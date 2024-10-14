69
  Tcheco
    7 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Is it Porro time? (WHU cry AVL IPS)

    Stimps
      11 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      zero clean sheets from those

      Tcheco
        7 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        I need a defender for up to 6.0- could go for Milenkovic from NFO

  camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    A) Konate/Solanke

    B)Gabriel/Cunha (have Raya)

    Haaland/Raul other forwards and have Johnson

    Tcheco
      7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      B

      How about Air Nouri & Solanke?

      camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Have Alt-Nori too! On a wc

  RafaBenitez
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      what do you guys think about MU defenders? they seems to have good fixtures, thinking about Dalot

      Esraj
        8 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        They are poor but somehow manage to keep clean sheets. In fpl, it's all that counts.

    Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Don't know if it's already been mentioned but noises this morning suggesting Saka should be fit for Bournemouth:
      https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/arsenal-bukayo-saka-mikel-arteta-33882783

    Coaly
      11 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Would you change anything with this WC?

      Hermansen
      Gabriel Lewis VdV
      Salah Saka Mbuemo Rogers
      Haaland Solanke Antonio

      4.0 Justin Mykolenko Winks

      Justin/Antonio/Rogers can rotate

    marcus2704
      14 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Feeling a bit bored with the Haaland cheat-card and giving thought about downgrading to end up with a power midfield of Palmer, Salah, Saka, Mbueno with Havertz, Watknis and Raul up front. Would also allow me cash left over to boost up my defence.

      Ron_Swanson
        14 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Thats my midfield, plus Smith-Rowe. I don't mind not having Haaland as the points come from elsewhere with so much talent spread out.

      Athletic Nasherbo
        7 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I can easily see the validity in a frontline of:

        Watkins, Havertz, Solanke

        AIRMILES
          13 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Yeah, agree with this. Thinking I'll give Haaland the next three nice fixtures, storing my FTs, and then make a switch to something like this:

          Verbrggen - (Fabianski)
          TAA - Gabriel - Robinson - Greaves - 4.0
          Palmer - Saka* - Mbeumo - Diaz - Rogers
          Solanke* - Havertz* - Watkins*

          0.9ITB

          *Don't currently own

          Obviously it's going to be a nightmare on the weeks when Haaland scores big, but it sucks when you don't captain him, as you're willing your 15m player to blank.

          FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Thinking along similar lines

          Mozumbus
            3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Betting against both Haaland and Salah can be disastourous

      Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        I have considered this too.

        But Haaland’s next 5 fixtures he will be capped in every one and has the potential to haul several times, whereas other premiums have tougher matchups. It’s a brave bold move because if he hauls and your captain doesn’t then you are in a huge hole that you probably won’t be able to get out of!

    PartyTime
      3 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Just makes me wonder why content creators do this all the time. Sending the masses into a deep dark hole with another FOMO pick

      nolard
        10 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Click economy

      pjomara
        14 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        No Fomo here.
        Got Konate for GW2 and he's outscored TAA 36-33 since then for £2m less.

      BIGREDDOG
        7 Years
        just now

        Isn't every good pick you don't own a FOMO pick?

    • Is TAA as attacking as in previous seasons?
      Dakers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Was interesting digging into these stats… what are your thoughts, main takeaway, and - perhaps more importantly - conclusions from the all important eye-test with TAA so far under Arne Slot?

      BIGREDDOG
        7 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I've just been tinkering with him. It's tempting but there's just no way I can sell him. So many ways for him to get points even with hard fixtures. Potential season-keeper.

        Dakers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Fair enough! I’ve been missing his points all season so far, couldn’t justify bringing him in on wildcard last week but certainly eyeing ways to nab him when Liverpool’s fixtures turn again…

      PartyTime
        3 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        It was a fascinating read . Main takeaway is Trent ain’t essential more like a fomo pick. I haven’t watched many Liverpool games this season, I assume it’s just typical Trent who does love to put a ball in the box like every other season.

