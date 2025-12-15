AFCON Fantasy 2025 is live!

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off in Morocco this weekend, which can mean only one thing… it’s time for AFCON Fantasy!

We’ll be bringing you more content in that realm over the next few days, including a full ‘How to Play’ article, a Fixture Ticker, some team reveals and best picks.

For now, here’s a quick overview.

WHO IS RUNNING AFCON FANTASY?

With no official game for the tournament, a couple of pretenders have stepped up to offer their own.

The one we’ll be focusing on is run by Sofascore. You can find it here.

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

As well as being automatically entered in the rankings globally and for your country of residence, AFCON Fantasy managers also have the opportunity to test their skills against other Scout readers in our dedicated mini-league.

No prizes this time – it’s just for fun!

Click here to sign up or enter the following pin:

WHEN DOES AFCON FANTASY START?

AFCON takes place between December 21 2025 to January 18 2026.

The deadline for Gameweek 1 is at 18:30 GMT on December 21.

INTRODUCTION TO THE GAME

Similar to the basic rules of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), AFCON Fantasy managers receive €100m to spend on a squad of 15 players, whose real on-field performances at the tournament.

Further similarities in the AFCON Fantasy rules to FPL and other Fantasy games include:

A three-player limit per country (though this rises to four and eventually six as the knock-out stages progress).

A starting XI formation with at least one goalkeeper, at least three defenders and at least one forward.

A free transfer allowance.

You are allowed to substitute any unlocked player – one who is yet to play in that round – from your bench for any player in your starting line-up, as long as your starting XI still complies with the formation restrictions.

Your chosen captain earns double points in each round of matches. Unlike FPL but similar to games such as UCL Fantasy, managers can change their captain within a round of games provided the new option has not yet played their match in that round.

A few differences, meanwhile, include:

You have to pick a minimum of three midfielders in AFCON Fantasy, whereas two is the minimum in FPL.

Defenders and goalkeepers earn an extra point (four each) for assists, while midfielders don’t get rewards for clean sheets.

A different system of earning points for defensive contributions as well as goalkeeper saves.

Varied points penalisation for red cards based on the stage of the match.

Extra points are available for high pass and dribble completion rates as well as key passes.

Players can gain or lose as many as -2 or +3 Fantasy points based on their Sofascore ratings from each match.

We’ll cover the ins and outs of all of these aspects of the game in our forthcoming ‘How to Play’ guide.