FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 12

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 12, when each of the 10 most-selected captains blanked, with only Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) scoring more than two points before doubling.

Here, we report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many other FFS community mini-leagues.

Unfortunately, I still don’t have any more information about whether MIR’s popular FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (code s947au) have been closed to new entries yet, or about how much progress has been made towards getting them started.

And if Skooldaze or Greyhead are reading this, could they please let me know the codes for the FPL Vets 2006 or before and The Next Great and Good mini-leagues?

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Harry Welham leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code ql9e6k) for a third week and is ranked 45th throughout the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Peter Jennings tops our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 56th overall thanks to double-digit hauls from Daniel Muñoz (£5.9m), Yankuba Minteh (£6.1m), Enzo Fernández (£6.7m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m). He came 3,918th in 2013/14.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 12 was round one of the 26th FFS Open Cup. The qualifying score was 31 (or 30 with an overall rank of 3,953,591 or better) in Gameweek 11, and the highest-ranked qualifier was FPL Amateur (now 1,313th).

Four of the five previous winners who entered (TH14, 2eyedTurk, TFO and sandgrounder) won their matches and have safely reached round two, but MCH was beaten 66-61 by Mihai Roman.

Also, last weekend was the qualifying round for the 19th FFS Members Cup (for Chief Scout members only), and the first round proper will follow in Gameweek 13.

303 teams entered before the Monday evening deadline, including five previous winners (rrcmc, Scrumper, Mayanyi, Gazza2000 and Rossaldinho). They will be given byes into the first round, joined by 251 teams that have beaten the yet-to-be-announced qualifying score.

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, and should not be confused with the league cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. See this article for full details, including the prizes on offer.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 12 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 31 after hits, with 69 teams eliminated.

It means that 755 are going through to Gameweek 13.

New entries, when it next re-opens, must have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams that were in the danger zone.

Tom Schroffenegger was the highest scorer due to hauls from Munoz, Eberechi Eze (£7.7m) and Morgan Rogers (£6.9m). He came 2,199th in 2021/22.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Wednesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 12 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,275 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 470k)

(OR 470k) 2nd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 1.431m)

(OR 1.431m) 3rd (4th) John Walsh (OR 296k)

(OR 296k) 4th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 198k)

(OR 198k) 5th (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 473k)

(OR 473k) 6th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 239k)

(OR 239k) 7th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 388k)

(OR 388k) 8th (21st) Anoop K (OR 51k)

(OR 51k) 9th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 70k)

(OR 70k) 10th (12th) Mark Hurst (OR 138k)

Since the Gameweek 11 update, Tom Dollimore has regained top spot from John Walsh, who drops to third. Rob Mayes is up four places and Fábio Borges is up three. Uzair Rizwan has changed his name to Uz Ray and is back in the top 10. But Jovan Popović has dropped to 12th.

Four of the Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

13th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 1.638m)

(OR 1.638m) 15th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 513k)

(OR 513k) 30th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 1.429m)

(OR 1.429m) 47th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 2.924m)

The only other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Gerardo López Lozada (651st), Simon Kirk (815th), Leo F (92nd), and Corey Baker (16th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, George Gavin leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a fourth week.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada is now in control of the FFScout Family mini-league. He came 358th in 2016/17 and 3,246th in 2017/18.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Simon Kirk has regained the lead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) and has risen to 1,232nd overall. He came 8,250th in 2011/12.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja (ulafhai) has the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a sixth week.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Leo F leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a second week.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Joe Paskell sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs). He had previously been solely in front after Gameweeks 5 to 7 and in joint-first after Gameweek 11.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Gregor Marko Frim leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a second week.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2018/19 FPL Champion Adam Levy is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a fifth week.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Corey Baker is the new leader of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) after playing his Bench Boost and getting double-digit hauls from Muñoz, Minteh, Enzo and Andersen.

He came 897th in 2014/15 and has had another four top 9k finishes since then.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Anoop K sits in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a second successive week and fourth time this season.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a seventh week.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Gwyn Liam Llewellyn is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a fifth successive week and sixth time this season. He is now 206th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Craig Smaaskjaer leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a fourth week.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 58 points and has risen to 33rd in the league (317k overall).

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Sarah Edgar is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a third week and has risen to 436k overall. It’s one of four such teams to currently be inside the top million.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Igshaan Kalam is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) and has risen to 176th overall.

