Prizes on offer as the 2025/26 FFS Open Cup opens for entry

There is £300 worth of prizes on offer in our Fantasy Football Scout (FFS) Open Cup competition for the 2025/26 campaign, which is now open for entry.

This is our latest open-to-all tournament, with entry for a separate competition for Chief Scout members only to open in Gameweek 12.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ below, which offers all the details.

Sign up for the FFS Open Cup competition HERE*

*please check your FPL team ID is entered correctly, as we cannot amend this at a later date.

FORMER WINNERS

The roll call of former FFS Open Cup winners looks like this: donnellyc, Jonty, gooner dave, Ninja_Fit_Saints, sleepingmaster, MCH, Wild Rover, Tdubb05, Gribude, CMIFLFC, Mark, Leon Harris, A Manager Has No Name, Sleepysi, TH14, 2EyedTurk, Man-Chest-Heir F.C, LOKOMOTIV, Philman, Powell, Genovoze, Fusen, Colombo Geezers, TFO and sandgrounder.

As former winners, those listed will gain a bye to the first round of the tournament should they enter with the same username.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup will take place in Gameweek 11, with the first round proper running in Gameweek 12.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the Open Cup until 11:59 GMT on Tuesday November 11.

We will make the first-round draw over the November international break.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye .

. Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the free-to-play FFS Open Cup via the entry form here.

You’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry, then you will be sent a confirmation email. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process. If your FPL team ID is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date.

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the list of entries here.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-8 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Fantasy Football Scout Cup qualifying round will be published shortly over the November international break and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Our FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 11

Round 1 – Gameweek 12

Round 2 – Gameweek 13

Round 3 – Gameweek 14

Round 4 – Gameweek 15

Round 5 – Gameweek 16

Round 6 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

Yes, to be eligible for a prize, you have to register an account with us to enter.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

*Please note that the FFS Cup page will be updated with the 2025/26 details in the coming days