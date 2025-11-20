FFS Cup

The first-round draw for our FFS Open Cup

20 November 2025 28 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Qualifying for our FFS Open Cup took place in Gameweek 11, with the first round of it coming in Gameweek 12.

We’ll bring you the qualifying scores and upcoming matches in this article.

A total of £300 worth of prizes are on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

If you’ve missed the boat on this competition, our FFS Members Cup is still open for entry! There are prizes on offer in that cup, too – so get your entries in before Tuesday.

FFS OPEN CUP

There were 512 entrants who made it through to round one. Anyone who reached the post-hit points target of 31 qualified, while those who managed 30 points and had an overall rank of 3,953,591 or better squeezed through.

Reigning Open Cup champion sandgrounder is about to go against Diego Southgate, as other former winners 2EyedTurk, MCH, TFO and TH14 also take part.

They face The Mighty Boosh, Mihai Roman, FrankInTheBox and Rossaldinho, respectively.

Looking at current worldwide placings, our highest-ranked participant is FPL Amateur (1,295th). One of three managers inside the top 10k, and 11 inside the top 50k, this team will meet the bamb.

Meanwhile, a further 11 sit outside the top global six million. The lowest of these is ProfessorM FC (7,705,253rd).

A few familiar Scout names are in round one. Sam Bonfield, Az and Tom Freeman need to overcome Crossologist, Diamond Dogs and Skippyb.

The full first-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 11
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 12
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for this competition are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

defensive contributions

  1. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Anyone else considering Konate?

    Open Controls
    1. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Think Pool defence are an avoid altogether

      Open Controls
  2. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    WC12

    A: Minteh Xhaka
    B: Sarr KDH

    Verbruggen Dub
    Virgil Senesi Richards Mukiele Tuanzabe
    Saka Bruno Mbuemo xxx xxx
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    +0.3ITB

    FH and BB remaining

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks F4L

        Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      A for me. Not much in it between Sarr and Minteh, but Xhaka a more useful first sub as his returns are less fixture-dependent due to defcon. Also saves you a transfer in a few weeks, albeit that’s not likely to be an issue with the extra 5

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks, I guess A has less eggs in one basket as well

        Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    would you sell either foden or cunha to saka this gw for a hit?

    Open Controls
  4. FPLamateur
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Anyone here risking Saka / Mbeumo (C) or people just sticking with Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      On Saka at the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. FPLamateur
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Me too. Did us well last week. Just needed some reassurance for someone to go with me

        Open Controls
  5. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Please pick for gabriel replacement a) timber b) vvd c) james. Currently thinking timber even thoughnown califiori.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      B if you must. I'm going truffert.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers just unsure about liverpool defence

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      vvd

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks he seems popular

        Open Controls
  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Out
    Gabriel
    Enzo or Semenyo
    Wolte

    In
    Truffert
    Bruno
    Wellbeck(could be Thiago)

    For free

    Good moves ??

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait to hear if enzo or semenyo out as could play and good fixtures

      Open Controls
  7. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    BT losing Champions League games after next season, that’s them stuffed

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      It's getting very boring anyway. Losing interest in that competition a bit more every season...

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Will be better next season with Ruben’s rioting Reds providing the entertainment

        Open Controls
  8. bruik
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Strange. Registered for the FFS Cup and got 55 - 4 GW score, but not showing up in the fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Ignore. Am there

      Open Controls
  9. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Can't believe I qualified with a score of 31 and a rank of over a million!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I thought I had entered but I must not have

      Open Controls
  10. Manani
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    A. Gabriel > Munoz/VVD
    B. Play Mukiele

    Open Controls
  11. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gabriel to:

    A) VVD
    B) Senesi
    C) Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. Dosh
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls

