarr and play over Richards/Senasi
      b) Play Grealish over Richards/Senasi
      c) Hold

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        I will be selling Sarr if he blanks again, had no returns from him, awful FPL asset

        Open Controls
        1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          I. Sarr?
          Granted form outside of the league has been better

          Open Controls
    • Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Do you get a free transfer in a GW you play WC? I've just used one and have two available. Before WC last week I only had one FT, so how now two?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nope, you don't gain or lose a FT after playing WC/FH. You have likely miscalculated your transfers.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah thought so, and also rechecked:

          GW6 - used 3 x FTs, leaving none
          GW7 - used 1 x FT, leaving none
          GW8 - saved FT
          GW9 - WC
          GW10 - 3 x FTs (and used one already), so 2 remaining

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            I don't see how you should have 3FTs in GW10.

            Post a link of your team if you want me to check this further.

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Hah, just realised it's GW11 now lol...so the extra FT came from GW10....I'm a muppet lol

              Open Controls
    • Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is there now close to zero chance of DGW 17? Or any DGW/BGW in the first half of season. Have been saving FH for such an event...

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        0% BGW17*

        A fixture needs to be postponed due to weather as an example for a chance of a BGW/DGW in the first half of the season

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Noted and many thanks Tony - will keep for an emergency, incase of weather or multiple flags, otherwise may let it go...

          Open Controls
    • NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Anyone fancy Mateta captain? Any arguments for/against?

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Palace v Brighton is a fierce rivalry and the games between them tend to be quite cagey with not too much separating them, not the week to (c) Mateta imo.

        Open Controls
    • Super Squirrel
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      For draft league
      Bench two:

      A) VVD
      B) VDV
      C) Reindjers
      D) Doku
      C) Dewsbury-hall

      Open Controls
    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sarr or Mateta more important @ Wolves in GW12? Will only have 1FT.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'd say Mateta, even though I just got Sarr (to deal with flagged Kudus)...

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          I am benching Kudus this week but will likely be selling for Sarr/Szsoboslai soon.

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        There are more alternative midfield options than forward options to choose from

        Open Controls
        1. Home Late From Age
          • 9 Years
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
    • Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      foden to enzo for free yes or no?

      rest of the mid is

      Semenyo Mbuemo Saka King

      Open Controls
      1. Mufc202020
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Home Late From Age
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I would save

        Open Controls
    • Mufc202020
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Chances of Acheampong starting this weekend?

      Planning on doing my bench boost so I either have to play him or bring in another 4m defender

      Open Controls
    • Home Late From Age
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would you BB this?
      Pope (bre), Senesi (avl), VdV (MUN), King (eve)

      Thanks for replies!

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.