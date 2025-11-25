Black Friday deal: 45% off annual Chief Scout membership!

Site Features

25 November 2025 157 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
A quick online search for 2025’s most popular festive gifts doesn’t yet show our Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership package, but surely it’s only a matter of time.

After all, air fryers won’t help you beat friends, family and colleagues in your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) mini-leagues.

That’s right, we’re entering into the spirit of Black Friday by offering 45% OFF the usual Chief Scout annual subscription.

This offer is only available until Monday 1 December, so get in there while you can.

Costing £49.50, it works out at just £4.13 per month.

WHAT DO I GET AS A CHIEF SCOUT?

This week is an ideal time to sign up, as FPL managers are about to face three deadlines in quick succession.

You’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up to our award-winning site, including former Fantasy Premier League winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our memberships and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

As a Chief Scout, you’ll get access to:

  • Premier League Team and Player stats, including defensive contribution (DefCon) numbers and Statsbomb data
  • Individual Player Profiles and Team Profiles that go even deeper
  • Side-by-side comparisons
  • Match analysis, showing each fixture’s numbers, heatmaps and other graphics
  • A Fixture Ticker that looks at upcoming difficulty and rotations
  • Team reveals and advice from leading FPL managers
  • A Live Hall of Fame that ranks the all-time elite
  • The ‘Rate My Team’ projections tool
  • Data from the UEFA Champions League and Saudi Pro League

Custom statistical tables can also be built, which is how Joe’s Goals Imminent table was originally created.

All this and more, for the best price you’ll get for the rest of 2025/26!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

  1. Silecro
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Chelsea tearing Barca a new one

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      think heard comms say this would be the first time barca havent scored in a match in 2025 as well

    2. King Carlos
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Thanks to Araujo

  2. Ohh1454
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Which trio on FH ?
    A. Martinez, Munoz, Doku
    B. Henderson, O’Relilly, Watkins

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      a

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

  3. Super Silva
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Hi all. Managed to save up 4 free hits and really need an effective reshuffle. Any help would b amazing.

    Raya
    Munoz Porro Gabriel
    Sarr Rice Mbeumo Ndiaye
    Welbeck Wolftemade Haaland

    Dubravka Caicedo Senesi Mukiele

    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Obviously sell gabriel. Then porro, ndiaye and sarr probably. Or woltemade

    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      4 free hits! Amazing!

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Antoine Semenyo was involved in Bournemouth training today

    https://x.com/JamesSavundra/status/1993425692566990934?t=m-E8-Qr7ETQtjLa5SS5gAA&s=19

    1. BR510
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. BR510
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Pope (eve)
        timber (che), senesi (sun), richards (mun)
        sarr (mun), cunha and mbeumo (cry), saka (che)
        haaland (LEE), Mateta (mnu), wolte (eve)

        1. FH
        2. Woltemade to Thiago
        3. Sarr to Rogers
        4. Both for -4

      • Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        JP to

        A. Welbeck
        B. Thiago

        Semenyo to

        1. Rice
        2. Minteh

        1. jacob1989
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Keep semenyo.. i am thinking welbeck for jp

        2. BR510
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            A2

        3. King Carlos
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Dammit you Pep!

        4. F4L
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          yeah im not sure savio or bobb will be taking many minutes off doku for the time being

        5. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Thoughts on fh13 please
          Martinez
          Cash muniz oreilly
          Salah foden mgw dango rogers
          Haaland thiago

          1. BR510
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              nice

          2. King Carlos
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Why would you rest DRumma? Do keepers get tired??

            1. jacob1989
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Probably to give trafford a chance.

            2. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              I’m a former keeper and I’m currently in bed resting.

            3. Hairy Potter
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              I wish Howe had rested Pope.

              1. Ron_Swanson
                • 15 Years
                6 mins ago

                God rest the Pope

            4. Ron_Swanson
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              My wife is a keeper, and she always tired

          3. JBG
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Who would you bench:

            A) Calafiori (Che away)
            B) VVD (WH away)
            C) Richards (MU home)

            1. Stranger Mings
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              B

            2. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              C

            3. F4L
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              honestly might sound silly but if you think chelsea can/will score, A, as he wont get defcon. otherwise think C as United will respond i think to last night and put alot of effort into palace match

            4. FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Easy A. I’ve got him and Richards and am starting Richards. Despite Liverpool’s form, no way I’d bench VVD if I had him

            5. BR510
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                C

              • JBG
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                Thanks everyone, between A and C tbh, think both Chelsea and MU will score, but Richards actually gets defcons. I'll see.

                O'Reilly/Gvardiol starting over one of them.

            6. BR510
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Pope (eve)
                timber (che), senesi (sun), richards (mun)
                sarr (mun), cunha and mbeumo (cry), saka (che)
                haaland (LEE), Mateta (mnu), wolte (eve)

                1. FH
                2. Woltemade to Thiago
                3. Sarr to Rogers
                4. Both for (-4)

                1. Richm
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  Similar team here . Thinking FH. Mini league opponent I think will use it so don’t want to lose out. Have TC too think city will be on it after tonight

                  1. BR510
                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                      I think Haaland will haul so a bit stuck here.

                      1. BR510
                          1 hour, 31 mins ago

                          I also have an identical team to Lateriser - completely by accident. Same WC team in gw8 and we have made the same moves every week! Will wait to see what he does and his reasoning behind it

                        • Richm
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 17 mins ago

                          Yeah think he will too. Maybe west ham in gw 17 also a good TC week

                  2. FCSB
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 28 mins ago

                    Raya
                    VVD Senesi Munoz Van Hecke
                    Bruno Semenyo Enzo
                    Haaland Mateta Thiago

                    Dubravka Reijnders Stach Gudmundsson

                    1FT, 3.2m itb

                    Reijnders >> ??

