The first-round draw for our FFS Open Cup

Qualifying for our FFS Open Cup took place in Gameweek 11, with the first round of it coming in Gameweek 12.

We’ll bring you the qualifying scores and upcoming matches in this article.

A total of £300 worth of prizes are on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

If you’ve missed the boat on this competition, our FFS Members Cup is still open for entry! There are prizes on offer in that cup, too – so get your entries in before Tuesday.

FFS OPEN CUP

There were 512 entrants who made it through to round one. Anyone who reached the post-hit points target of 31 qualified, while those who managed 30 points and had an overall rank of 3,953,591 or better squeezed through.

Reigning Open Cup champion sandgrounder is about to go against Diego Southgate, as other former winners 2EyedTurk, MCH, TFO and TH14 also take part.

They face The Mighty Boosh, Mihai Roman, FrankInTheBox and Rossaldinho, respectively.

Looking at current worldwide placings, our highest-ranked participant is FPL Amateur (1,295th). One of three managers inside the top 10k, and 11 inside the top 50k, this team will meet the bamb.

Meanwhile, a further 11 sit outside the top global six million. The lowest of these is ProfessorM FC (7,705,253rd).

A few familiar Scout names are in round one. Sam Bonfield, Az and Tom Freeman need to overcome Crossologist, Diamond Dogs and Skippyb.

The full first-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 11

Round 1 – Gameweek 12

Round 2 – Gameweek 13

Round 3 – Gameweek 14

Round 4 – Gameweek 15

Round 5 – Gameweek 16

Round 6 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for this competition are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher