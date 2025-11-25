Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 13?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Featuring on both tables, having done everything but return in recent weeks, Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) finally brought relief to over 1.6 million managers by scoring a goal against Burnley.

As predicted, Fulham’s Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) did indeed score past Sunderland, maintaining some good form.

And while neither Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m) nor Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) found the back of the net, they did set up a teammate. In fact, Guimaraes did so twice in a 10-point haul.

Going one better than suggested, Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) delivered a goal rather than an assist. He converted a penalty in the absence of Bournemouth’s usual takers.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.