                    1. Minteh
                    2. Eze
                    3. Mbeumo
                    4. Doku / Foden

                    Thanks!

                    1. BR510
                        2 hours, 14 mins ago

                        1

                        1. FCSB
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 12 mins ago

                          then who does Minteh start over ?

                    2. jacob1989
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Dumb tactics by pep. They play real Madrid away next and again in danger of not being in top 8.

                      1. Tommy Template
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 12 mins ago

                        Leverkusen are no mugs, probably the 2nd best team in Germany if they hadnt started the season with Ten Hag. Some rotation is fair but pretty much an entire side got what it deserved

                    3. The Mandalorian
                      • 13 Years
                      2 hours, 21 mins ago

                      Pep has out pepped himself again by starting his B team in the Champuons League. Unbelievable

                      1. Bushwhacker
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                        Meh. Had to rest the first team at some point ; seemed like least to lose here

                    4. sentz05
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 20 mins ago

                      RMWC

                      Verbruggen Dub
                      Munoz Timber O Reilly VDV Mukiele
                      Saka Rice Mbeumo Ndiaye Anderson
                      Haaland Thiago Welbeck

                    5. BR510
                        2 hours, 20 mins ago

                        Pope (eve)
                        timber (che), senesi (sun), richards (mun)
                        sarr (mun), cunha and mbeumo (cry), saka (che)
                        haaland (LEE), Mateta (mnu), wolte (eve)

                        1. FH
                        2. Woltemade to Thiago
                        3. Sarr to Rogers

                        1. ball c
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 26 mins ago

                          Yeah I would FH

                        2. Hairy Potter
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 10 mins ago

                          Pope might get dropped after that shocker tonight.

                      • ball c
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 16 mins ago

                        Would you free hit this team for gw 13? Or save it?

                        Raya 
                        Virgil - Munoz - O’Reilly 
                        Cunha - Bruno - Semenyo - Sarr - Minteh 
                        Haaland - Mateta   

                        Dubravka - Senesi - Andersen - Muniz 

                        Only 1 FT

                        1. Ask Yourself
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 58 mins ago

                          Team looks great no reason to BB

                          1. Ask Yourself
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 58 mins ago

                            FH* sorry

                        2. RICICLE
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 14 mins ago

                          I would

                      • Ask Yourself
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 12 mins ago

                        Playing bench boost, G2G ? x

                        0FT 0.5m itb

                        Raya Dubravka
                        Timber VVD Munoz O’Reilly Mukiele
                        Mbeumo Semenyo Sarr Ndiaye Minteh
                        Haaland Mateta Thiago

                        1. Old Wulfrunian
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 9 mins ago

                          good to go

                      • Old Wulfrunian
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 9 mins ago

                        On FH,which one?
                        a)Thiago
                        b)Woltemade
                        c)Richarlison

                        1. Ask Yourself
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 29 mins ago

                          A

                      • FCSB
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 9 mins ago

                        Who to bench:

                        1. Senesi (sun)
                        2. Munoz (MUN)
                        3. Van Hecke (nfo)

                        1. Ask Yourself
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 29 mins ago

                          3

                          1. FCSB
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 22 mins ago

                            ty

                      • Malkmus
                        • 14 Years
                        1 hour, 56 mins ago

                        Gab to ?

                        A - Dias
                        B - cucu
                        C - cash
                        D - other

                        Currently have timber, lacroix, senesi, gudmundsson. Thinking A

                        Ta

                        1. FPL Sanky
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 39 mins ago

                          I would get Virgil....LIV have to come good at some point and Virgil headed goal is coming soon

                          1. Malkmus
                            • 14 Years
                            1 hour, 37 mins ago

                            Thanks but 6 losses out of 7 isn’t great !

                            1. Casual Player
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 9 mins ago

                              Neither was 5 from 6 but it didn't stop anyone!

                          2. x.jim.x
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 24 mins ago

                            It already came and got ruled out

                        2. Casual Player
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 8 mins ago

                          If you want A I would prefer D - O'Reilly

                          Or Munoz (don't care about CP double up so much)

                      • Brosstan
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 50 mins ago

                        The CL is the new mickey mouse league. Gotta rest you entire first 11

                        1. Bushwhacker
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 22 mins ago

                          I mean one loss is no longer a huge issue … so yeah. If yoy’ve a packed schedule least to lose

                          1. x.jim.x
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 13 mins ago

                            City fans don’t particularly care about the CL either

                      • Richm
                        • 3 Years
                        49 mins ago

                        FH or TC?
                        Pope
                        Senesi timber mukiele guehi Gabriel
                        Sarr Enzo Saka minteh semenyo
                        Thiago haaland mateta

                        1. Over Midwicket
                          • 13 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          Tc

                        2. Over Midwicket
                          • 13 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          Sell Gabriel, he's plummetting

                          1. Richm
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Yeah waiting to see if I’m going to FH or get someone long term

                      • Tripleh123
                        • 5 Years
                        45 mins ago

                        Which combination for next few gameweeks?

                        A. Bruno + Richards
                        B. Mbeumo + Lacroix
                        C. Rice + Munoz

                        1. Over Midwicket
                          • 13 Years
                          20 mins ago

                          C

                      • Over Midwicket
                        • 13 Years
                        43 mins ago

                        Why is everyone sleeping on Chelsea defence? They have the 2nd best defense in the league and are predictable in that they get clean sheets against bad teams. Check out their away results.

                        I think Chalobah is an excellent pick and will get bonus/defcons/goals vs a more expensive Arsenal pick.

                        Separately, I think Enzo/Caicedo/Neto and soon Estevao will be picks.

                        Thoughts?

