After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Danny G, Merlins, Dan and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 21 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 21 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Jake Eastwood (G) earns the nod this week. Cambridge United have impressed at home all season, conceding just seven goals. They now face a struggling Accrington Stanley side. That matchup gives Eastwood a strong clean-sheet opportunity.

DEFENDERS

All four experts back Jack Tucker (D), which explains his vice-captaincy role. Tucker has already registered a huge 259 clearances this season. Add his defensive output to a favourable home fixture against bottom-placed Newport County, and the upside looks clear.

Leif Davis (D) also caught the panel’s attention. Ipswich host 24th-placed Sheffield Wednesday, the lowest scorers in the Championship. Davis offers goal threat alongside clean-sheet potential, giving him multiple routes to points.

MIDFIELDERS

All three experts selected Tommi O’Reilly (M) for Gameweek 21. Crewe Alexandra face Bristol Rovers, who sit 23rd in League Two and have conceded more goals than any other side. O’Reilly arrives in outstanding form, delivering at least six points in each of his last eight appearances. That consistency earns him the captaincy armband.

Colchester United’s home clash with a vulnerable Newport County defence puts them firmly on the radar. Among their attacking options, Harry Anderson (M) stands out. He heads into the game after scoring twice and adding two assists across his previous four outings.

Rounding off the midfield is Luke Molyneux (M), another strong home pick. Doncaster Rovers face Plymouth Argyle, who rank second-worst in League One for goals conceded. That matchup gives Molyneux clear potential for returns.

FORWARD

Ipswich Town’s fixture against Sheffield Wednesday offers significant attacking upside. One of the Tractor Boys’ standout performers this season has been Jayden Philogene (F). The 23-year-old has already produced seven goals and two assists and looks well placed to add to that tally.

TEAM PICKS

All four experts selected Ipswich Town as their top team for Gameweek 21. The Tractor Boys will look to respond after their recent defeat to Leicester City. This fixture gives them an ideal chance to bounce back.

The panel also strongly favoured Swindon Town. The third-placed League Two side host 21st-placed Crawley Town, who continue to struggle for form. Swindon arrive having lost just once in their last ten matches across all competitions.