FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 13

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 13, which was an excellent one for many Free Hit users but unlucky for the 1,171,508 who triple captained Erling Haaland (£14.9m).

Here, we report on the latest news from the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (which are now up and running), the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues went live on Saturday morning. 10,540 teams are taking part and, since this is an exact multiple of 20, there will be no need for ‘Mr. Average’.

The number of Divisions in League 10 has increased from three to 16. Teams can now leave the Entry League if they wish, but will have to rejoin before 2026/27’s Gameweek 1 deadline if they want to be included again next season. In preparation, the current code to join that Entry League is s947au.

It has been discovered that some of last season’s Gameweek 1 and 2 results had been recorded incorrectly. This affected the final scores, plus some of the resulting promotions and relegations.

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) leads League 1 with 33 points out of a possible 39, two ahead of Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability). Ville has had five top 8k finishes and was League 1 Champion in 2020/21, while Craig came 705th in 2006/07 and 64th in 2014/15. He’s also had another eight top 10k finishes and was League 1 Champion in 2019/20.

Sampras Lee (League 4 Division 8), Þorsteinn Magnússon (League 7 Division 61), Just In (League 8 Division 93, Sean Manning (League 8 Division 108), and Simon Jones (League 9 Division 256) are all on the maximum score of 39 points after 13 wins.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 13 was round two of the 26th FFS Open Cup. Two of the previous winners (TFO and sandgrounder) won their matches and are safely through to round three, but TH14 and 2eyedTurk were beaten by Hilarious Pun FC and Coyiii, respectively.

FPL Amateur lost to Studs Up, so the highest-ranked remaining manager is Berries (Joe Kelleher), who is currently 1,314th.

As well as this, Gameweek 13 was round one of the 19th FFS Members Cup.

The Gameweek 12 qualifying score was 39 – or 38 with an overall rank of 3,240,042 or better – and entrants included six previous winners. The highest-ranked qualifier was pkilleen (5,672nd), but they were beaten 53-54 by dA4s, making Berries the top name in this cup too.

Four of the previous winners (rrcmc, Mayanyi, Gazza2000 and Chabs) are through to round two, but the other two (Scrumper and Rossaldhino) were beaten by Zampa88 and GTL.

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, and should not be confused with the league cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. See this article for full details, including the prizes on offer.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 13 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 34 after hits, with 75 teams eliminated.

It means that 680 are going through to Gameweek 14. New entries, when it next re-opens, must have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams that were in the danger zone.

Denny Ledger was the highest scorer, as each of the leaderboard’s top 20 played their Free Hits. Denny’s featured double-digit hauls from Phil Foden (£8.1m), Cody Gakpo (£7.5m), Igor Thiago (£6.7m) and Dango Ouattara (£6.0m).

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 13 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,306 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek 13 chip and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (2nd) Tom Dollimore (Free Hit, OR 77k)

(Free Hit, OR 77k) 2nd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 649k)

(OR 649k) 3rd (4th) John Walsh (Free Hit, OR 148k)

(Free Hit, OR 148k) 4th (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 172k)

(OR 172k) 5th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 88k)

(OR 88k) 6th (-) Harry Daniels (Free Hit, OR 121k)

(Free Hit, OR 121k) 7th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 20k)

(OR 20k) 8th (3rd) Abinav C (Free Hit, OR 486k)

(Free Hit, OR 486k) 9th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 203k)

(OR 203k) 10th (27th) Simon MacNair (Free Hit, 35k)

Since the Gameweek 12 update, – elevenify.com and Harry Daniels are both up one place, and Uz Ray is up two places. Abinav C and Simon MacNair return to the top 10, where all are now in the top million.

But Anoop K has dropped to 16th and Mark Hurst (who used Triple Captain on Haaland) is down in 22nd.

Three of the Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

17th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 256k).

(OR 256k). 44th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 860k).

(OR 860k). 67th (7th) Gideon Moss (triple captain Haaland, OR 2.059m).

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (407th), Joe Kelleher (80th), Gerardo López Lozada (539th), Olavi Oja (897th), Ashley Humphrey (945th), Rajko Gojkovic (292nd) and Milan Mihajlovic (131st).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mido Syd is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and has shot up to 14th overall. This Free Hit was his first chip activation of the season.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

BASIL AYYUB KHAN moves to the top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and shoots up to 33rd overall. He came 1,877th in 2021/22.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, George Gavin leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a fifth week despite a disappointing Free Hit tally.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a second week and rises to 9,431st worldwide.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Andy_Social is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) and has risen to 428th after coming 4,817th last season.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja (ulafhai) has the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a seventh week and is 612th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Ashley Humphrey has grabbed the lead of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) because his Free Hit caused an overall rise up to 7,257th overall after playing his Free Hit.

He came 726th in 2018/19 and had another two top 5k finishes before that.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rajko Gojkovic sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) after securing 74 points. He’s had two top 1k finishes and another in the top 4k.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Gregor Marko Frim leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a third week.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2018/19 FPL Champion Adam Levy is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a sixth week.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Milan Mihajlovic has regained the lead in Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q), having previously led after Gameweek 7.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Milan is also newly in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for an eighth week and is now 107th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Gwyn Llewellyn is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a sixth successive week and seventh time this season.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Wilson HK N is the new leader of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa).

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), their Free Hit recorded 56 points, rising to 17th in the league and 177k overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Sarah Edgar is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a fourth week and moves up to 45k overall after captaining Igor Thiago on her Free Hit.

She would have scored a century had she started Gakpo instead of Daniel Muñoz (£6.0m) or Iliman Ndiaye (£6.6m).

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Igshaan Kalam leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a second week and is now 341st overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.