Gameweek 37 saw the final and third-place play-off take place in our latest FFS Members Cup, with £300 worth of prizes up for grabs.

It coincided with a high-scoring round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) weekend, where activated Bench Boosts led to many triple-digit totals.

Before revealing the winner, just a reminder that this cup competition is for Premium Members and independent of those you can see on the FPL website.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from previous rounds are here.

Congratulations go to Biggsy (ranked 14,990th), after edging past the very similar squad of DaveZubie (9,776th).

All the remaining four used their Bench Boost and our victor bought 27-point hero Josko Gvardiol (£5.1m) at just the right time, as it matched his opponent’s ownage of the Manchester City player.

Instead, the final hinged on two defensive differences. Whereas Biggsy had the seven and two points of Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.4m) and Cristian Romero (£5.1m), DaveZubie could only offer three each from Dan Burn (£4.7m) and Diogo Dalot (£5.2m).

And it’s fitting that the latter owned Newcastle United’s centre-back as, having not made a transfer since Gameweek 35, he may wish in hindsight that he didn’t burn this one.

Third place goes to klapparandgil (19,515th), who defeated carrollefc (38,471st) in another battle won at the back. Both took an eight-point hit and both sold Malo Gusto (£4.3m) before the Chelsea man’s Wednesday night haul.

However, by having Gvardiol, he was able to overcome his rival’s promising Kyle Walker (£5.5m) and Micky van de Ven (£4.4m) picks.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualified for the first round get randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

PRIZES

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Congratulations again to our podium finishers!

Please contact support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk for details on how to claim your vouchers.



