  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Congrats to the winners!
    Differential (c) for the final GW? Olise, Palmer, Havertz?

    1. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'm on Palmer. Best of those 3 in all categories: ceiling, floor, maybe even opponent, and certainly only one of them with pens

    2. Saxe-Gotha
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Palmer

    3. Ruinenlust
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Haaland

  2. jrodz2497
      29 mins ago

      need some advice here please

      currently only 6 points ahead in my mini league ahead of gw38.

      in my 11 I have ederson,gvardiol,VVD,saliba,Foden,palmer,saka,odegaard,gordon,Jackson and Isak
      on the bench have Watkins,cucurella and lewis dunk . have 2.9m spare and 1 free transfer.

      2nd place in the mini league has pickford,saliba,vvd,white,branthwaite,foden,palmer,gordon,KDB,jackson,isak,solanke,saka and andersen (also 1 free transfer)

      what can I do to stay ahead, any suggestions?

      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        26 mins ago

        If you listed your differentials vs his, it would be much easier for folks to comment.

        1. jrodz2497
            24 mins ago

            Hi, thank you for your reply. I have listed his whole team in the line that starts with "2nd place". I am a bit unsure what "differentials" means, thanks

            1. Saxe-Gotha
              • 9 Years
              19 mins ago

              It's difficult to read. Format the teams differently so they're easier to read and show us where your teams differ.

              1. jrodz2497
                  15 mins ago

                  my team
                  I have 2.9m in the bank and 1 free transfer

                  Ederson
                  gvardiol, VVD, saliba
                  Foden, palmer, saka, odegaard, gordon
                  Jackson and Isak

                  BENCH: Kelleher ,Watkins, cucurella and lewis dunk

                  2nd place team
                  pickford
                  saliba, vvd, white, branthwaite
                  foden, palmer, gordon, KDB
                  jackson,isak

                  BENCH:solanke,saka and andersen

                  1. Fuddled FC
                    • 12 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    maybe Gordon > Palace Mid?

                    1. Sir Ledley
                      • 12 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      This - olise

                  2. jrodz2497
                      2 mins ago

                      Gordon for Olise?

                      Or Cucurella for Porro and play 4 at the back?

            2. ViperStripes
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              14 mins ago

              As above, jsut tell us what are the differnce between the teams. IF the players are the same, ignore them!

              1. jrodz2497
                  3 mins ago

                  Differences are I have Ederson in goal he has Pickford
                  I have gvardiol he doesnt
                  He has White I dont
                  He was branthwaite I dont
                  I have odegaard, he doesnt
                  He has solanke on the bench, I have watkins

            3. CheesyZoot
              • 4 Years
              28 mins ago

              Last week punt… Trossard or Olise?

              1. grooveymatt65
                • 10 Years
                14 mins ago

                what about Rice or is that too much?

              2. coriswrasse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Olise

            4. grooveymatt65
              • 10 Years
              21 mins ago

              Hey guys, here's my current team:

              thanks 🙂

              Petrovic
              Gabriel Doughty Porro
              Foden Son Palmer KDB Garnacho
              Isak Haaland (c)
              Areola Wilson Reguilon Livramento

              0.4 itb 1ft

              1. KDB and Wilson to Saka and Mateta for -4
              2. KDB and Isak to Havertz and Jackson for -4
              3. Kdb and Wilson to Salah and Mateta/Wood for -4
              4. KDB and Garnacho to Havertz and Olisie/Eze for -4 and play 352
              5. Other

              thanks guys! 🙂

              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                1

            5. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              14 mins ago

              Guess I should get an ARS mid, but what to do for the 2nd FT?

              Raya
              Porro, Gabriel, Gvardiol
              Son, Bruno F, Palmer, Foden
              Haaland, Isak, Jackson

              Petrovic, Gordon, Burn, Maguire*

              2 FTs, no BB, 0.1 in the bank

              1. Atimis
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                I’m now on Olise and Arsenal mid in

                Open Controls
                1. Atimis
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Same team bar Gabriel and Maguire

            6. grooveymatt65
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              who you taking out for the Arsenal mid?

              you could do Bruno and Gordon to Havertz and Johnson for -4? and bench Isak

            7. Kodap
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Anyone have any idea if Robertson is going to be fit for Wolves?

            8. gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Was pretty pleased with saving 2 free transfers for 38 to try and attack but with Ederson injured and Dubravka potentially at risk of being dropped to give Pope a game it looks like im gonne have to use one of those transfers on a frikkin keeper. So annoying!

            9. ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Thinking that maybe Salah could be a a smart move this weekend for either KDB or Son. He's basically a differential in my mini leagues and i'm chasing a 13 point gap for the monthly.

              Thinking that it could be his final game for liverpool, is Klopps final game so they will want to go out with a bang and he's always capable of a monster score.

              Thoughts?

