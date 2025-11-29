The latest FFS Cup results + draws

Qualifying for our FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 12, with the first round draw subsequently made.

Meanwhile, the FFS Cup got underway in earnest last weekend.

We’ll bring you the results and draws of both competitions, which continue in Gameweek 13, in this article.

A total of £600 worth of prizes is on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

Four of our five former champions, sandgrounder, 2EyedTurk, TFO and TH14, made it through to round two.

The one who was eliminated, MCH, ironically outscored the others but came up against an opponent who racked up a Gameweek total of 66.

Here are the ex-champs’ results in full…

As for who the one-time winners face next, it’s TH14 v Hilarious Pun FC, 2EyedTurk v Coyiii, sandgrounder v jwm478, and TFO v Boomtizzle.

Our highest-ranked manager, FPL Amateur, made it past the bamb 47-41. FPL Amateur, now sitting at 1,313rd in the world, faces a Studs Up challenge next.

But, just to prove that anything can happen in a one-off cup tie, two other managers in the top 5k – Kalou and ulafhai – are out. They lost to shark_sandwich and THE DOCTOR, respectively.

paulojdsc‘s 71-32 trouncing of DESIANO was the biggest win of round one, while there were nine ties that finished all-square. They were settled by ‘highest-rank-wins’ tiebreakers – one of which saw guyfive knock out yours truly…

The full first-round results are available here



The full second-draw is available here

FFS MEMBERS CUP

There were 315 entrants to the Members Cup, whittled down to 256 after qualification in Gameweek 12.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 39 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one of our FFS Members Cup automatically. Those who scored exactly 38 only progressed if their overall rank was 3,240,042nd or better.

Six of our former winners – Scrumper, Mayanyi, Gazza2000, Rossaldinho, rrcmc and Chabs – submitted entry forms and received byes to round one.

All but rrcmc – who scored 35 points last weekend – would have qualified regardless, however.

Here’s who the ex-champs face in round one:

Manager Current rank Manager Current rank Gazza2000 619,504 vs Mukkulan Reipas 1,317,317 Chabs 545,290 vs Francisdanielwilson 578,268 GTL 947,601 vs Rossaldinho 2,385,101 Zampa88 279,904 vs Scrumper 1,564,477 MB10 1,043,141 vs Mayanyi 508,019 GaribaldiT 893,826 vs rrcmc 2,618,631

Among the other notable ties, the highest-scoring entrant of Gameweek 12, IanGJones, takes on the lowest-ranked manager in the competition, IvanGeorgiev. The latter is over nine million places behind his round one opponent, who racked up 81 points in the Gameweek just gone.

Sitting at 5,672nd in the world, pkilleen is our highest-ranked qualifier. They take on dA4s, who is just outside the top 200k, this weekend.

Another high flyer at 20k-ish, Jumpers4GoalPosts, gets to face Werkself, who squeaked through in the 256th and final qualifying spot! Over 3.2 million spots separate those two.

100K Short v Notlob Legin is the most evenly matched tie, with barely 10,000 places between the two.

The full first-round draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 11

Round 1 – Gameweek 12

Round 2 – Gameweek 13

Round 3 – Gameweek 14

Round 4 – Gameweek 15

Round 5 – Gameweek 16

Round 6 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher