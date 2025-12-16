AFCON

How to play AFCON Fantasy 2025

16 December 2025 28 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
AFCON Fantasy lets you pick players from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and score points based on how they perform.

The tournament starts on 21st December and begins with the group stage.

This guide explains everything you need to know to get started. It covers the basic rules, how players score points, how transfers work and what to expect during the tournament.

If you are new to fantasy football or AFCON Fantasy, this article will help you build your first team with confidence.

WHERE CAN I FIND IT?

To find AFCON Fantasy, simply head over to the Sofascore website, or you can download the app for free.

You can see the ‘Fantasy’ tab at the top right of your screen. Head there.

You should then see a menu of games like the one below. Click on AFCON.

Before you do anything else, let’s take a look at the rules.

SQUAD SIZE

To play AFCON Fantasy, you must build a 15-player squad. Your team must include:

  • 2 goalkeepers
  • 5 defenders
  • 5 midfielders
  • 3 forwards

This squad size stays the same throughout the tournament.

PLAYER POSITIONS

Some players operate in more than one role in real life. However, AFCON Fantasy assigns one fixed position to every player at the start of the tournament.

The game bases this on how each player has featured in recent competitions. Once assigned, that position does not change.

Players score points only according to their listed Fantasy position, not where they line up in individual matches.

BUDGET

You start with a €100 million budget to build your initial squad.

Any money you do not spend remains in your bank. You can use it later when making transfers.

SQUAD MANAGEMENT

STARTING XI

Each round, you must select a starting XI from your 15-player squad. Only players in your starting line-up can score points.

Your starting 11 must include:

  • Exactly 1 goalkeeper
  • At least 3 defenders
  • At least 3 midfielders
  • At least 1 forward
CAPTAIN

Every round, you must select a captain.

Your captain’s Fantasy points count double for that round.

LIVE SQUAD CHANGES

Once a round begins, you can no longer make transfers. However, you can still manage your line-up.

A player locks only when their first match of the round kicks off. As long as you have at least one unlocked player, you can:

  • Change your captain to another unlocked player
  • Sub in unlocked bench players for starters, while following formation rules

This feature rewards active managers who monitor team news and kick-off times.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Each round has a fixed deadline. Your team must be set before that time.

StageDateTime (CET)
Round 1Dec 2120:00
Round 2Dec 2613:00
Round 3Dec 2918:30
Round of 16Jan 318:00
Quarter-finalsJan 918:00
Semi-finalsJan 1418:00
3rd place matchJan 1720:00
FinalJan 1820:00

TRANSFERS

Transfer rules change as the tournament progresses. The number of moves allowed and the maximum players per team both increase in later rounds.

StageTransfers allowedMax players per team
Before tournamentUnlimited3
Group stage2 per round3
Before Round of 16Unlimited4
Before Quarter-finals35
Before Semi-finals46
Before 3rd place match46
Before Final46

Planning transfers around these limits plays a key role in long-term success.

SCORING SYSTEM

AFCON Fantasy awards points based on real-life performances.

The game tracks 30 different statistics, depending on a player’s position. Sofascore collects and verifies all data after each match. Final points can take up to 24 hours to update.

Players also earn points from their Sofascore Rating, which reflects overall match performance.

KEY SCORING HIGHLIGHTS
  • Goals, assists, clean sheets, saves and defensive actions all earn points
  • Cards, own goals, offsides and penalties missed reduce scores
  • Passing, dribbling, duels and interceptions reward well-rounded players
  • Goalkeepers gain extra points for saves, claims and shot-stopping

This scoring system rewards consistent involvement, not just goals.

You can find the full list of how to score points here.

BUILD YOUR TEAM

Now that you are aware of the rules, it’s time to build a team!

How to play AFCON Fantasy

TIPS

  • You can captain a player in every single match.
  • If a player fails to return points, you can sub them out for a player yet to feature.
  • The scoring system appears to be limiting to forwards and goalkeepers, so focus on defenders and midfielders more.
  • Keep an eye on Fantasy Football Scout for our Fixture Tickers and expert team reveals!