        Also it shows a decline in his number of goals & assists compared to his 2019/2020 peak season when everything worked out due to solid VVD, presence of Mané & Firmino, compact midfield 3. Peak Trent was 2019/2020 & I doubt if he will repeat those incredible stats.

        Dakers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Much appreciated! It’ll definitely be interesting to examine this again in say another seven-ish weeks’ time, to see if he’s started to deliver on the xGI numbers alongside cleansheets

        Casual Player
          3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          How’d you read it in full with not being a premium member?

      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        3 Years
        52 mins ago

        Thanks for this. I haven't really had a proper look at Trent's numbers this season yet, and I guess I'm slightly surprised to see BCC and xA at or above his peak. I think my 'eye test' impression so far (mostly going off highlights) was that he looks sharp but perhaps set for more like a 10-12 assist season.

        I actually went for Konate when most were going Trent on WC a couple weeks ago, just for value really as I was struggling to balance Haaland/Saka/Havertz/Solanke/Mbeumo with TAA. But I think my other main doubt this season is whether the BPS changes will impact him when Liverpool concede, e.g. an assist in a 2-1 win no longer being a likely scoop.

        Although I appreciate the sense of control that Slot has brought, there were still quite a few shaky moments of playing out from the back initially, and they still seem to be conceding some substantial chances in these easier fixtures, so I'm not really considering Trent at all right now, but looking forward to seeing how they hold up in these more challenging games. I'm not necessarily set on holding Haaland all season (despite the horrorshow of only buying him in GW6) so releasing him would be my realistic route to Trent in a few weeks, as I think I want to keep a 2 premium mid structure

      Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        40 mins ago

        He's passing the eye test for me and his xGI is easily the highest among defenders. Considering there are not that many defenders who are presenting a compelling case for inclusion, I'm not looking to downgrade him.

        Perhaps if I were on WC I'd go without since I could craft the perfect team and get a 3rd premium in but considering the fact I'd need multiple transfers to shift him, I think I'm happy to just hold him and not worry about the position.

      Dammit_182
        3 Years
        7 mins ago

        My thought on this is that TAA, Salah & Haaland are the three most expensive assets for each of their positions and there is a big jump between their price point and the next highest priced player (Gabriel, Palmer, Watkins). Haaland & TAA are definitely the best in their position, but Salah is arguably not (palmer likely top). To own all three is tough. For TAA I have captained him once this year a d don’t mind doing so, but probably wouldn’t do so for the foreseeable. Haaland I will captain for the next 3 or 4. Salah does have Southampton coming up (as does TAA) but that’s it.

        My thought is I’m going to transition away from all three from the next IB for a more balanced squad and bigger squad depth for Christmas. TAA is the best defender and you pay for that but he has to go to a sub £5m defender to get palmer so sadly he needs to go.

      Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 min ago

        Previously Pool played heavy metal footy up until the last min...not the case anymore

    • You've got red on you.
      12 Years
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      a) Watkins and Salah ---> Haaland and McNeil for free

      b) Watkins, Salah and Saka (if ruled out) ---> Haaland, Johnson and Foden -4

      Dakers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        3 hours ago

        A for me. All for trying to hop on bandwagons early, but haven’t seen much if anything from Foden yet this season to justify investment at this point.

        Tricky though, as do prefer Johnson to McNeil

    BIGREDDOG
      7 Years
      3 hours ago

      I've got a feeling that keeping Diaz vs Chelsea is the play... Can sell next week vs Arsenal and use the other FT at the same time. Anyone doing the same or have you shipped him already and for who?

      Dakers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Haven’t owned him but thinking the same for Salah, so I’d say that’s a fair shout

      Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Sold for Brennan Johnson last week and happy I did it.

        BIGREDDOG
          7 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Decent chance I make the same move. GL

      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        3 Years
        36 mins ago

        Sold for Maddison in reaction to the leak, slightly reluctantly. If I still had him I'd probably follow the same course, start v CHE then sell (or even just hold if you feel confident predicting rotation? I don't know, I still really like him as a pick actually, it's just going to get more difficult with no free midweeks for Liverpool)

        BIGREDDOG
          7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thanks all

    R.C.
      7 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Is there any update on Stewart Little?

