Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 17 early Scout Picks: City triple-up

15 December 2025 146 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

We have put together an early draft of our Scout Picks for Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

We will finalise our weekly selection closer to Saturday’s deadline.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the midweek matches and the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our final Scout Picks.

But this ‘bus team’, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 17 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 17 fixtures sorted by difficulty (easiest left, trickiest right) on our Fixture Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 4: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Gameweek 17 is mostly about Bournemouth and Manchester City, both of whom have attractive fixtures to target.

Andoni Iraola’s men are at home against a Burnley side in complete freefall, having lost seven matches in a row.

Man City, meanwhile, entertain a West Ham United outfit who aren’t anywhere near as bad, but have failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 attempts since Nuno Espirito Santo took over as manager.

You can bet the in-form Phil Foden (£8.8m) and Erling Haaland (£15.0m) will be in the Scout Picks.

Since Gameweek 13, Foden has produced 55 points – that’s at least 13 more than any other player has managed in that time. As for Haaland, he has plundered a league-high nine goals on home turf.

Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m) will likely make the cut in our weekly selection, too.

Semenyo’s performances had slowly been looking more promising before Monday’s trip to Old Trafford, and he was duly rewarded with a Gameweek 16 goal.

Defensive representation from Bournemouth and City also feels likely – but who?

Marcos Senesi (£5.3m) or Adrien Truffert (£4.5m)? Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) or Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m)?

Man City’s opponents, West Ham, will be without full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.2m) and El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.1m) due to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). They’ll likely shift to a back five as a result, in which case O’Reilly’s goal threat in/around the box could be key.

IN CONTENTION

FPL notes: Foden + Cherki shine in another Haaland blank 2

Rayan Cherki (£6.5m) is another option at Man City. He’s provided seven assists in as many Gameweeks, and his playing time is likely to be more secure if Jeremy Doku (£6.6m) remains out. The only real obstacle to Cherki finding his way into our weekly selection is the form of Foden and Haaland.

With Sunderland the most affected team in terms of AFCON departures, with six members of their squad, including five starters from the match against Newcastle United on Sunday, receiving call-ups, it raises questions about how it will affect them in the weeks to come.

Even with Noah Sadiki (£5.0m) and co available, Sunderland rank 17th for StatsBomb expected goals conceded (xGC) on the road (see image below), lifting the appeal of Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m), Georginio Rutter (£5.6m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.5m).

A Brighton and Hove Albion backline option will surely come into the reckoning, too. We’ve opted for Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) in our ‘bus team’ – the Dutch centre-back already has four attacking returns this season.

Other defences in the mix this week include Arsenal (eve), Brentford (wol), Crystal Palace (lee) and Fulham (NFO).

Everton will be without Iliman Ndiaye (£6.4m) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.4m) for the visit of Arsenal. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) and Jack Grealish (£6.5m) are also currently flagged, so representation from Mikel Arteta’s backline feels important, despite the recent lack of clean sheets. Those key absences could also boost the appeal of Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) and Declan Rice (£7.1m).

Meanwhile, the only concern for Palace players is the schedule, with Oliver Glasner’s troops set to face a run of three matches in six days from Thursday-Tuesday, which will further strain an already thin squad.

Further forward, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ dearth of clean sheets will interest Kevin Schade (£7.0m) and Igor Thiago (£7.2m), while Tottenham Hotspur’s recent struggles could play into the hands of Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m). The Liverpool forward is averaging a goal every 127.1 minutes in 2025/26, one of the fastest rates in the top-flight.

Above: Players sorted by minutes per goal in 2025/26 (minimum 500 mins played)

Elsewhere, Harry Wilson (£5.5m) is in fine form, having produced seven attacking returns in his last four appearances. And while there is most certainly an element of overperformance in his recent displays (+4.0 xGI delta over the last four Gameweeks), with his minutes assured and a home match against Nottingham Forest to come, there’d be no surprise if delivers again.

THE LONGER SHOTS

FPL notes: Amorin on AFCON exits + Bruno hits midfielder summit

Aston Villa have won 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions and are particularly strong on home turf, so Bruno Fernandes (£9.3m) is probably a long shot this week despite his purple patch, particularly with Foden, Haaland and Semenyo enjoying such appealing home fixtures.

Newcastle United’s clash against Chelsea means their assets will likely find it tough to get a look-in.

You’d be hard-pressed to make a case for the in-form Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) or Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m), too, given the opposition.

As for Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m), Liverpool have shown improvement in the diamond formation, but even with Tottenham Hotspur’s home form, there would appear to be better options available.

