Team News April 3

FPL Gameweek 31 team news: Wood, Aina + more injury updates

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 31 got underway on Thursday.

Four managers faced the media, with the headline team news from these pressers in the article below.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo said Chris Wood (hip) will continue to be assessed ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

“Assessing, assessing, like I’ve been telling you it’s going to be day by day. Hopefully tomorrow better and he continues to improve.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Ola Aina is going to be sidelined “for a while” with a calf issue, however.

“So we did the scan and he’s going to be out for a while and not available. It is a big blow. We will miss his quality, his talent and the routines we already have with his team-mates. We are going to miss him. It is always difficult when it is a calf injury, we have to give him time. We do not have an exact time schedule, it is all about his ability to recover. Some players take more time, others less. We will assess him. He will definitely be out for Villa and for Everton he will be a doubt. Beyond that we will assess him. I am positive that we will see him again [before the end of the season].” – Nuno Espirito Santo

In better news, Callum Hudson-Odoi is available again, having missed Gameweek 30 while dealing with a personal issue.

Alex Moreno is ineligible to face his parent club.

LIVERPOOL

Alisson Becker (head) and Conor Bradley (muscle) will be assessed before Sunday’s trip to Fulham.

Alisson, who suffered a head injury on international duty with Brazil, continues to follow concussion protocols.

“… with Ali, it is simple: it is a concussion and you have to tick all the boxes. The moment he does, he will be in goal. The moment he doesn’t, we are following the protocol.” – Arne Slot

Arne Slot was later asked if Curtis Jones could continue at right-back in Gameweek 31.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Joe [Gomez] will not be back in the upcoming weeks. Conor [Bradley], we have to wait and see if he is ready to be with the squad for Sunday.

“Then of course Curtis is an option because he did well, but I th­ink Jarell [Quansah] did well a few times in that position also. Let’s wait and see which decision we make on Sunday.” – Arne Slot

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) remain out, then, with Slot set to check on the fitness of others, including Alexis Mac Allister.

“The boys still didn’t come in yet. I hope because Macca [Mac Allister] finished the game that it is all good with him. But sometimes adrenaline or just keeping on running can help you, and then when you have a night of sleep you can come back and feel, ‘Hmm, maybe I do feel something now’. But I hope and expect everybody is ready to play on Sunday again from the ones that were on the pitch yesterday.” – Arne Slot

WEST HAM UNITED

Jean-Clair Todibo (illness) and Mohammed Kudus could both return for West Ham United on Saturday.

Emerson Palmieri is also in contention, despite picking up a knock against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 30.

The Hammers are still without Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg), however.

“Todibo trained this morning and felt a lot better, so we’ll obviously see how he reacts today. There is another training session tomorrow, so there is a chance he will be involved. He obviously wasn’t available against Wolves. He just felt worse and worse as Tuesday went on. We thought he might be able to come on, but he was just getting worse. He’s just finished Ramadan as well, and in the end, he was just too poorly to play.

“Mo [Kudus] was in very light training today, so we’ll see how he reacts to that. Again, he’s got a chance for the weekend. [He has] an overload in the hip area, not really an injury, more fatigue. He felt discomfort earlier in the week which ruled him out. It’s calmed down quite a lot, and if he trains tomorrow, then he’s got a chance.

“Emerson had a block tackle towards the end of the game. We’re just checking that over again. Nothing too serious, so he should be available. Apart from that, and our longer-term ones, everyone is available.” – Graham Potter

LEICESTER CITY

There are no fresh injuries in the Leicester City camp.

With Ricardo Pereira returning to action on Wednesday, the only known concern is Abdul Fatawu (knee), who is out for the season.

“He had a great 20 minutes, Ricardo [Pereira]. Of course, with the injury he has, we’re careful with him. He had a hamstring injury after he was back so he missed a game because of that. Now he’s back after two days training only with the First Team. Monday is soon but he’s definitely someone we’re very happy is available and can make an impact on Monday, but as a starter it’s quite early.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

You need to be logged in to post a comment.