    1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Good afternoon all!!

      For this week only…

      A- TAA and Delap
      Or
      B- Romero/Dalot and Solanke

      Cheers everyone!!

      nolard
        10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        B

        1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Thankyou mate!!

    Mr. O'Connell
      12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Any of these lot likely to play/return points anytime soon? Or should I just sell them all?

      Sels
      Konsa
      Eze
      Wissa
      João Pedro

      nolard
        10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I think I would

      Stimps
        11 Years
        54 mins ago

        May as well keep Eze, has OK fixtures

      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Would probably (try to) keep Sels depending on fitness update.
        Konsa - meh.
        Palace look awful.
        Think Wissa & JP out too long to hold

    nolard
      10 Years
      2 hours ago

      Gtg?

      Areola
      Gvardiol, Gabriel, Hall
      Saka, Semenyo, Rogers, palmer, Mbeumo
      Solanke, Haaland

      Capt Haaland I guess?
      1 ft

      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Very nice team mate

    Esraj
      8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Wissa is pretty long term injury. Pedro more short term, but injury prone player. Eze's stats are good and he plays well, but returns are not guaranteed. Konsa just got injured for a few weeks.

      Esraj
        8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Reply fail to Mr O'Connell.

      Mr. O'Connell
        12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cheers. Hopefully Sels is fit and Konsa can sit on the bench anyway if it's a short-termer. Eze may as well hold at this point, but it's becoming a bit of a joke.

        The forwards are probably sells given they are injured. Quite fancy Cunha for Wolves' run.

    Prinzhorn
      3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Sels - Saka - Havertz

      these are the ones I own, don't want to sell but if I have to...

      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        3 Years
        29 mins ago

        I'm not really worried about Havertz since it was reported as an old issue he's been managing (and playing 90mins through) rather than a new injury, so sounds like classic IB issue.

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/08/havertz-injury-latest-after-withdrawal-from-germany-squad

        Prinzhorn
          3 Years
          6 mins ago

          That's a relief!

      Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think all will be fine. But let's see on the pressers.

    Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Out of interest does this data account for his goal being disallowed against Man Utd? I assume it doesn't even show in the XG data at all because it was offside from Salah?

      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        3 Years
        50 mins ago

        Excluded I think. Pretty sure offside moves don't count, and his xG for GW3 is 0 (same with statsbomb)

        Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          1 min ago

          I thought as much. Obviously it was offside but these are the fine margins we're playing with on 7 games worth of data. That must have been a very big chance (0.7+ easily) so he is getting into positions on occasion and this particular one didn't even show in his stats or his FPL points. Whereas ironically his attacking return against Bournemouth came in a game he very nearly scored an OG which would have also wiped his clean out. Very fine margins indeed.

    fgdu
      10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      jackson + mbeumo vs watkins + johnston

      bobson5
        14 Years
        just now

        Solanke and Mbuemo?

    CarsonYeung
      12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Downgraded Trent to Lewis to facilitate a 3rd premium in Foden. I'm going heavy on City for their immediate fixture run, anticipating a Foden haul against Wolves before he's jumped on by the masses for SOU (H). Lewis has some attacking threat and can make a mockery of his price if City snag a couple of clean sheets in their next 4.

      I'm uneasy at getting rid of Trent but with the Alisson injury and tougher fixtures domestically and in Europe I reckon the clean sheets will dry up. I feel like a relatively cheap Foden exploding will be the next big factor in the season so I've got on him early despite some question marks.

      Mozumbus
        3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Foden and Lewis is my list as well, especially if Saka is confirmed out

        CarsonYeung
          12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Saka very likely to start I reckon

          Mozumbus
            3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes, this is the base case

    Esraj
      8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Anybody recall non-playing bench fodders rising in price?

    SouthCoastSaint
      12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Martinelli possibly injured for those that own

      Esraj
        8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Martinelli to BJ then? Just brought him in on a wc.

        SouthCoastSaint
          12 Years
          just now

          Scan on calf strain - one to watch

