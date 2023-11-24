21
21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Spoiler alert: the free gift is a personalised welcome video from FPL Virgin.

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Get Bet365 to pay mine 😉

  2. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    So lost. 2ft and 0.9itb. WC also available but don't feel like that is a good play this week

    Johnstone
    Saliba Schär Udogie*
    Salah Son Bowen* Diaby Palmer
    Haaland* Watksin

    Turner; Kabore*, Pau, Mubama

    If Bowen is out I'll likely just sell him. Any decent 4.4 defenders I could get to afford Saka? Or could just get Mbeumo

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Interesting data on Matty Cash:

    Gameweeks 1 to 6 minutes per xG: 189.

    Gameweeks 7 to 12 minutes per xG: 1023.

    Home games minutes per xG: 621

    Away games minutes per xG: 200

    Definite drop off in goal threat in recent weeks; but more likely to play right wing in away games.

    1. Giovanni Giorgio
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah he needs to go.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        His next 2 games are away though...

  4. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anyone starting baldock?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      How did it come to this?

      1. Letsgo!
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lack of defenders to play. Left pinnock. But quite sure he gomna comcede tonarsenal so might as well try

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        ... Original Pirate Material.
        You're listening to The Streets, lock down your aerial.

    2. URSUCHAKAREN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nope

    3. Villan83
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m starting him over Beyer and Konsa. With Bogle potentially out he should be back at right wing back. Not expecting much though.

  5. Giovanni Giorgio
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) Cash --> Saliba
    B) Nakamba --> Eze

    ?

  6. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Start 1?

    A Tsimikas could get an Assist

    Or

    B Lascelles solid defence

    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tsimi could not start
      Lasc could get a point

    2. Letsgo!
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Solid defence? Lol since when?

  7. DagheMunegu
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    I have 2 ft and 0 itb

    How can I improve the defense/keepers without touching the rest of the team ?

    Pickford Turner
    Tsimikas Cash Gabriel Branthwaite Kabore

    Already have 3 Arsenal

  8. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mine merch store is going gangbusters! I’ve run out of life-sized rubber jousting sticks! Mine limited edition Hall of Shame ale tankards are proving popular too, as are mine Lollygagger Lobster Bibs for feasting! Still plenty of ‘B84jwh’ keyrings for those with a steed, and mine dried beef spleen war hound treats are a hit with our best friends!

    Order now to confirm disappointment!

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is it hard to stay in character all the time?

  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Useful table for jewellery rattling members (nothing for those in the cheap seats, sorry): https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/public-stats-tables/view/61705/

    Nailed on players for the congested Christmas period.

  10. Get up ya bum
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    FFS merch store

  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Are their any premier league footballers who are big fans of King Arthur and British history?

    I wonder if the knights template could be a real life footballer who loves FPL.....

