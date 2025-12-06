The Great and The Good

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 14

6 December 2025 36 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Share:

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“The house always wins.”

Mid-week Gameweeks are always problematic and prone to rotation, but many of us exacerbated the situation by betting against Erling Haaland (£15.0m), as Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) batted his Portuguese eyelashes at us.

What came to pass was several days of self-inflicted torture for Bruno captainers, awaiting their fate after Haaland’s Tuesday haul.

As anticipated, lineup roulette took place, with Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) and Igor Thiago (£6.8m) starting on the sidelines. It’s just a shame that Bruno didn’t do the same.

Still, we have transfers to make now, before the AFCON top-up giveaway is upon us. I’m wondering whether Colin from Accounts will remember. I bet he captained Haaland. I hate Colin.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 14

While Gameweek 13 was a sea of green, Gameweek 14 was mostly crimson – particularly for those who armbanded Fernandes.

The big winner was Ben Crellin. Having decided to play his Free Hit, a total of 79 points came in, as his gamble on a Crystal Palace defensive triple-up paid off handsomely. Those three alone contributed 36 of them, which gave him a 196,000 green arrow. Just think what might have happened if he’d captained Haaland.

The other greens belonged to former Scoutcast sparring partners, Mark and Joe. Daniel Munoz (£6.1m) was their common denominator, as Phil Foden (£8.3m) gave Mr Sutherns the edge.

TRANSFERS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 14 1

There was a frenzy of transfer action due to Marcos Senesi‘s (£5.0m) suspension and Ismaila Sarr‘s (£6.5m) injury.

Yankuba Minteh (£6.3m) was a popular pick but had a disappointing debut, though the same can’t be said for Luke Williams and Mark Sutherns’ purchase of Foden. The exciting attacker accumulated 32 points over a few days.

There was a bit more uncertainty when it came to replacing Senesi. Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) and Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) came in for some

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

Next up, the template, where there are plenty of changes as the managers start using up their remaining free transfers, and we see it revert from the Free Hit- impacted squad of Gameweek 13.

Munoz, Minteh, and Thiago are the new entrants.

Dubravka (88.9%), Raya (44.4%)
van Dijk (77.8%), Timber (55.6%), Munoz (44.4%), Rodon (44.4%), Senesi (38.9%)
Fernandes (83.3%), Saka (77.8%), Semenyo (72.2%), Minteh (55.6%), Enzo (44.4%)
Haaland (94.4%), Mateta (83.3%), Thiago (38.9%)

CHIP KING

Now let’s glance at the chip success – or otherwise – of The Great and The Good. Note that this is only up to last week, due to timings, and therefore doesn’t include Ben Crellin’s Free Hit.

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 14 2

It’s probably not a surprise to anyone that FPL Wire’s chief chip strategist Pras leads the way with an impressive use of his Free Hit, Triple Captain and Bench Boost.

Elsewhere, Tom Dollimore is the Free Hit king, thanks to his efforts in Gameweek 13. FPL Harry is winning the Bench Boost battle, although Joe and Luke’s are still to come, and let’s not dwell too much on when it was best to activate the Triple Captain chip (Gameweek 6, for those not paying attention).

CONCLUSION

A rapid fire run through this Gameweek, then, as we are back at it again this weekend. Let’s hope for a little rotation and a little bit more understanding from the FPL Gods.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

defensive contributions
36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Best Pope replacement? 5.1 itb.

    Open Controls
    1. BR510
        34 mins ago

        Verburggen

        Open Controls
      • Bad Kompany
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I’m tempted by sels

        Open Controls
    2. BR510
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        1. Sarr to minteh this week
        2. Sarr and Mateta to Foden and Thiago for this week for a hit
        3. Sarr to minteh this week and cunha and Mateta to Thiago and Foden next week. Cheers all

        Open Controls
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 13 Years
          20 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
      • Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Bench 1:

        A. Semenyo
        B. Merino
        C. Gakpo

        Open Controls
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 13 Years
          21 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        G2g?

        Donnarumma
        Timber Munoz Livramento
        Gakpo Semenyo Cunha Minteh
        Haaland(C) Mateta Woltemade

        Valdimarsson Rutter* Acheampong Rodon

        Open Controls
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 13 Years
          21 mins ago

          G2G

          Open Controls
      • FPL failure
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        Rice + Semenyo -> Foden + Bruno G for a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        2. EmreCan Hustle
          • 13 Years
          22 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
      • SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        58 mins ago

        Who gets more points this gw?

        A. Anderson
        B. Bruno G -4
        C. Minteh -4

        Open Controls
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 13 Years
          22 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        2. Bad Kompany
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • EmreCan Hustle
        • 13 Years
        54 mins ago

        Have 1 FT, but not sure where to use it.

        Verbruggen
        VvD Munoz Timber
        Saka Bruno.F Semenyo Minteh
        Haaland Woltemade Thiago
        --------------------------------------------
        Dubravka Anderson Andersen Esteve

        Nothing in the bank.

        Can't afford Semenyo > Foden.
        Maybe a one week punt; VvD > De Cuyper (or a Newcastle defender)?

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
        1. I have no Wirtz
            18 mins ago

            You don’t like Semenyo >BrunoG?

            Open Controls
            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 13 Years
              14 mins ago

              I like Semenyo vs, Chelsea at home. Only blanked vs. Villa, City and Sunderland, all away. But played well in every game, including Everton.

              Open Controls
        2. Full ham tragic
          • 3 Years
          53 mins ago

          First FH team , any advice please

          Verbruggen
          Livra dalot gvardiol
          Bruno foden gorden cuhna minteh
          Haaland wolter

          Munoz de cuyper bench

          Open Controls
        3. HellasLEAF
          • 16 Years
          51 mins ago

          Haven't we learned with Sunderland?

          I want to get Foden in like most, but I dunno. Not expecting big haul here anyway.

          Open Controls
        4. Bad Kompany
          • 7 Years
          51 mins ago

          Who’s the best defender to bring in this gw? Worried about a rest for oreilly

          Open Controls
          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 13 Years
            42 mins ago

            I was set on Lewis Hall, but now considering De Cuyper as a one week punt.

            Open Controls
            1. Bad Kompany
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Why is De Cuyoer playing winger? Is he nailed longer term? Or at least for the next few?

              Open Controls
              1. Bad Kompany
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Or how about hicapie on Arsenal until the other center backs return?

                Open Controls
        5. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          42 mins ago

          Good ebening

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            And welcome to Eberton?

            Open Controls
        6. D15jones
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          Which one would you play?
          A: Rogers
          B: Reijnders
          C: Cucurella

          Open Controls
          1. Bale11
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            C but I’d be tempted by b

            Open Controls
        7. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          29 mins ago

          Oft Ghana have Kudus and Semenyo in the World Cup squad, could be quite formidable.

          Open Controls
          1. Bale11
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Was looking at that today why didn’t they qualify for afcon?

            Open Controls
        8. Bale11
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          Can’t get to foden via semenyo unless I take -4 which moves sounds good?

          A) Mbuemo to foden
          B) Semenyo to Kudus/Neto
          C) Mateta to wolt

          Open Controls
          1. HellasLEAF
            • 16 Years
            2 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            C

            Open Controls
        9. HellasLEAF
          • 16 Years
          9 mins ago

          Semenyo or Gakpo to Bruno G.

          Or Mbeumo.

          Open Controls
        10. Letsgo!
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Will u need to have arsenal defender this week?
          And also if i want to have brentford mid. Will u take odango , schade or damsgaard?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.