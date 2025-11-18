Enter our FFS Members Cup now and win prizes!

We’ll soon be bringing you the draw for round one of the FFS Open Cup following qualification in Gameweek 11.

Now, though, we open the doors to another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competition: the FFS Members Cup.

And once again, £300-worth of prizes are up for grabs!

This tournament is for paid subscribers (aka ‘Chief Scouts’), who can sign up for the tournament via the entry form here:

Sign up for the FFS Members Cup competition HERE*

*please check your FPL team ID is entered correctly, as we cannot amend this at a later date.

PREVIOUS WINNERS GET A BYE

In our FFS Members Cup, our list of previous winners is as follows:

Those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of this new FFS Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ that offers all the details.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other. The winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager who is highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 12, with the first round running in Gameweek 13.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the FFS Members Cup until 23:59 GMT on Monday 24 November. We will make the first-round draw after Gameweek 12 ends.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.

Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the FFS Members Cup via the entry form here. This form is only visible to Chief Scouts and you will need to log into the Members’ Area to view the form.

You will be sent a confirmation email to verify your entry and you’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process.

If your FPL team is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date. So doubly make sure you’ve got the correct ID!

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the FFS Members Cup entrants list.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History, you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-8 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Members Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 12 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cup will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

Yes, to be eligible for a prize, you have to register an account with us to enter.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

