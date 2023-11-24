Wishing a happy Black Friday to the Fantasy Football Scout community, we’re pleased to announce a couple of good offers that involve new sign-up members and our now-live Fantasy Football Merch store.

NEW MEMBERS GET FREEBIES

Firstly, those who decide to sign up as a new Premium member will receive both a free seven-day trial and a complimentary gift worth £12, courtesy of our friends at Good Team on Paper.

Whatever price you pay for Premium Membership is locked in for the duration of your subscription. This means you’ll avoid any future rises.

Thousands upon thousands of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) bosses sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning. This includes several former FPL winners like Adam Levy, Simon March, Tom Fenley and current champion Ali Jahangirov.

SIGN UP HERE FOR SCOUT MEMBERSHIP

25% OFF MERCH

Additionally, Wednesday evening brought the unveiling of our website dedicated to Fantasy Football Scout merchandise.

You can check it out here: fantasyfootballmerch.co.uk

To begin with, we’re selling a range of hoodies, jumpers, mugs, t-shirts, beanies and caps – including corduroy ones, naturally. And we intend to get even more creative with ideas over time.

Of course, it’d be rude not to start proceedings with a Black Friday offer. At the checkout, simply add ‘BLACKFRIDAY25’ to the section for discount codes and apply, allowing you to receive 25% off your basket.

Both this and the new membership offer expire at the end of Cyber Monday (27th November).

FANTASY FOOTBALL MERCH