Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 13?

25 November 2025 4 comments
You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Raul revels in Muniz absence + more Andersen DefCon

Featuring on both tables, having done everything but return in recent weeks, Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) finally brought relief to over 1.6 million managers by scoring a goal against Burnley.

As predicted, Fulham’s Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) did indeed score past Sunderland, maintaining some good form.

And while neither Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m) nor Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) found the back of the net, they did set up a teammate. In fact, Guimaraes did so twice in a 10-point haul.

Going one better than suggested, Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) delivered a goal rather than an assist. He converted a penalty in the absence of Bournemouth’s usual takers.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Best Attacking Return Player Percentages 2

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

  1. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Barnes an option- lots of attacking intent but minutes are an issue

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Was an option last GW. Isn't now.

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        What has changed?

  2. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    Which transfer(s) is the best?

    A) Semenyo -> Trossard
    B) Woltemade -> Thiago
    C) Alderete and Mateta -> Munoz and Thiago for - 4

    Thank you and good luck!

  3. Eightball
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Semenyo looking like he will have another price drop... Didn't he just have one? is the injury that bad or is this likely from all the free hits being played and not legit.