GAMEWEEK 17 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

price change predictions
146 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DBry
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Upgrade Bruno G to Cunha
      Or
      Thiago to Bowen.

      Could reshape and get Guiu up to Bowen, Bruno’s and Timber out

      Open Controls
      1. DBry
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          BrunoG

          Open Controls
      2. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Which 3 would you start from these?

        A) Andersen (NFO)
        B) Virgil (tot)
        C) Timber (eve)
        D) O'Reilly (WHU)
        E) Truffert (BUR)

        Open Controls
        1. wiseguy
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          ADE

          Open Controls
        2. Jam0sh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          C, D, E

          Open Controls
      3. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Is this a good plan for Short term ??
        Mbeumo >
        Semenyo GW17 BUR (H)
        Semenyo >
        Szoboszlai GW 18 WOL (H)
        Szobosali >
        Cunha GW 19 WOL (H)

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          I'm looking Semenyo 17 and Szoboszlai 18.

          Depends how robust your team is with number of FTs and good enough to take 1GW punts

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27452807

          Open Controls
        2. Defcons are for Kinnear
          • 12 Years
          just now

          My plan too

          Open Controls
      4. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Bench boost team
        Kelleher Dubravka
        O Reilly Guehi Rodon Senesi Vvd
        Wilson Saka Rogers Semenyo Foden
        Thiago Haaland Ekitike

        Good to go?

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Yaaaaaay Booom

          Open Controls
      5. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        This may be the best week I’ve ever had in about 18 years playing. After a disastrous run of red arrows taking me from 261k in gw6, to 2.4m in gw14, up to 811k. Some rise, fall, and rise again. Long way to go.

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 12 Years
          29 mins ago

          Good luck bro

          Open Controls
        2. Herger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          Congrats mate!

          Open Controls
        3. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 13 Years
          28 mins ago

          Life is a roller coaster.

          Open Controls
          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Life is a minestrone

            Open Controls
        4. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          Lovely rise that well done man!

          Open Controls
        5. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          just now

          What did you score? Nice jump.

          Open Controls
      6. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Very tempted to do eze to taverniier for -4. Will u?

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Why not Semenyo ?

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Ghana not in Afcon?

            Open Controls
            1. OptimusBlack
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Yes did not qualify

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Nope

              Open Controls
      7. SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Who could you prefer as your 7th attacker: Ekitike or Rogers?

        Open Controls
        1. DannyD
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Ekitike

          Open Controls
      8. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Choose one

        A. Rice
        B. Rogers
        C. Semenyo

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 12 Years
          42 mins ago

          Semenyo

          Open Controls
        2. DannyD
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Semenyo

          Open Controls
      9. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        58 mins ago

        Who to play ?
        A- Andersen NFO (H)
        B- Richards LEE (A)

        Open Controls
        1. Jam0sh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          20 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Kingy109
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Fulham have been a bit leaky at the back and now Bassey at Afcin so I think Richards.

          Open Controls
        3. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      10. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        39 mins ago

        Sit 1
        A - Timber
        B - Guéhi
        C - Cash
        D - Chalobah

        Sanchez-Dubravka
        Timber-Guéhi-Cash-Chalobah-{Gudmundson}
        Saka-Foden-BrunoF-Rogers-Rice
        Haaland-Thiago-{Guiu}

        Open Controls
        1. DannyD
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          D.

          Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          C-Cash-counterproductive

          Open Controls
      11. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        Best move this gw? 1 ft, 1.9m itb.

        A. Thiaw > O’Riley
        B. Guiu > dcl
        C. Anderson > Rogers

        sanchez
        konate hincapie thiaw
        saka bruno foden bruno anderson
        haaland thiago

        dub vdv guiu diouf

        Open Controls
        1. DannyD
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          A.

          Open Controls
      12. money face bandwagon
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        White to another arsenal def or vvd? Have saka and raya

        Open Controls
        1. Herger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Probably VVD but if you don’t already have Utd defensive coverage, maybe consider that instead

          Open Controls
      13. PEP G
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Hey guys, our will expire by Gameweek 19 right? We should be getting all the 4 Chips again on Gameweek 20 too right?

        Open Controls
      14. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Raya
        Timber, Guehi, Clyne
        Saka, Bruno, Foden, Kudus
        Mateta, Haaland(c), Thiago

        All set for next gw?

        Open Controls
      15. DaveZubie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        75 points and a small red arrow.

        Still happy, I think

        Open Controls
      16. SalahFingers
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Which to use?

        A) TC Haaland (WHU)
        B) BB Dubravka (bou) Anderson (ful) Rodon (CRY) Tarkowski (ARS)

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.