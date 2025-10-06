New stats in the FFScout Members Area

Members

6 October 2025 183 comments
If you’re a keen user of our ever-expanding Members Area, you may have noticed some new additions over the weekend.

WHAT ARE THE NEW STATS + WHERE CAN I FIND THEM?

There are four new metrics, all of which can be found in the ‘Involvement’ tabs in ‘Player Stats’.

They are as follows:

  • Shot Share (SS%)
  • Shot Share Non-Penalty (NP%)
  • Chance Involvement (CI%)
  • Chance Involvement Non-Penalty (NP%)

They can be found under ‘Shots’ and ‘Chances’ in the aforementioned ‘Involvement’ tabs:

new Members Area

WHAT DO THE NEW STATS MEAN?

There are some explanations when you roll over each stat in the Members Area, like so:

In a nutshell, they tell us the percentage of their team’s shots a player has taken (all shots = SS%, non-penalty shots = NP%) and the percentage of their team’s chances a player has either created or shot themselves (all chances = CI%, non-penalty chances = NP%) while on the pitch.

HOW CAN THEY BE USEFUL?

Basically, they tell us how important a player is to their team’s attack and help us to identify talismen.

It’s similar to the ‘Goal Involvement’ (GI) stat but with goals being relatively rare events, shots can perhaps tell us a bit more.

For instance, here’s a comparison of Erling Haaland (£14.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.4m) from the first seven Gameweeks of 2025/26:

new Members Area

We’ll be using this stat in articles to come in the future, and we hope you find it useful in your week-to-week Fantasy research, too!

Follow them on Twitter

You need to be logged in to post a comment.